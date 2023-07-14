Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

XBITX | Fund

$14.49

$599 M

0.00%

1.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.6%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$599 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XBITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Feb 25, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    37611624
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Akiva Dickstein

Fund Description

XBITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XBITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -7.2% 18.1% 91.71%
1 Yr -2.8% -18.7% 21.2% 66.48%
3 Yr -4.2%* -23.6% 52.7% 69.12%
5 Yr -5.0%* -29.7% 29.4% 93.21%
10 Yr -2.4%* -27.4% 13.1% 77.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XBITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -31.8% 18.4% 79.63%
2021 -1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 82.52%
2020 1.9% -20.2% 60.6% 13.58%
2019 -0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 97.93%
2018 -2.1% -12.3% 0.7% 97.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XBITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -11.7% 18.1% 90.45%
1 Yr -2.8% -18.7% 38.5% 65.41%
3 Yr -4.2%* -23.6% 52.7% 69.07%
5 Yr -5.0%* -29.7% 30.2% 93.31%
10 Yr -2.4%* -27.4% 16.3% 83.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XBITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -31.8% 18.4% 79.63%
2021 -1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 82.37%
2020 1.9% -20.2% 60.6% 13.58%
2019 -0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 97.93%
2018 -2.1% -12.3% 1.5% 98.48%

NAV & Total Return History

XBITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XBITX Category Low Category High XBITX % Rank
Net Assets 599 M 100 124 B 53.94%
Number of Holdings 2371 2 8175 4.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 109 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 47.98%
Weighting of Top 10 18.27% 4.3% 105.0% 67.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 8.02%
  2. Umbs 30yr Tba(Reg A) 6.33%
  3. Umbs 30yr Tba(Reg A) 6.33%
  4. Umbs 30yr Tba(Reg A) 6.33%
  5. Umbs 30yr Tba(Reg A) 6.33%
  6. Umbs 30yr Tba(Reg A) 6.33%
  7. Umbs 30yr Tba(Reg A) 6.33%
  8. Umbs 30yr Tba(Reg A) 6.33%
  9. Umbs 30yr Tba(Reg A) 6.33%
  10. Umbs 30yr Tba(Reg A) 6.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XBITX % Rank
Bonds 		142.98% -150.81% 180.51% 1.87%
Convertible Bonds 		5.80% 0.00% 33.50% 9.94%
Preferred Stocks 		2.65% 0.00% 13.21% 8.21%
Stocks 		0.77% -38.22% 261.12% 31.84%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 91.21%
Cash 		-52.21% -261.12% 258.91% 98.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBITX % Rank
Industrials 		99.87% 0.00% 100.00% 2.55%
Communication Services 		0.13% 0.00% 100.00% 42.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.74%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 99.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.74%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.49%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 99.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 99.49%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBITX % Rank
US 		0.79% -40.06% 261.12% 27.09%
Non US 		-0.02% -0.10% 18.33% 99.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBITX % Rank
Corporate 		64.10% 0.00% 97.25% 19.10%
Securitized 		26.95% 0.00% 99.65% 32.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.12% 0.00% 100.00% 58.67%
Government 		2.56% 0.00% 99.43% 74.67%
Derivative 		0.16% -0.52% 72.98% 50.87%
Municipal 		0.11% 0.00% 54.26% 32.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBITX % Rank
US 		116.00% -151.11% 194.51% 1.44%
Non US 		26.98% -136.75% 104.82% 27.81%

XBITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XBITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.01% 26.65% 25.74%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.29% 72.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

XBITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XBITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XBITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 0.00% 632.00% 46.11%

XBITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XBITX Category Low Category High XBITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 99.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XBITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XBITX Category Low Category High XBITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.14% -1.55% 11.51% 6.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XBITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XBITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Akiva Dickstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2013

9.27

9.3%

Akiva Dickstein, Managing Director, is Head of Customized Core Portfolios within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies and a member of the Americas Fixed Income Executive Team. Mr. Dickstein has been the lead portfolio manager on BlackRock's mortgage portfolios since joining BlackRock in 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Dickstein spent eight years at Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director and head of the U.S. Rates & Structured Credit Research Group. He was responsible for the team that produced MBS, ABS, CMBS, Treasuries, swaps, and interest rate derivatives research. Mr. Dickstein's publications on MBS strategy included the weekly Mortgage Investor as well as numerous lengthier articles on topics such as optimal loan modifications, the valuation of credit-sensitive MBS and ABS, and the pricing of mortgage derivatives, options, and pass-throughs. In addition, he developed Merrill's prepayment models for fixed rate and hybrid MBS. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Dickstein was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as a Senior Vice President in Mortgage Derivatives Trading. In this role, he traded mortgage derivatives and developed Lehman's credit default model. He joined Lehman as a mortgage and asset-backed securities analyst and was named to Institutional Investor's All American Fixed Income Research Team in pass-throughs, non-agency mortgages, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Dickstein earned a BA degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Yale University in 1990, and an MA degree in physics from Princeton University in 1993.

Scott MacLellan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Scott MacLellan, CFA, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Short Duration team within the BlackRock Multi-Sector Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities in 2008, Mr. MacLellan was a member of the Global Client Group, focused on Japanese clients. He also served as a product specialist for short duration and LIBOR-benchmarked fixed income products. Previously, Mr. MacLellan spent four years with Nomura BlackRock Asset Management (NBAM), a former joint venture between BlackRock and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd, in Tokyo as an account manager. Prior to joining NBAM in 2001, Mr. MacLellan spent a year in the Global Finance and Investment Department of IBJ Leasing in Tokyo. Mr. MacLellan earned a BS degree, with honors, in economics and international development studies from King's College in 1997.

Samir Lakhani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2013

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

