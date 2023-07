Svitlana Gubriy is Head of Indirect Real Assets at abrdn. Svitlana is responsible for the team based in Boston, London, Edinburgh, Singapore and Hong Kong manging the indirect real assets’ investments across a number of global and regional mandates. Prior to joining the company in 2005, Ms. Gubriy worked in real estate investment banking division of Lehman Brothers in New York. Svitlana graduated with a Diploma with Honours in Applied Mathematics, an MA in Applied Economics and an MBA in Finance and Corporate Accounting. Svitlana also holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).