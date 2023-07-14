Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.8%
1 yr return
7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$181 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.2%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.88%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds and money market instruments, with at least 25% of the Fund's assets invested in each of the following categories: (i) fixed-income securities, such as U.S. government and agency securities, corporate bonds, money market funds, and cash and (ii) domestic and foreign equity securities, such as common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally focuses on large capitalization companies. The portion of the Fund invested in equity and fixed income securities will vary based on Boston Trust Walden Inc.'s (the "Adviser") assessment of the economic and market outlook and the relative attractiveness of stocks, bonds and money market instruments. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Fund will purchase fixed income securities that are primarily rated investment grade. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign equity and fixed income securities.
ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration". The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., good disclosure of salient ESG risk and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers.
ESG Screening: While the Adviser integrates ESG factors into its investment decision-making, the Fund is also subject to ESG screening criteria. ESG screening criteria requires the Adviser to exclude securities with significant exposure to specific products or services: alcohol production; coal mining; factory farming; gambling; handguns; nuclear power fuel cycle; prison operations; tobacco manufacturing; and weapons systems. The Adviser assesses the security's revenue dependence on these specific products/services, market share (e.g., if a company is a market leader in the product despite it representing a relatively small share of the company's total revenue), and severity (e.g., the company produces a minor electronic input for a weapons system). The Adviser also exercises its full discretion in evaluating the overall performance of each security. The Adviser considers: performance over time (relative to peers and established goals); accountability and disclosure; and impacts on stakeholders. For each potential investment, the Adviser seeks to understand the company's
products and services and evaluates overall performance in four broad categories: corporate governance, human capital management, environmental impacts, and community impacts. The Fund may avoid securities it judges to have substandard performance in one or more of these areas.
|Period
|WSBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.8%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|77.81%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|50.80%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|18.56%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|3.99%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|3.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|22.62%
|2021
|7.4%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|8.67%
|2020
|1.7%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|61.48%
|2019
|5.0%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|2.55%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|0.38%
|Period
|WSBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.8%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|77.17%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|50.16%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|17.99%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|5.47%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|20.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|22.62%
|2021
|7.4%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|9.00%
|2020
|1.7%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|61.48%
|2019
|5.0%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|2.55%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|1.89%
|WSBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSBFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|181 M
|963 K
|126 B
|80.63%
|Number of Holdings
|122
|4
|7731
|23.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|64.3 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|86.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.19%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|73.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSBFX % Rank
|Stocks
|69.67%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|77.46%
|Bonds
|29.05%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|7.94%
|Cash
|1.28%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|82.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|80.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|79.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|92.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSBFX % Rank
|Technology
|23.29%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|7.94%
|Financial Services
|17.16%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|28.57%
|Healthcare
|15.15%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|13.65%
|Industrials
|12.72%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|11.43%
|Communication Services
|9.07%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|15.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.89%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|76.19%
|Consumer Defense
|6.85%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|40.95%
|Energy
|4.13%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|65.71%
|Utilities
|1.63%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|89.21%
|Basic Materials
|1.10%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|98.10%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|96.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSBFX % Rank
|US
|68.82%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|10.48%
|Non US
|0.85%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|96.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSBFX % Rank
|Government
|67.51%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|2.22%
|Corporate
|26.95%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.92%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.92%
|Municipal
|1.23%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|7.94%
|Securitized
|0.08%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|81.27%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|73.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSBFX % Rank
|US
|28.86%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|4.44%
|Non US
|0.19%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|83.17%
|WSBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|3.35%
|47.16%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|90.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.86%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|12.79%
|WSBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WSBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.88%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|37.76%
|WSBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSBFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|65.30%
|WSBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WSBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSBFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.60%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|76.14%
|WSBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.016
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 12, 2012
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/tchintcia-barros/
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/stephen-j-amyouny-cfa/
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/sean-cameron/
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
