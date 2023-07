Erlend Lochen is Head of North American Fixed Income and Global High Yield at abrdn. Erlend joined the company in 2001 as a Credit Analyst. In 2004, he became the joint fund manager of the Higher Income Fund (Pan European high yield). Erlend relocated to Boston in 2009 and was appointed head of US credit and Global High Yield. Prior to Standard Life Investments, Erlend worked with a number of companies, including Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Barclays Capital and Merrill Lynch. Erlend earned an MSc in industrial Engineering from the Norwegian Institute of Technology.