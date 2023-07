Mr. Huang serves as Associate Portfolio Manager on the Global Balanced and Global Phoenix Convertible Strategies and on the closed-end fund. Prior to joining Advent, Mr. Huang was at Essex Investment Management in Boston where he headed the Technology sector research coverage and managed Essex’s diversified Research Fund. Before that, Mr. Huang had technology and telecommunication research responsibility at two hedge funds and at Fidelity Investments, where he began his career. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Huang has over 23 years of industry experience.