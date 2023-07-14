Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
13.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.55 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WVMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|39.16%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|14.06%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WVMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|N/A
|Period
|WVMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|36.55%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|10.91%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WVMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|N/A
|WVMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WVMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.55 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|99.48%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|9
|2354
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|129 K
|9.16 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.3%
|99.9%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WVMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|N/A
|WVMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|16.27%
|73.83%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|56.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|WVMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WVMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WVMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|227.00%
|N/A
|WVMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WVMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|15.46%
|WVMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WVMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WVMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|N/A
|WVMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2022
0.21
0.2%
Matthew Fleming, CFA, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC. Mr. Fleming is a research analyst for the William Blair small- to mid‑cap value equity strategies. He focuses on the energy, utilities and industrials sectors. Before joining William Blair in 2021, Mr. Fleming was a member of the small- to mid‑cap value equity teams at Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC. Before joining Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC in 2008, Mr. Fleming was a senior research analyst at PNC Capital Advisors/Mercantile Capital Advisors from 2004 to 2008. Before becoming a research analyst, Mr. Fleming held various roles at GB Asset Advisors, Triumph Group, and BT Alex. Brown/Deutsche Bank AG. He has the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 15, 2022
0.21
0.2%
William V. Heaphy, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC. He joined William Blair in 2021. Previously, Mr. Heaphy was a Principal at Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC. Mr. Heaphy joined ICM in 1994 as a security analyst in the equity research department, and joined the Small Cap Value team in 1999. Today, he serves the Firm as a member of the Management Committee and the Chief Investment Officer of the ICM Small-to-Mid Cap Value teams. Prior to joining ICM, Bill was an associate in the Baltimore law firm of Ober, Kaler, Grimes and Shriver, and before that, a staff auditor with Price Waterhouse. Bill earned his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law and his B.S. from Lehigh University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...