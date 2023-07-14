The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Solactive U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the “Index”) through the use of a representative sampling strategy. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in component securities of the Index, which is comprised of U.S. Treasury securities with a dollar weighted average maturity of greater than 20 years. The Index is maintained by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”) and is designed to measure the performance of obligations of the U.S. Treasury (i.e., bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury), with greater than 20-year maturities. The components of the Index are weighted by market-capitalization and the Index is rebalanced and reconstituted on a monthly basis. The Index includes component securities of available fixed rate nominal securities issued publicly by the U.S. Treasury, but excludes Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”), Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (“STRIPS”), and the State and Local Government Series (“SLGS”). Accordingly, the Fund will invest in U.S. Treasury obligations in seeking to track the Index and will publicly disclose its portfolio holdings daily. The Fund may be required to purchase or sell portfolio assets to track the Index as the Index reconstitutes and rebalances and/or in order to meet investor purchase or redemption requests. As a result, the Fund will engage in frequent trading of portfolio securities.

Use of Blockchain

As described further below, through its transfer agent, the Fund uses blockchain technology to maintain a secondary record of its shares. The following “Use of Blockchain” section describes what blockchain technology is and how the Fund uses it for the recording of its shares.

Although Securrency Transfers, Inc. the Fund’s transfer agent (“Securrency” or “Transfer Agent”), will maintain the official record of share ownership in book-entry form (the “Official Record”), the ownership of the Fund’s shares will also be recorded - or digitized - on the Stellar or Ethereum blockchains (the “Secondary Record”). The Transfer Agent will reconcile secondary blockchain transactions with the Fund’s records on at least a daily basis. Reconciliation involves maintaining a matching Official Record and Secondary Record of the total number of shares in circulation, the ownership of the shares at any given time, and all transactions between parties involving the shares. The policies and procedures of the Fund and the Transfer Agent both address the use of blockchain integrated recordkeeping systems. The Fund’s Board of Trustees has approved these policies and procedures, including those that address the use of blockchain integrated recordkeeping systems.

A blockchain is an open, distributed ledger that digitally records transactions in a verifiable and immutable (i.e., permanent) way using cryptography. A distributed ledger is a database in which data is stored in a decentralized manner. Cryptography is a method of storing and transmitting data in a particular form so that only those for whom it is intended can read and process it. A blockchain stores transaction data in “blocks” that are linked together to form a “chain”, and hence the name blockchain.

In order to facilitate the use of blockchain technology, a potential shareholder must have a blockchain wallet. WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (“WisdomTree”) provides a Stellar-based wallet service through the App (see “Purchase and Sale of Fund Shares” below). A blockchain wallet is a software application which stores a user’s “private key” and related digital assets and is used to facilitate sending digital assets on a particular blockchain. A “private key” is one of two numbers in a cryptographic “key pair.” A key pair consists of a “public key” and its corresponding private key, both of which are lengthy alphanumeric codes, derived together and possessing a unique relationship. The private key is used by the owner of a digital wallet to send (i.e., digitally sign and authenticate) digital assets and is private to the wallet owner. The public key is, as the name implies, public and open to others on the applicable blockchain to send digital assets to. The blockchain will only record public key information.

In order to maintain the Secondary Record, Securrency registers blockchain wallet addresses and associates them with relevant personal identifying information at the control location resulting in a registry of addresses that can participate in transactions. The personal identifying information necessary to associate a given share with the record owner of that share will be maintained by the Transfer Agent in a separate database that is not available to the public. The registry enforces transaction compliance through smart contracts by requiring the control location to co-sign a transaction after review. In this manner, Securrency prevents transactions between unknown persons or unknown blockchain wallets.

By leveraging Securrency’s blockchain infrastructure technology, it is anticipated that Fund shareholders will have the benefit of shares that may be operated on more than one blockchain, initially the Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. Shareholders can move the Secondary Record of ownership between the Stellar and Ethereum blockchains as desired through interoperability, with the Transfer Agent continuing to maintain the Official Record. This interoperability permits shareholders to potentially take advantage of the benefits of a supported blockchain of their choice (i.e., initially, the Stellar and Ethereum blockchains), such as transaction speed or efficiency, while also helping facilitate the Fund’s shares being available for purchase, sale, or transfer in the broader blockchain ecosystem.

The secondary recording of Fund shares on the blockchain will not affect the Fund’s investments in U.S. Treasury obligations. The Fund will not directly or indirectly invest in any assets that rely on blockchain technology, such as cryptocurrencies.