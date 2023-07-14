Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

-3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.8%

Net Assets

$80.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WSCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Walthausen Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Walthausen Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gerard Heffernan

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of small capitalization companies that the Advisor believes have the potential for capital appreciation. Small capitalization companies are defined as those with market capitalizations of $2 billion or less at the time of purchase. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in common stocks of small capitalization companies, as defined above. The Fund emphasizes a “value”*investment style, investing in companies that appear under-priced according to certain financial measurements of their worth or business prospects.

Read More

WSCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -10.6% 21.3% 67.10%
1 Yr -3.2% -16.4% 28.1% 89.25%
3 Yr -0.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 95.65%
5 Yr -8.8%* -24.6% 42.3% 94.17%
10 Yr -4.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 87.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -36.7% 212.9% 88.57%
2021 -0.7% -38.4% 60.6% 93.68%
2020 -0.4% -9.3% 66.8% 69.35%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 53.25%
2018 -6.7% -12.3% -1.2% 83.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -12.9% 21.3% 64.30%
1 Yr -3.2% -16.4% 46.4% 86.27%
3 Yr -0.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 95.65%
5 Yr -8.8%* -19.1% 42.3% 95.85%
10 Yr -4.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 93.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -36.7% 212.9% 88.57%
2021 -0.7% -38.4% 60.6% 93.68%
2020 -0.4% -7.6% 66.8% 69.35%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 53.49%
2018 -6.7% -12.3% -1.2% 89.80%

NAV & Total Return History

WSCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSCVX Category Low Category High WSCVX % Rank
Net Assets 80.6 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 81.76%
Number of Holdings 64 10 1551 78.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.3 M 812 K 2.82 B 80.04%
Weighting of Top 10 20.96% 4.8% 95.7% 43.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Darling Ingredients Inc 3.64%
  2. Materion Corp 3.00%
  3. Vista Outdoor Inc 2.97%
  4. ABM Industries Inc 2.89%
  5. Universal Electronics Inc 2.71%
  6. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp 2.66%
  7. McGrath RentCorp 2.61%
  8. Silgan Holdings Inc 2.50%
  9. Landec Corp 2.45%
  10. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 14.38% 100.16% 51.41%
Cash 		1.57% -52.43% 47.85% 47.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 94.14%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 91.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 94.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 94.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCVX % Rank
Financial Services 		33.86% 0.00% 35.71% 1.75%
Industrials 		21.72% 0.65% 48.61% 18.38%
Technology 		14.63% 0.00% 34.03% 9.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.12% 0.00% 51.62% 54.70%
Basic Materials 		6.74% 0.00% 67.30% 23.63%
Real Estate 		5.47% 0.00% 44.41% 68.27%
Energy 		3.42% 0.00% 29.42% 87.53%
Healthcare 		2.99% 0.00% 25.76% 86.21%
Communication Services 		0.05% 0.00% 24.90% 90.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 99.12%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.22% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSCVX % Rank
US 		94.53% 11.42% 100.16% 52.06%
Non US 		3.91% 0.00% 78.53% 39.26%

WSCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.05% 37.36% 36.46%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 23.08%

Sales Fees

WSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 35.29%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.40% 7.00% 252.00% 79.01%

WSCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSCVX Category Low Category High WSCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.35% 0.00% 7.65% 95.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSCVX Category Low Category High WSCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.43% 4.13% 77.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gerard Heffernan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Gerry is Portfolio Manager on Walthausen & Co.’s Micro Cap Value, Small Cap Value and Select Value products. Prior to joining Walthausen in 2018, Gerry was an investment consultant to Linde Hansen & Co., where he was developing a micro-cap value strategy. Prior to Linde Hansen, Gerry was a partner and portfolio manager at Lord Abbett & Co. where he was the founding portfolio manager on the Lord Abbett Micro Cap Value fund from 1998 to 2013 and portfolio manager on the Lord Abbett Small Cap Value Fund from 2009 to 2013. Prior to Lord Abbett, Gerry was a portfolio manager at CL Capital Management Company. Gerry received a B.S. in Business Administration from Villanova University and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

