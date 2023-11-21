The Fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in government securities, cash and repurchase agreements collateralized fully by government securities or cash. For purposes of this policy, “government securities” mean any securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the United States, or by a person controlled or supervised by and acting as an agency or instrumentality of the government of the United States pursuant to authority granted by the Congress of the United States; or any certificate of deposit for any of the foregoing. The Fund will invest in a portfolio of U.S. Treasury and government securities. Such securities may include: U.S. Treasury Notes (both fixed and floating rate), U.S. T-Bills, U.S. Government Agency Notes, including Discount Notes, that are either fixed or floating rate and issued by government agencies such as the Federal Home Loan Bank System, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Farm Credit Bank. The Fund may invest in repurchase agreements collateralized fully by U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government Agency securities or cash. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies that are government money market funds to the extent permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the 1940 Act to invest under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in government securities and repurchase agreements that are collateralized by government securities.

The securities purchased by the Fund are subject to the quality, diversification, and other requirements of Rule 2a-7 under 1940 Act, and other rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Rule 2a-7 sets forth a liquidity fee framework whereby a liquidity fee may be imposed under certain circumstances such as a decline in a money market fund’s weekly liquid assets. However, government money market funds are not required to adopt a liquidity fee framework and accordingly the Fund has not adopted such a framework.

In choosing investments for the Fund, the Fund’s sub-adviser employs a disciplined investment process: first, a list of approved issuers and counterparties for repurchase agreements is actively maintained; second, securities of issuers on the approved list that meet the Fund’s guidelines are selected for investment; and finally, portfolio maturity decisions are made based upon expected cash flows, income opportunities available in the market, and expectations of future interest rates.

Use of Blockchain

As described further below, through its transfer agent, the Fund uses blockchain technology to maintain a secondary record of its shares. The following “Use of Blockchain” section describes what blockchain technology is and how the Fund uses it for the recording of its shares.

Although WisdomTree Transfers, Inc., the Fund’s transfer agent (“WisdomTree Transfers” or “Transfer Agent”), will maintain the official record of share ownership in book-entry form (the “Official Record”), the ownership of the Fund’s shares will also be recorded – or digitized – on the Stellar or Ethereum blockchains (the “Secondary Record”). The Transfer Agent will reconcile secondary blockchain transactions with the Fund’s records on at least a daily basis. Reconciliation involves maintaining a matching Official Record and Secondary Record of the total number of shares in circulation, the ownership of the shares at any given time, and all transactions between parties involving the shares. The policies and procedures of the Fund and the Transfer Agent both address the use of blockchain integrated recordkeeping systems. The Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has approved these policies and procedures, including those that address the use of blockchain integrated recordkeeping systems.

A blockchain is an open, distributed ledger that digitally records transactions in a verifiable and immutable (i.e., permanent) way using cryptography. A distributed ledger is a database in which data is stored in a decentralized manner. Cryptography is a method of storing and transmitting data in a particular form so that only those for whom it is intended can read and process it. A blockchain stores transaction data in “blocks” that are linked together to form a “chain”, and hence the name blockchain.

In order to facilitate the use of blockchain technology, a potential shareholder must have a blockchain wallet. WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (“WisdomTree Digital”) provides a hosted Stellar-based wallet through a mobile application, WisdomTree PrimeTM (the “App”) (see “Purchase and Sale of Fund Shares” below). A blockchain wallet is a software application which stores a user’s “private key” and related digital assets and is used to facilitate sending digital assets on a particular blockchain. A “private key” is one of two numbers in a cryptographic “key pair.” A key pair consists of a “public key” and its corresponding private key, both of which are lengthy alphanumeric codes, derived together and possessing a unique relationship. The private key is used by the owner of a digital wallet to send (i.e., digitally sign and authenticate) digital assets and is private to the wallet owner. The public key is, as the name implies, public and open to others on the applicable blockchain to send digital assets to. The blockchain will only record public key information.

In order to maintain the Secondary Record, WisdomTree Transfers registers blockchain wallet addresses and associates them with relevant personal identifying information at the control location resulting in a registry of addresses that can participate in transactions. The personal identifying information necessary to associate a given share with the record owner of that share will be maintained by the Transfer Agent in a separate database that is not available to the public. In this manner, WisdomTree Transfers prevents transactions between unknown persons or unknown blockchain wallets.

It is anticipated that Fund shareholders may have the benefit of shares that may be operated on more than one blockchain, initially the Stellar blockchain and potentially in the future, the Ethereum blockchain. This potential feature may provide shareholders with the ability to move the Secondary Record of ownership between the Stellar and Ethereum blockchains as desired through interoperability, with the Transfer Agent continuing to maintain the Official Record. This interoperability, if and when available, may permit shareholders to potentially take advantage of the benefits of a supported blockchain of their choice (i.e., initially, the Stellar blockchain and potentially in the future, the Ethereum blockchain), such as transaction speed or efficiency, while also helping facilitate the Fund’s shares being available for purchase, sale, or transfer in the broader blockchain ecosystem.

The secondary recording of Fund shares on the blockchain will not affect the Fund’s investments in securities. The Fund will not directly or indirectly invest in any assets that rely on blockchain technology, such as cryptocurrencies.