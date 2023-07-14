Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

mutual fund
XADCX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.96 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
(XADCX) Primary
XADCX (Mutual Fund)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.96 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
(XADCX) Primary
XADCX (Mutual Fund)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.96 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
(XADCX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

XADCX | Fund

$13.96

$338 M

0.00%

2.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$338 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.03%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

XADCX | Fund

$13.96

$338 M

0.00%

2.82%

XADCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 7.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    Ares Capital Corp
  • Inception Date
    Nov 27, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    22915000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Keith Ashton

Fund Description

XADCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XADCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -5.8% 8.3% 4.05%
1 Yr 1.4% -12.8% 9.4% 62.63%
3 Yr -1.3%* -6.4% 59.4% 86.38%
5 Yr -4.7%* -8.4% 29.7% 96.14%
10 Yr -3.1%* -5.3% 13.8% 94.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XADCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -22.9% 5.1% 98.28%
2021 1.4% -6.3% 5.4% 11.62%
2020 -1.7% -4.9% 57.4% 81.18%
2019 1.0% -2.1% 2.4% 13.31%
2018 -1.9% -2.6% 0.6% 98.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XADCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -5.8% 8.3% 3.39%
1 Yr 1.4% -12.8% 24.7% 60.40%
3 Yr -1.3%* -6.4% 59.4% 86.43%
5 Yr -4.7%* -8.4% 29.7% 96.12%
10 Yr -3.1%* -5.3% 13.8% 94.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XADCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -22.9% 5.1% 98.28%
2021 1.4% -6.3% 5.4% 11.62%
2020 -1.7% -4.9% 57.4% 81.18%
2019 1.0% -2.1% 2.6% 15.59%
2018 -1.9% -2.6% 0.6% 98.81%

NAV & Total Return History

XADCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XADCX Category Low Category High XADCX % Rank
Net Assets 338 M 26.3 M 13.1 B 79.55%
Number of Holdings 250 12 1447 77.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.5 M -191 M 2.54 B 62.20%
Weighting of Top 10 16.29% 4.6% 91.9% 40.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TransDigm, Inc. 8% 8% 1.85%
  2. Belo Corp. 7.25% 7.25% 1.84%
  3. BCP V MODULAR SERV HOLD IV LTD 1.75%
  4. BCP V MODULAR SERV HOLD IV LTD 1.75%
  5. BCP V MODULAR SERV HOLD IV LTD 1.75%
  6. BCP V MODULAR SERV HOLD IV LTD 1.75%
  7. BCP V MODULAR SERV HOLD IV LTD 1.75%
  8. BCP V MODULAR SERV HOLD IV LTD 1.75%
  9. BCP V MODULAR SERV HOLD IV LTD 1.75%
  10. BCP V MODULAR SERV HOLD IV LTD 1.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XADCX % Rank
Bonds 		150.90% 28.71% 161.82% 0.69%
Cash 		1.23% -61.90% 53.95% 82.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.26% 0.00% 5.51% 16.55%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 51.23% 86.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 52.58%
Other 		-52.39% -54.21% 26.58% 99.66%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XADCX % Rank
Corporate 		64.40% 0.00% 141.23% 97.59%
Securitized 		34.80% 0.00% 91.68% 1.38%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.80% 0.00% 54.60% 85.57%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 46.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 34.48%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 48.97%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XADCX % Rank
US 		117.03% 14.05% 128.23% 1.03%
Non US 		33.87% 0.00% 84.20% 14.43%

XADCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XADCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.82% 0.01% 15.84% 7.22%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.89% 87.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

XADCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XADCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XADCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.03% 3.00% 215.00% 64.49%

XADCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XADCX Category Low Category High XADCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.99% 94.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XADCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XADCX Category Low Category High XADCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 7.60% 1.56% 10.22% 1.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XADCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XADCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Keith Ashton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 27, 2012

9.51

9.5%

Mr. Ashton is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Alternative Credit in the Ares Credit Group, and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. Mr. Ashton serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s Alternative Credit Executive Committee, Alternative Credit Investment Committee, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee and the Ares Diversity and Inclusion Council. Prior to joining Ares in 2011, Mr. Ashton was a Partner at Indicus Advisors LLP, where he focused on launching the global structured credit business in May 2007. Previously, Mr. Ashton was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Structured Credit at TIAA-CREF, where he focused on managing a portfolio of structured credit investments and helped launch TIAA’s institutional asset management business. Mr. Ashton’s experience as an investor in alternative fixed income products spans virtually all securitized asset classes, including CLOs, consumer and commercial receivables, insurance and legal settlements, small business and trade receivables, whole business securitizations, timeshare and other mortgage-related receivables, and esoteric asset classes such as catastrophe risk and intellectual property. Mr. Ashton holds a B.A. from Brigham Young University in Economics and an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester William E. Simon School of Business in Finance and Accounting.

Seth Brufsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 27, 2012

9.51

9.5%

Mr. Brufsky is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group, Co-Head and Portfolio Manager of Global Liquid Credit and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. Mr. Brufsky also serves as a Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee.

Samantha Milner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Ms. Milner is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of U.S. Liquid Credit Research in the Ares Credit Group, where she is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. bank loan credit strategies. Ms. Milner serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC). Additionally, she serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee, and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2004, Ms. Milner was an Associate in the Financial Restructuring Group at Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, where she focused on providing advisory services in connection with restructurings, distressed mergers and acquisitions and private placements. Ms. Milner holds a B.B.A., with distinction, from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in Finance and Accounting.

Charles Arduini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Arduini is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager in the Ares Credit Group, where he focuses on alternative credit investments. Mr. Arduini serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2011, Mr. Arduini was a Managing Director at Indicus Advisors LLP, where he focused on structured credit investment opportunities. Previously, Mr. Arduini was Director of Structured Credit in the Fixed Income Investment Group and a Manager in the Risk Management Group at TIAA-CREF. In addition, Mr. Arduini worked in the telecommunications and information technology industries in various systems, operations and management roles. Mr. Arduini holds a B.A. from Bucknell University in Mathematics and an M.S. from Stevens Institute of Technology in Mathematics. Mr. Arduini also holds an M.S. from Carnegie Mellon University in Computational Finance. Mr. Arduini is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 23.43 6.02 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×