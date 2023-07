Dr. Maloney is a United States citizen. He joined Gottex in September 2003 as Head of Manager Research. In 2008, Dr. Maloney became Chairman of the Research Committee, and also Head of Risk Management in 2009. In 2010, Dr. Maloney became a member of the Gottex Executive Committee. In 2012, Dr. Maloney became the Chief Investment Officer of the Fund of Hedge Funds Business at Gottex. From 1995 to 2003, Dr. Maloney worked for Putnam Investments, where he was a Managing Director. From 2002 to 2003, he managed the Product Design Team and worked with the equity and fixed income portfolio management teams to design and position products to meet client objectives for risk, return and style positioning. From 1998 to 2001, he was the Director of the Financial Engineering at Putnam, where his team drove the development of risk systems, portfolio construction tools, and derivatives analytics and infrastructure. From 1995 to 1998, he was the Director of Quantitative Research in Fixed Income. Dr. Maloney was a professor of finance and economics at the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College from 1983 to 1995. He has an MA and PhD in Finance and Economics from Washington University and a BA in Economics from Trinity College. Dr. Maloney has published a number of articles in academic and professional journals.