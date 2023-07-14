Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund has flexibility to achieve its investment objective and invests in a broad range of income-producing securities, including debt and equity securities in the U.S. and other markets throughout the world, both developed and emerging. “Emerging markets” include countries in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, and other countries that the Fund considers to be equivalent to those in that index based on their level of economic development or the size and experience of their securities markets. There is no limit on the number of countries in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may focus its investments in a single country or a small group of countries. As attractive investments across asset classes and strategies arise, the Adviser attempts to capture these opportunities and has latitude to allocate the Fund’s assets among asset classes. The Adviser buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on the Adviser’s view of issuer fundamentals, global economics, sectors and overall portfolio construction, taking into account risk/return analyses and relative value considerations.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of U.S. issuers. U.S. issuers include the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities. In addition, a company is considered by the Fund to be a U.S. issuer if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated in the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business in the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally in the U.S.
The Fund seeks to achieve a neutral allocation of 80% of its total assets in debt securities and 20% of its total assets in equity securities. The Adviser’s bottom-up investment process and top-down macroeconomic views will drive tactical allocation decisions by overweighting/underweighting stocks and bonds to outperform the benchmark.
The Fund may invest up to 100% of its total assets in debt securities, including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations), inflation-linked securities (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”)), bank loan assignments and participations (“Loans”). The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in Loans. The Fund may invest in debt securities with any maturity, duration or credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade or, if unrated, deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality (“junk bonds”). The Fund currently expects to invest no more than 70% of its total assets in junk bonds.
The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The Fund would generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the Fund may extend the settlement by entering into dollar roll transactions in which the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in REITs. In addition to investments in equity securities, the Fund may also invest up to 50% of its total assets in preferred stocks and convertible securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities, preferred stocks and convertible securities of companies of any market capitalization.
In addition to direct investments in securities, derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts, foreign currency transactions, options and swaps to help manage duration, sector and yield curve exposure and credit and spread volatility. The Fund may also use such derivatives to manage equity, country, regional and currency exposure, to increase income or gain to the Fund, for hedging and for risk management. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of foreign currency derivatives, including forward foreign currency contracts and currency futures, but may not always do so. In addition to hedging non-dollar investments, the Fund may use such derivatives to increase income and gain to the Fund and/or as part of its risk management process by establishing or adjusting exposure to particular foreign securities, markets or currencies.
As a result of the Fund’s investment style, the Fund, from time to time, will engage in frequent trading.
|Period
|WSDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.7%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|42.24%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|63.39%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|13.09%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|7.95%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|19.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|46.56%
|2021
|1.8%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|10.93%
|2020
|3.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|3.28%
|2019
|1.2%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|83.90%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|7.35%
|Period
|WSDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.7%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|40.78%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|57.80%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|12.75%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|6.89%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|29.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|46.41%
|2021
|1.8%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|11.08%
|2020
|3.4%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|3.28%
|2019
|1.2%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|84.86%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|20.68%
|WSDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSDAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|104 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|81.24%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|2
|2736
|88.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.3 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|78.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.82%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|40.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSDAX % Rank
|Bonds
|68.14%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|97.27%
|Stocks
|24.85%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|0.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.38%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|4.76%
|Cash
|1.13%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|79.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.50%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|26.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|59.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSDAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.94%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.95%
|Technology
|13.47%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|5.44%
|Energy
|12.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.03%
|Healthcare
|11.18%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|4.15%
|Real Estate
|8.63%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|13.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.13%
|Consumer Defense
|7.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.73%
|Basic Materials
|7.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.13%
|Communication Services
|6.97%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|35.49%
|Industrials
|3.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.95%
|Utilities
|2.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSDAX % Rank
|US
|22.25%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|0.86%
|Non US
|2.60%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|0.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSDAX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.35%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|35.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.51%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|81.96%
|Government
|1.44%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|14.72%
|Securitized
|0.70%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|25.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|53.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|45.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSDAX % Rank
|US
|62.55%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|89.63%
|Non US
|5.59%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|93.23%
|WSDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|33.09%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|84.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.14%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WSDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|83.49%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WSDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|57.60%
|WSDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSDAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.23%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|87.39%
|WSDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WSDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSDAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.05%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|93.25%
|WSDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2020
1.44
1.4%
Mr. Adatia joined Westwood in 2018 and serves as a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager on the firm’s Flexible Income team where he is responsible for a portfolio of high-yield debt and income-oriented investments. Before joining Westwood, Mr. Adatia worked at Oaklawn Investments as a Managing Director and was responsible for researching, identifying and investing in a variety of credit products including bank loans, bonds and asset-backed securities. Prior to that, he worked for Archview Investment Group as a Senior Investment Analyst on the distressed credit team. Mr. Adatia began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Citigroup in the Global Communications Group and subsequently joined Citi’s Global Special Situations Group where he focused on public market debt and equity investments. Mr. Adatia earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business. In addition, Mr. Adatia has served as an Adjunct Instructor at Columbia University in New York City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2020
1.44
1.4%
Mr. Barnard joined Westwood in 2020 and serves as a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager. Mr. Barnard manages a wide variety of investment mandates with a focus on corporate credit, municipal, U.S. Treasury and U.S. Agency bonds for Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Barnard was an Associate Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer in Boston. Mr. Barnard helped design, launch and manage numerous customized investment solutions for both institutional and retail clients during his time at Amundi Pioneer. During his 14-year tenure, he also co-created a risk management solution that was utilized across the entire firm for all fixed income portfolios. Mr. Barnard is a CFA charterholder and graduated with a BS in Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
