Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
11.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.9%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$20,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-cap companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers small-cap companies to be those companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index changes throughout the year, as of the most recent annual reconstitution of the index on December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the companies in the index was between $31.57 million and $13.96 billion. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund generally invests in securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). In the event the Fund invests in foreign securities and ADRs, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s investment in such securities would normally represent less than 25% of the Fund’s assets.
The Fund invests in approximately 50-70 securities that are well diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued, generally maintain high quality characteristics, and offer an attractive opportunity for price appreciation coupled with downside risk limitation. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book values, revenues and cash flow. The Fund considers quality characteristics from a quantitative perspective, such as free cash flow generation, attractive returns on capital, and conservative balance sheets. Additionally, from a qualitative perspective, quality characteristics include strong management teams, durable competitive advantages, and reasonable growth prospects. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that makes the risk/return profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/return profile of the Fund. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has appreciated or depreciated outside the Fund’s target capitalization range.
|Period
|WWSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|66.55%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|30.12%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|15.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|68.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|17.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|WWSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|13.27%
|2021
|10.5%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|13.49%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|WWSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|62.82%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|26.90%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|14.24%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|63.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|16.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|WWSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|13.27%
|2021
|10.5%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|13.49%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|N/A
|WWSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WWSYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.04 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|30.25%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|2
|2519
|85.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|231 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|21.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.94%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|29.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WWSYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.41%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|45.96%
|Cash
|1.59%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|53.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|34.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|35.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|33.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|34.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WWSYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.01%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|8.33%
|Industrials
|16.22%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|54.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.44%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|28.06%
|Technology
|8.87%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|91.16%
|Real Estate
|7.53%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|46.26%
|Healthcare
|6.96%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|87.76%
|Consumer Defense
|6.96%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|9.69%
|Energy
|6.68%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|35.71%
|Basic Materials
|6.14%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|19.39%
|Utilities
|4.15%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|12.59%
|Communication Services
|2.06%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|68.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WWSYX % Rank
|US
|98.41%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|14.65%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|94.61%
|WWSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|59.56%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|WWSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WWSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WWSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|58.07%
|WWSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WWSYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|52.10%
|WWSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WWSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WWSYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.95%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|14.26%
|WWSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Mr. Costello joined Westwood in 2010 and serves as Director of Equity Portfolios and Senior Portfolio Manager on the SmallCap Value portfolio team. He is also responsible for investment research within the Energy and Utilities sectors and is a member of the Energy/Utilities research group. Mr. Costello began his career with Investors Bank and Trust in 1992 and subsequently joined Delphi Management and The Boston Company. Mr. Costello earned an MBA from Boston University and a BA in Economics from Marietta College. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2013
8.5
8.5%
Mr. Rowsey joined Westwood in 2010, serves as a Portfolio Manager and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Discretionary sector. He is also a member of the Consumer/Health Care research group. Previously, he served as a Research Associate, assisting with research in the Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy sectors. Mr. Rowsey graduated from Harvard University with a BA in Economics and a secondary degree in Psychology. Mr. Rowsey is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
