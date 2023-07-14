Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
Net Assets
$80.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.0%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.40%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small capitalization companies that the Advisor believes have the potential for capital appreciation. Small capitalization companies are defined as those with market capitalizations of $2 billion or less at the time of purchase. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in common stocks of small capitalization companies, as defined above. The Fund emphasizes a “value”*investment style, investing in companies that appear under-priced according to certain financial measurements of their worth or business prospects.
|Period
|WSCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|67.10%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|89.25%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|95.65%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|94.17%
|10 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|87.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|64.30%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|86.27%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|95.65%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|95.85%
|10 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|93.51%
* Annualized
|WSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|80.6 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|81.76%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|10
|1551
|78.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.3 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|80.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.96%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|43.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.44%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|51.41%
|Cash
|1.57%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|47.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|94.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|91.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|94.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|94.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|33.86%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|1.75%
|Industrials
|21.72%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|18.38%
|Technology
|14.63%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|9.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.12%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|54.70%
|Basic Materials
|6.74%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|23.63%
|Real Estate
|5.47%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|68.27%
|Energy
|3.42%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|87.53%
|Healthcare
|2.99%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|86.21%
|Communication Services
|0.05%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|90.37%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|99.12%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSCVX % Rank
|US
|94.53%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|52.06%
|Non US
|3.91%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|39.26%
|WSCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|36.46%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|23.08%
|WSCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WSCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|35.29%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.40%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|79.01%
|WSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.35%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|95.72%
|WSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSCVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|77.63%
|WSCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Gerry is Portfolio Manager on Walthausen & Co.’s Micro Cap Value, Small Cap Value and Select Value products. Prior to joining Walthausen in 2018, Gerry was an investment consultant to Linde Hansen & Co., where he was developing a micro-cap value strategy. Prior to Linde Hansen, Gerry was a partner and portfolio manager at Lord Abbett & Co. where he was the founding portfolio manager on the Lord Abbett Micro Cap Value fund from 1998 to 2013 and portfolio manager on the Lord Abbett Small Cap Value Fund from 2009 to 2013. Prior to Lord Abbett, Gerry was a portfolio manager at CL Capital Management Company. Gerry received a B.S. in Business Administration from Villanova University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
