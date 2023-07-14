Home
Trending ETFs

WVMIX (Mutual Fund)

WVMIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.55 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WVMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Fleming

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium capitalized (“mid cap”) companies. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser considers a company to be a mid cap company if it has a market capitalization no smaller than the smallest capitalized company, and no larger than the largest capitalized company, included in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. To a limited extent, the Fund may also purchase stocks of companies with business characteristics and value prospects similar to mid cap companies, but that may have market capitalizations above the market capitalization of the largest member of the Russell Midcap® Index. The Fund may invest in equity securities listed on a national securities exchange or traded in the over‑the‑counter markets. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, but it may also invest in other types of equity securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Russell Midcap® Index measures the performance of the mid‑cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. The Russell Midcap® Index is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index. It includes approximately 800 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell Midcap® Index represents approximately 26% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000® companies as of December 31, 2021. The companies in the Russell Midcap® Index are considered representative of mid cap companies. The size of companies in the Russell Midcap® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell Midcap® Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies included in the index. As of December 31, 2021, the Russell Midcap® Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $739 million and $73.8 billion. The Russell Midcap® Value Index, the Fund’s benchmark, measures the performance of those Russell Midcap companies with lower price‑to‑book ratios and lower forecasted growth values.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser typically looks to invest in companies with leading market share positions, shareholder oriented managements, and strong balance sheet and cash flow ratios. Usually, the shares of the companies the Adviser buys are selling at a price to earnings ratio below the average price to earnings ratio of the stocks that comprise the Russell Midcap® Index. In addition, the companies selected by the Adviser usually have higher returns on equity and capital than the average company in the Russell Midcap® Index. The Adviser screens the Fund’s universe of potential investments to identify potentially undervalued securities based on factors such as financial strength, earnings valuation, and earnings quality. The Adviser further narrows the list of potential investments through traditional fundamental security analysis, which may include interviews with company management and a review of the assessments and opinions of outside analysts and consultants. Securities are sold when the Adviser believes the shares have become relatively overvalued or it finds more attractive alternatives. The Adviser generally will not sell a security merely due to market appreciation outside the Fund’s target capitalization range if it believes the company has growth potential.
Read More

WVMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WVMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -10.8% 26.2% 39.16%
1 Yr 13.1% -29.4% 26.4% 14.06%
3 Yr N/A* -14.4% 93.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 42.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WVMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -8.8% 3.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WVMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -19.1% 22.1% 36.55%
1 Yr 13.1% -29.4% 36.6% 10.91%
3 Yr N/A* -14.4% 93.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.5% 42.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WVMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -41.6% 42.6% N/A
2021 N/A -23.5% 23.2% N/A
2020 N/A -8.6% 93.7% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 7.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% 3.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WVMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WVMIX Category Low Category High WVMIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.55 M 504 K 30.4 B 99.48%
Number of Holdings N/A 9 2354 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 129 K 9.16 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.3% 99.9% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WVMIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 85.69% 100.65% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% N/A
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -0.65% 14.30% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% N/A

WVMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WVMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 16.27% 73.83%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.20% 56.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WVMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WVMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WVMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% N/A

WVMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WVMIX Category Low Category High WVMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.88% 15.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WVMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WVMIX Category Low Category High WVMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.84% 4.73% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WVMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WVMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Fleming

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2022

0.21

0.2%

Matthew Fleming, CFA, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC. Mr. Fleming is a research analyst for the William Blair small- to mid‑cap value equity strategies. He focuses on the energy, utilities and industrials sectors. Before joining William Blair in 2021, Mr. Fleming was a member of the small- to mid‑cap value equity teams at Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC. Before joining Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC in 2008, Mr. Fleming was a senior research analyst at PNC Capital Advisors/Mercantile Capital Advisors from 2004 to 2008. Before becoming a research analyst, Mr. Fleming held various roles at GB Asset Advisors, Triumph Group, and BT Alex. Brown/Deutsche Bank AG. He has the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

William Heaphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2022

0.21

0.2%

William V. Heaphy, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC. He joined William Blair in 2021. Previously, Mr. Heaphy was a Principal at Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC. Mr. Heaphy joined ICM in 1994 as a security analyst in the equity research department, and joined the Small Cap Value team in 1999. Today, he serves the Firm as a member of the Management Committee and the Chief Investment Officer of the ICM Small-to-Mid Cap Value teams. Prior to joining ICM, Bill was an associate in the Baltimore law firm of Ober, Kaler, Grimes and Shriver, and before that, a staff auditor with Price Waterhouse. Bill earned his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law and his B.S. from Lehigh University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

