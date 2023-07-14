Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund

mutual fund
WSBFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.61 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (WSBFX) Primary
WSBFX (Mutual Fund)

Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.61 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (WSBFX) Primary
WSBFX (Mutual Fund)

Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.61 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (WSBFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund

WSBFX | Fund

$22.61

$181 M

0.96%

$0.22

-

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$181 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund

WSBFX | Fund

$22.61

$181 M

0.96%

$0.22

-

WSBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Trust Walden Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Trust & Walden Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 18, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    8164872
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tchintcia Barros

Fund Description

The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds and money market instruments, with at least 25% of the Fund's assets invested in each of the following categories: (i) fixed-income securities, such as U.S. government and agency securities, corporate bonds, money market funds, and cash and (ii) domestic and foreign equity securities, such as common stock. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally focuses on large capitalization companies. The portion of the Fund invested in equity and fixed income securities will vary based on Boston Trust Walden Inc.'s (the "Adviser") assessment of the economic and market outlook and the relative attractiveness of stocks, bonds and money market instruments. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes. The Fund will purchase fixed income securities that are primarily rated investment grade. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign equity and fixed income securities.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, the Adviser evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration". The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., good disclosure of salient ESG risk and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers.

ESG Screening: While the Adviser integrates ESG factors into its investment decision-making, the Fund is also subject to ESG screening criteria. ESG screening criteria requires the Adviser to exclude securities with significant exposure to specific products or services: alcohol production; coal mining; factory farming; gambling; handguns; nuclear power fuel cycle; prison operations; tobacco manufacturing; and weapons systems. The Adviser assesses the security's revenue dependence on these specific products/services, market share (e.g., if a company is a market leader in the product despite it representing a relatively small share of the company's total revenue), and severity (e.g., the company produces a minor electronic input for a weapons system). The Adviser also exercises its full discretion in evaluating the overall performance of each security. The Adviser considers: performance over time (relative to peers and established goals); accountability and disclosure; and impacts on stakeholders. For each potential investment, the Adviser seeks to understand the company's

products and services and evaluates overall performance in four broad categories: corporate governance, human capital management, environmental impacts, and community impacts. The Fund may avoid securities it judges to have substandard performance in one or more of these areas.

Read More

WSBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -3.2% 29.3% 77.81%
1 Yr 7.0% -12.9% 32.0% 50.80%
3 Yr 3.9%* -6.5% 13.0% 18.56%
5 Yr 4.3%* -8.2% 5.9% 3.99%
10 Yr 4.8%* -6.9% 6.0% 3.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -37.4% -8.2% 22.62%
2021 7.4% -5.0% 12.0% 8.67%
2020 1.7% -5.7% 7.8% 61.48%
2019 5.0% -2.1% 6.3% 2.55%
2018 -0.8% -6.1% -0.8% 0.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -14.6% 29.3% 77.17%
1 Yr 7.0% -12.9% 57.6% 50.16%
3 Yr 3.9%* -6.5% 22.1% 17.99%
5 Yr 4.3%* -7.8% 16.4% 5.47%
10 Yr 4.8%* -3.4% 8.5% 20.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -37.4% -8.2% 22.62%
2021 7.4% -5.0% 12.0% 9.00%
2020 1.7% -5.7% 7.8% 61.48%
2019 5.0% -2.1% 6.3% 2.55%
2018 -0.8% -6.1% 0.1% 1.89%

NAV & Total Return History

WSBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSBFX Category Low Category High WSBFX % Rank
Net Assets 181 M 963 K 126 B 80.63%
Number of Holdings 122 4 7731 23.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 64.3 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 86.35%
Weighting of Top 10 35.19% 13.3% 100.0% 73.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 6.12%
  2. Apple Inc 5.69%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.08%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 4.36%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.08%
  6. ConocoPhillips 2.88%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 2.18%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 2.18%
  9. Accenture PLC Class A 1.98%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSBFX % Rank
Stocks 		69.67% 0.19% 99.72% 77.46%
Bonds 		29.05% 0.00% 91.12% 7.94%
Cash 		1.28% -7.71% 88.33% 82.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 80.63%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 79.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 92.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSBFX % Rank
Technology 		23.29% 1.07% 52.93% 7.94%
Financial Services 		17.16% 0.28% 52.80% 28.57%
Healthcare 		15.15% 0.00% 36.30% 13.65%
Industrials 		12.72% 1.16% 32.55% 11.43%
Communication Services 		9.07% 0.00% 26.62% 15.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.89% 0.00% 16.01% 76.19%
Consumer Defense 		6.85% 0.00% 27.24% 40.95%
Energy 		4.13% 0.00% 29.22% 65.71%
Utilities 		1.63% 0.00% 31.67% 89.21%
Basic Materials 		1.10% 0.00% 15.48% 98.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 33.86% 96.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSBFX % Rank
US 		68.82% 0.19% 96.85% 10.48%
Non US 		0.85% 0.00% 38.11% 96.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSBFX % Rank
Government 		67.51% 0.00% 99.71% 2.22%
Corporate 		26.95% 0.00% 100.00% 54.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.22% 0.00% 100.00% 94.92%
Municipal 		1.23% 0.00% 17.02% 7.94%
Securitized 		0.08% 0.00% 37.97% 81.27%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 73.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSBFX % Rank
US 		28.86% 0.00% 91.12% 4.44%
Non US 		0.19% 0.00% 18.39% 83.17%

WSBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 3.35% 47.16%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 90.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.86%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.28% 12.79%

Sales Fees

WSBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.88% 4.00% 398.00% 37.76%

WSBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSBFX Category Low Category High WSBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 7.05% 65.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSBFX Category Low Category High WSBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.60% -1.12% 5.55% 76.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tchintcia Barros

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/tchintcia-barros/

Stephen Amyouny

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/stephen-j-amyouny-cfa/

Sean Cameron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/sean-cameron/

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×