Bruce Stout is a Senior Fund Manager within the Global Equities Team at abrdn. He joined the company in 2000 following the takeover of Murray Johnstone - where he held the position of Investment Manager for their Emerging Markets Team. Bruce worked for Murray Johnstone for over 14 years in a number of roles and prior to that had completed a graduate training course at GEC, following his graduation from Strathclyde University with a BA in Economics