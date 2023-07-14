Home
Trending ETFs

Wellington Shields All-Cap Fund

mutual fund
WSACX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.03 -0.09 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CMEIX) Primary Inst (WSACX) Inv (CMCIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wellington Shields All-Cap Fund

WSACX | Fund

$23.03

$54.4 M

0.18%

$0.04

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$54.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WSACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wellington Shields All-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wellington Shields
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander L.M. Cripps

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund. The All-Cap Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of all market capitalizations.

The All-Cap Fund’s investments will be primarily in equity securities, such as common and preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that focus their investments in equity securities, and short sales. Under normal market conditions, the All-Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities.

While the All-Cap Fund’s primary focus is investment in equity securities, the All-Cap Fund has flexibility to invest in other types of securities when the Advisor believes they offer opportunities that are more attractive. Accordingly, the All-Cap Fund may invest in derivative instruments, including put and call options. The All-Cap Fund will generally invest in derivative instruments for hedging and income generation purposes. The All-Cap Fund may also sell a security short (i.e., sell a security borrowed from a broker) if the Advisor expects the market price for the security to drop in the future. When

the All-Cap Fund makes a short sale of a security, the All-Cap Fund will have to replace the security in the future, whether or not the price declines. The All-Cap Fund may hold up to 20% of its net assets in derivative instruments and short positions at any time.

In selecting portfolio securities, Capital Management Associates, Inc. (“CMA” or the “Advisor”) uses various screens and models to produce a potential universe of companies. Then through fundamental research, the Advisor selects from that universe companies whose current share price is relatively undervalued. The Advisor considers selling or reducing the All-Cap Fund’s holding in a security if the security no longer meets the Advisor’s investment criteria or the Advisor believes a more attractive investment alternative is available. Final investment decisions are made by the All-Cap Fund’s portfolio managers.

Read More

WSACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -41.7% 64.0% 98.11%
1 Yr -1.4% -46.2% 77.9% 94.84%
3 Yr -0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 54.74%
5 Yr -1.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 69.38%
10 Yr 0.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 73.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -85.9% 81.6% 13.76%
2021 6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 33.39%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 85.16%
2019 4.1% -6.0% 10.6% 86.24%
2018 -4.5% -15.9% 2.0% 90.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WSACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -41.7% 64.0% 93.76%
1 Yr -1.4% -46.2% 77.9% 90.66%
3 Yr -0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 54.24%
5 Yr -1.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 74.37%
10 Yr 0.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 89.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WSACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -85.9% 81.6% 13.76%
2021 6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 33.39%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 85.16%
2019 4.1% -6.0% 10.6% 86.24%
2018 -4.5% -15.9% 3.1% 94.00%

NAV & Total Return History

WSACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WSACX Category Low Category High WSACX % Rank
Net Assets 54.4 M 189 K 222 B 90.03%
Number of Holdings 46 2 3509 73.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.7 M -1.37 M 104 B 93.85%
Weighting of Top 10 33.28% 11.4% 116.5% 89.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 4.51%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.09%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.08%
  4. Diamondback Energy Inc 3.93%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 3.58%
  6. Tesla Inc 3.52%
  7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.48%
  8. SVB Financial Group 3.45%
  9. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.41%
  10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 3.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WSACX % Rank
Stocks 		96.28% 50.26% 104.50% 79.67%
Cash 		3.72% -10.83% 49.73% 15.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 89.34%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 88.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 89.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 89.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSACX % Rank
Basic Materials 		15.44% 0.00% 18.91% 0.33%
Industrials 		13.85% 0.00% 30.65% 5.49%
Technology 		13.52% 0.00% 65.70% 97.46%
Financial Services 		13.21% 0.00% 43.06% 20.82%
Energy 		12.01% 0.00% 41.09% 1.89%
Healthcare 		11.83% 0.00% 39.76% 57.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.27% 0.00% 62.57% 96.15%
Consumer Defense 		4.94% 0.00% 25.50% 32.95%
Communication Services 		4.70% 0.00% 66.40% 90.66%
Real Estate 		2.29% 0.00% 16.05% 25.25%
Utilities 		1.95% 0.00% 16.07% 9.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WSACX % Rank
US 		90.32% 34.69% 100.00% 74.67%
Non US 		5.96% 0.00% 54.22% 28.11%

WSACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WSACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.01% 20.29% 26.21%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 98.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 18.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 84.81%

Sales Fees

WSACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WSACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WSACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.90% 0.00% 316.74% 64.32%

WSACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WSACX Category Low Category High WSACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.18% 0.00% 41.31% 92.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WSACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WSACX Category Low Category High WSACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.64% -6.13% 1.75% 72.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WSACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WSACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander L.M. Cripps

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2016

6.18

6.2%

Mr. Cripps is a Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Member of the Investment Policy Committee of CMA since 2010 and has been affiliated with CMA since 2005.

W. Jameson McFadden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2016

6.18

6.2%

Mr. McFadden has been the President of CMA since January 1, 2014, and has been affiliated with CMA since 2006. Mr. McFadden is also Managing Member of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC (“WSC”), the distributor for the Funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

