Troy A. Johnson is the director of Fixed Income research and a principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Johnson joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income research, a portfolio manager and credit research analyst on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2007, Mr. Johnson worked as a portfolio manager and analyst at Quixote Capital Management for six years, specializing in risk arbitrage. He also performed credit analysis of investment-grade and high-yield issues while ultimately serving as the senior fixed income analyst during his eight years at Invesco Funds Group, Inc. Mr. Johnson earned his B.S. from Montana State University and his M.S. from the University of Wisconsin. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.