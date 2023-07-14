Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$54.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.3%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund. The All-Cap Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of all market capitalizations.
The All-Cap Fund’s investments will be primarily in equity securities, such as common and preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that focus their investments in equity securities, and short sales. Under normal market conditions, the All-Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities.
While the All-Cap Fund’s primary focus is investment in equity securities, the All-Cap Fund has flexibility to invest in other types of securities when the Advisor believes they offer opportunities that are more attractive. Accordingly, the All-Cap Fund may invest in derivative instruments, including put and call options. The All-Cap Fund will generally invest in derivative instruments for hedging and income generation purposes. The All-Cap Fund may also sell a security short (i.e., sell a security borrowed from a broker) if the Advisor expects the market price for the security to drop in the future. When
the All-Cap Fund makes a short sale of a security, the All-Cap Fund will have to replace the security in the future, whether or not the price declines. The All-Cap Fund may hold up to 20% of its net assets in derivative instruments and short positions at any time.
In selecting portfolio securities, Capital Management Associates, Inc. (“CMA” or the “Advisor”) uses various screens and models to produce a potential universe of companies. Then through fundamental research, the Advisor selects from that universe companies whose current share price is relatively undervalued. The Advisor considers selling or reducing the All-Cap Fund’s holding in a security if the security no longer meets the Advisor’s investment criteria or the Advisor believes a more attractive investment alternative is available. Final investment decisions are made by the All-Cap Fund’s portfolio managers.
|Period
|WSACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|98.11%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|94.84%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|54.74%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|69.38%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|73.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|13.76%
|2021
|6.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|33.39%
|2020
|4.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|85.16%
|2019
|4.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|86.24%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|90.19%
|Period
|WSACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|93.76%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|90.66%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|54.24%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|74.37%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|89.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|WSACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|13.76%
|2021
|6.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|33.39%
|2020
|4.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|85.16%
|2019
|4.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|86.24%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|94.00%
|WSACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|54.4 M
|189 K
|222 B
|90.03%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|3509
|73.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.7 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|93.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.28%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|89.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSACX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.28%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|79.67%
|Cash
|3.72%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|15.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|89.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|88.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|89.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|89.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSACX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|15.44%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|0.33%
|Industrials
|13.85%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|5.49%
|Technology
|13.52%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|97.46%
|Financial Services
|13.21%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|20.82%
|Energy
|12.01%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|1.89%
|Healthcare
|11.83%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|57.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.27%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|96.15%
|Consumer Defense
|4.94%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|32.95%
|Communication Services
|4.70%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|90.66%
|Real Estate
|2.29%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|25.25%
|Utilities
|1.95%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|9.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WSACX % Rank
|US
|90.32%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|74.67%
|Non US
|5.96%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|28.11%
|WSACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|26.21%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|98.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|84.81%
|WSACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WSACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WSACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.90%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|64.32%
|WSACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.18%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|92.01%
|WSACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WSACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WSACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.64%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|72.61%
|WSACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2019
|$1.670
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Mr. Cripps is a Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Member of the Investment Policy Committee of CMA since 2010 and has been affiliated with CMA since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2016
6.18
6.2%
Mr. McFadden has been the President of CMA since January 1, 2014, and has been affiliated with CMA since 2006. Mr. McFadden is also Managing Member of Wellington Shields & Co., LLC (“WSC”), the distributor for the Funds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...