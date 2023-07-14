Gerry is Portfolio Manager on Walthausen & Co.’s Micro Cap Value, Small Cap Value and Select Value products. Prior to joining Walthausen in 2018, Gerry was an investment consultant to Linde Hansen & Co., where he was developing a micro-cap value strategy. Prior to Linde Hansen, Gerry was a partner and portfolio manager at Lord Abbett & Co. where he was the founding portfolio manager on the Lord Abbett Micro Cap Value fund from 1998 to 2013 and portfolio manager on the Lord Abbett Small Cap Value Fund from 2009 to 2013. Prior to Lord Abbett, Gerry was a portfolio manager at CL Capital Management Company. Gerry received a B.S. in Business Administration from Villanova University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.