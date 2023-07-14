Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|XADCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|4.05%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|62.63%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|86.38%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|96.14%
|10 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|94.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|XADCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|98.28%
|2021
|1.4%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|11.62%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|81.18%
|2019
|1.0%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|13.31%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|98.41%
|XADCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XADCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|338 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|79.55%
|Number of Holdings
|250
|12
|1447
|77.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.5 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|62.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.29%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|40.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XADCX % Rank
|Bonds
|150.90%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|0.69%
|Cash
|1.23%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|82.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.26%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|16.55%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|86.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|52.58%
|Other
|-52.39%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|99.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XADCX % Rank
|Corporate
|64.40%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|97.59%
|Securitized
|34.80%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|1.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.80%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|85.57%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|46.74%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|34.48%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|48.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XADCX % Rank
|US
|117.03%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|1.03%
|Non US
|33.87%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|14.43%
|XADCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.82%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|7.22%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|87.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|XADCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|XADCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XADCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|76.03%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|64.49%
|XADCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XADCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|94.02%
|XADCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XADCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XADCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|7.60%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|1.04%
|XADCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 27, 2012
9.51
9.5%
Mr. Ashton is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Alternative Credit in the Ares Credit Group, and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. Mr. Ashton serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s Alternative Credit Executive Committee, Alternative Credit Investment Committee, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee and the Ares Diversity and Inclusion Council. Prior to joining Ares in 2011, Mr. Ashton was a Partner at Indicus Advisors LLP, where he focused on launching the global structured credit business in May 2007. Previously, Mr. Ashton was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Structured Credit at TIAA-CREF, where he focused on managing a portfolio of structured credit investments and helped launch TIAA’s institutional asset management business. Mr. Ashton’s experience as an investor in alternative fixed income products spans virtually all securitized asset classes, including CLOs, consumer and commercial receivables, insurance and legal settlements, small business and trade receivables, whole business securitizations, timeshare and other mortgage-related receivables, and esoteric asset classes such as catastrophe risk and intellectual property. Mr. Ashton holds a B.A. from Brigham Young University in Economics and an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester William E. Simon School of Business in Finance and Accounting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 27, 2012
9.51
9.5%
Mr. Brufsky is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group, Co-Head and Portfolio Manager of Global Liquid Credit and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. Mr. Brufsky also serves as a Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Ms. Milner is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of U.S. Liquid Credit Research in the Ares Credit Group, where she is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. bank loan credit strategies. Ms. Milner serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC). Additionally, she serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee, and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2004, Ms. Milner was an Associate in the Financial Restructuring Group at Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, where she focused on providing advisory services in connection with restructurings, distressed mergers and acquisitions and private placements. Ms. Milner holds a B.B.A., with distinction, from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in Finance and Accounting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Arduini is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager in the Ares Credit Group, where he focuses on alternative credit investments. Mr. Arduini serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2011, Mr. Arduini was a Managing Director at Indicus Advisors LLP, where he focused on structured credit investment opportunities. Previously, Mr. Arduini was Director of Structured Credit in the Fixed Income Investment Group and a Manager in the Risk Management Group at TIAA-CREF. In addition, Mr. Arduini worked in the telecommunications and information technology industries in various systems, operations and management roles. Mr. Arduini holds a B.A. from Bucknell University in Mathematics and an M.S. from Stevens Institute of Technology in Mathematics. Mr. Arduini also holds an M.S. from Carnegie Mellon University in Computational Finance. Mr. Arduini is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...