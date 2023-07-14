Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

mutual fund
XACVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.57 -0.13 -0.6%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
(XACVX) Primary
XACVX (Mutual Fund)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.57 -0.13 -0.6%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
(XACVX) Primary
XACVX (Mutual Fund)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.57 -0.13 -0.6%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
(XACVX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

XACVX | Fund

$21.57

$240 M

0.00%

2.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$240 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

XACVX | Fund

$21.57

$240 M

0.00%

2.55%

XACVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Group
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    10362954
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Forsyth

Fund Description

XACVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XACVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -8.1% 18.8% 3.39%
1 Yr 2.8% -10.0% 54.2% 25.51%
3 Yr -6.8%* -6.8% 9.7% 100.00%
5 Yr -2.0%* -6.5% 6.1% 66.33%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XACVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -35.0% 33.6% 100.00%
2021 -5.9% -5.9% 7.0% 100.00%
2020 12.1% -3.6% 12.1% 0.25%
2019 5.1% -2.5% 5.1% 0.25%
2018 -2.5% -4.8% -0.6% 86.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XACVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -11.0% 18.8% 3.39%
1 Yr 2.8% -10.0% 54.2% 24.38%
3 Yr -6.8%* -6.8% 9.7% 100.00%
5 Yr -2.0%* -6.5% 7.5% 73.59%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XACVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -35.0% 33.6% 100.00%
2021 -5.9% -5.9% 14.7% 100.00%
2020 12.1% -3.6% 12.1% 0.25%
2019 5.1% -2.5% 5.1% 0.25%
2018 -2.5% -4.8% -0.4% 94.52%

NAV & Total Return History

XACVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XACVX Category Low Category High XACVX % Rank
Net Assets 240 M 130 K 62.8 B 72.42%
Number of Holdings 364 3 25236 30.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 58.4 M 125 K 11 B 83.90%
Weighting of Top 10 24.36% 6.3% 100.0% 85.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 7.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.23%
  3. Broadcom Inc 8% 2.18%
  4. Apple Inc 2.10%
  5. Danaher Corp PRF CONVERT 15/04/2022 USD - Ser A 1.86%
  6. Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.375% 1.81%
  7. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. 2% 1.80%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.77%
  9. Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.25% 1.68%
  10. NextEra Energy Inc Unit 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XACVX % Rank
Convertible Bonds 		71.77% 0.00% 71.77% 0.23%
Stocks 		35.59% 3.48% 51.81% 63.57%
Bonds 		20.33% 11.31% 89.41% 98.87%
Preferred Stocks 		7.39% 0.00% 21.95% 2.72%
Other 		0.60% -4.68% 21.77% 28.80%
Cash 		-35.68% -35.68% 69.40% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XACVX % Rank
Technology 		26.21% 0.22% 27.92% 1.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.20% 0.00% 14.20% 0.23%
Healthcare 		13.75% 0.00% 24.25% 31.51%
Financial Services 		11.27% 0.00% 83.50% 89.73%
Utilities 		9.51% 0.00% 48.33% 4.57%
Communication Services 		6.38% 0.00% 11.11% 55.71%
Energy 		6.25% 0.00% 62.93% 28.08%
Industrials 		5.39% 0.14% 17.90% 94.29%
Basic Materials 		3.29% 0.00% 32.82% 83.79%
Consumer Defense 		2.35% 0.00% 51.19% 96.80%
Real Estate 		1.38% 0.00% 43.16% 96.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XACVX % Rank
US 		35.59% 3.48% 51.08% 17.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 25.18% 99.09%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XACVX % Rank
Corporate 		91.89% 0.00% 96.66% 1.13%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.11% 0.15% 71.66% 65.31%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 75.96%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.08% 94.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 87.30%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 94.29% 97.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XACVX % Rank
US 		19.31% 9.98% 83.14% 97.73%
Non US 		1.02% 0.00% 30.21% 97.51%

XACVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XACVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.55% 0.01% 13.45% 2.97%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.25% 97.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

XACVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XACVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XACVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.00% 2.00% 380.00% 91.46%

XACVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XACVX Category Low Category High XACVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.08% 89.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XACVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XACVX Category Low Category High XACVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.48% -1.22% 6.83% 99.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XACVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XACVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Forsyth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2015

7.02

7.0%

Mr. Forsyth is a portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1994. He is the head of the firm’s Income and Growth Strategies team. Mr. Forsyth has portfolio management, trading and research responsibilities, and oversees all aspects of the Income and Growth platform’s business, including product development and implementation. He has been the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since its inception in 1994 and assumed lead portfolio management responsibility for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 1998. Mr. Forsyth has been managing CLO portfolios since 2006 and has been the lead portfolio manager on the Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients worldwide, Mr. Forsyth supervises multiple open-end and closed-end mutual funds and provides oversight for the US Short Duration High Income strategy. He was previously an analyst at AEGON USA. He has a B.B.A. from The University of Iowa. Mr. Forsyth is a CFA charterholder.

William (Brit) Stickney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2015

7.02

7.0%

Mr. Stickney is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1999. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He has been a portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since he joined the firm in 1999. Mr. Stickney has been the lead portfolio manager for leveraged loan strategies including CLO portfolios since 2006. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Stickney is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He was previously a vice president of institutional fixed-income sales with ABN AMRO, Inc., where his primary focus was on high yield corporate securities; before that, he worked for Cowen & Company and Wayne Hummer & Company. Mr. Stickney has a B.S. in finance from Miami University, Ohio, and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Justin Kass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2015

7.02

7.0%

Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Yee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2015

7.02

7.0%

Mr. Yee is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1995. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. Mr. Yee is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He was previously an analyst for the Global and Systematic team with responsibilities focused on US large cap equity strategies. In addition, he also worked in global portfolio administration and in client service. Mr. Yee was previously a financial consultant for Priority One Financial/Liberty Foundation. He has a B.S. from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×