Mark Stoeckle is the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager of Adams Funds. In those roles, Mark leads an experienced team of portfolio managers and analysts and is focused on a philosophy and process that combines fundamental analysis and quantitative tools with a particular emphasis on risk management. Before joining Adams Funds, Mark had a 32-year career in financial services and asset management. He came to the Funds from the global investment management firm BNP Paribas Investment Partners and last served as Chief Investment Officer, U.S. Equities and Global Sector Funds. Prior to that, he co-founded 646 Advisors, a long/short market-neutral equity fund. He also served in portfolio management roles for Liberty Financial Corporation and MFS Institutional Advisors. Earlier in his career, Mark was a Senior Vice President in the Investment Banking Group at Bear, Stearns & Co. A graduate of Bethany College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Mark earned an MBA from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.