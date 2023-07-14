Mr. Ashton is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Alternative Credit in the Ares Credit Group, and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. Mr. Ashton serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s Alternative Credit Executive Committee, Alternative Credit Investment Committee, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee and the Ares Diversity and Inclusion Council. Prior to joining Ares in 2011, Mr. Ashton was a Partner at Indicus Advisors LLP, where he focused on launching the global structured credit business in May 2007. Previously, Mr. Ashton was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Structured Credit at TIAA-CREF, where he focused on managing a portfolio of structured credit investments and helped launch TIAA’s institutional asset management business. Mr. Ashton’s experience as an investor in alternative fixed income products spans virtually all securitized asset classes, including CLOs, consumer and commercial receivables, insurance and legal settlements, small business and trade receivables, whole business securitizations, timeshare and other mortgage-related receivables, and esoteric asset classes such as catastrophe risk and intellectual property. Mr. Ashton holds a B.A. from Brigham Young University in Economics and an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester William E. Simon School of Business in Finance and Accounting.