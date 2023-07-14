Dividend Investing Ideas Center
2.1%
1 yr return
-9.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$55.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WRPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|16.85%
|1 Yr
|-9.7%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|90.18%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WRPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|16.85%
|1 Yr
|-9.7%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|88.73%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WRPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WRPRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.1 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|69.00%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|4
|4478
|80.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.7 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|40.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|13.1%
|100.0%
|4.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WRPRX % Rank
|Cash
|100.56%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|94.35%
|Other
|14.64%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|24.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|50.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|65.37%
|Stocks
|-3.63%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|81.27%
|Bonds
|-11.57%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|2.12%
|WRPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|87.41%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|14.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.41%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|4.11%
|WRPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WRPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WRPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|1.61%
|WRPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WRPRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|10.10%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|18.37%
|WRPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WRPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WRPRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.58%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|33.81%
|WRPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.833
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Mr. Cheng joined Allspring UK or one of its predecessors firms in 2018, where he currently serves as head of International Portfolio Management within the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to this, he was a Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager, joined Schroders in June 2007 and is responsible for portfolio research and analytics for the Strategic Beta strategy. Prior to 2012, Eddie was a portfolio manager for hedge fund investments and portfolio management focusing on the liquid strategies at Schroders New Finance Capital. He was a specialist in top-down macro research and quantitative portfolio construction techniques. Eddie started his career in 2002 at Institute of Information Science, Academia Sinica (Taipei) as a research analyst focusing on advanced signal processing technologies. BSc in Civil Engineering from National Taiwan University, double MSc in Financial Economics and Transportation Engineering, Oxford University and National Taiwan University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2019
3.34
3.3%
Monisha Jayakumar joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2009, where she currently serves as a Portfolio Manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
