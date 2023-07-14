Home
Segall Bryant & Hamill Quality High Yield Fund

mutual fund
WTLTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.28 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Adv (WTLTX) Primary Inst (WILTX)
Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$88.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WTLTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill Quality High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 1988
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Troy Johnson

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a wide variety of income-producing securities, primarily through investments in bonds (which includes, but is not limited to, corporate bonds, government and agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and zero coupon bonds), and to a lesser extent, through convertible bonds and equity securities, including both convertible and non-convertible preferred stock and common stock.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least eighty percent (80%) of the value of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in “high yield” securities.
The Fund considers “high yield” securities to include securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade by at least one nationally recognized rating agency, such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s (a “Rating Agency”) or are unrated and determined to be of comparable quality by the Adviser and may include securities that are already in default.
Although the Fund normally focuses on U.S. dollar-denominated securities, the Fund may invest up to twenty-five percent (25%) in non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities.
The Fund emphasizes investments in corporate bonds, which may generate more income than government securities. Corporate bonds also provide opportunities for the portfolio management team’s research to identify companies with stable or improving credit characteristics, which may result in price appreciation.
The Fund may invest in other securities, including equity securities, primarily common and preferred stock, trust preferred securities, debt issued by REITs, mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities, which may also offer higher yield than government securities.
The Fund may also invest in interest rate futures to vary the Fund’s average-weighted effective maturity based on the portfolio management team’s forecast of interest rates.
The Fund’s portfolio management team implements an investment strategy that is based on the belief that consistently strong risk-adjusted returns are best achieved through an emphasis on securities with higher income streams (typically non-Treasury sectors). The portfolio management team seeks to deliver alpha, or risk-adjusted excess return, relative to the Fund’s benchmark, primarily through security and sector selection and, secondarily, through portfolio level decisions.
Using a collaborative approach grounded in proprietary research, the team constructs a diversified portfolio with a “quality” focus by issuer to seek to minimize issuer-specific credit risk.
Credit analysis is at the core of the investment process, as the team believes valuation anomalies between sectors and securities are most effectively captured through proprietary fundamental research and a long-term investment orientation. The process also leverages the resources of the Adviser’s equity research teams, providing diverse perspectives and added knowledge about the securities the team analyzes.
The team also evaluates issuers across both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors and compares issuers against their peers within its investment process.
Securities may be sold when conditions have changed and the security’s prospects are no longer attractive, the security has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
Read More

WTLTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -7.1% 10.3% 7.40%
1 Yr 2.0% -9.9% 18.7% 27.21%
3 Yr -2.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 39.88%
5 Yr -1.1%* -14.2% 37.5% 15.42%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 51.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -33.4% 3.6% 24.45%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 66.16%
2020 1.0% -8.4% 70.9% 14.22%
2019 1.7% -1.1% 5.1% 67.79%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -14.3% 7.8% 6.24%
1 Yr 2.0% -18.1% 22.2% 21.53%
3 Yr -2.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 39.48%
5 Yr -1.1%* -14.2% 37.5% 15.46%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 47.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -33.4% 3.6% 24.60%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 66.01%
2020 1.0% -8.4% 70.9% 14.22%
2019 1.7% -1.0% 5.1% 70.69%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WTLTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WTLTX Category Low Category High WTLTX % Rank
Net Assets 88.5 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 84.99%
Number of Holdings 85 2 2736 95.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.3 M -492 M 2.55 B 74.21%
Weighting of Top 10 22.07% 3.0% 100.0% 13.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PDC Energy, Inc. 5.75% 3.12%
  2. PDC Energy, Inc. 1.12% 2.78%
  3. Amerigas Partners, L.P./Amerigas Finance Corp. 5.625% 2.77%
  4. Range Resources Corp. 4.875% 2.33%
  5. Vista Ootdoor Inc 5.88% 2.30%
  6. Summit Materials, LLC/Summit Materials Finance Corp. 6.5% 2.21%
  7. Provident Funding Associates LP / PFG Finance Corp 6.375% 2.16%
  8. IIP Operating Partnership LP 5.5% 2.15%
  9. Quanta Services, Inc. 2.9% 2.05%
  10. Outfront Media Inc 5.62% 2.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WTLTX % Rank
Bonds 		96.38% 0.00% 154.38% 28.84%
Cash 		3.61% -52.00% 100.00% 42.07%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 97.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 97.55%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 95.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 99.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTLTX % Rank
Corporate 		96.39% 0.00% 129.69% 34.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.61% 0.00% 99.98% 48.34%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 94.95%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 96.68%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 94.81%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 95.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTLTX % Rank
US 		92.28% 0.00% 150.64% 3.17%
Non US 		4.10% 0.00% 118.12% 96.69%

WTLTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WTLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.03% 18.97% 61.42%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.84% 22.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.00% 0.50% 2.49%

Sales Fees

WTLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WTLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WTLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 1.00% 255.00% 3.36%

WTLTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WTLTX Category Low Category High WTLTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.36% 0.00% 37.22% 83.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WTLTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WTLTX Category Low Category High WTLTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.30% -2.39% 14.30% 89.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WTLTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WTLTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Troy Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Troy A. Johnson is the director of Fixed Income research and a principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Johnson joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income research, a portfolio manager and credit research analyst on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2007, Mr. Johnson worked as a portfolio manager and analyst at Quixote Capital Management for six years, specializing in risk arbitrage. He also performed credit analysis of investment-grade and high-yield issues while ultimately serving as the senior fixed income analyst during his eight years at Invesco Funds Group, Inc. Mr. Johnson earned his B.S. from Montana State University and his M.S. from the University of Wisconsin. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Gregory Shea

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2016

6.06

6.1%

Gregory M. Shea is also a portfolio manager and principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Shea joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as a portfolio manager and credit research analyst on the fixed income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2008, Mr. Shea worked as a high-yield credit analyst at Lehman Brothers Asset Management for four years. He also worked as an investment banking analyst at Banc of America Securities LLC for one year and held a bank credit analyst position at Bank of America for two years. Mr. Shea earned his B.S. and MSBA from Washington University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

