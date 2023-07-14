The Global Opportunity Fund primarily invests in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities that the Adviser believes have significantly more appreciation potential than downside risk over the long term. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common and preferred stock of companies of all size market capitalizations, rights and warrants. Foreign securities in which the Fund may invest may be domiciled in countries outside of the U.S. and may be securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as in the form of depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). There are no geographic limits on the Fund’s investments, and the Fund may invest without limit in securities of companies located both in the U.S. and abroad and in developed or emerging markets. However, the Fund will invest primarily in the securities of companies located in at least four different countries. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its total assets in non-money market investment companies, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in Rule 144A securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically invest in less than 50 securities.

In general, the Adviser utilizes five key elements in its equity investment philosophy: low valuation, discount to fair value, investment flexibility, focus and long-term perspective. Through a proprietary screening process, the Adviser seeks to identify investments with low valuations combined with growing earnings, cash flow and/or book value which the Adviser describes as “growth stocks at value prices.” The Global Opportunity Fund may also invest in “special situations,” which may occur when the securities of a company are affected by circumstances, including, but not limited to, hidden assets ( i.e. , assets that may be undervalued on a company’s balance sheet or otherwise difficult to value and therefore not properly reflected in the company’s share price), spinoffs, liquidations, reorganizations, recapitalizations, mergers, management changes and technological changes.

In addition, the Global Opportunity Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, those of domestic and foreign governments, government agencies, inflation-protected securities, asset-backed securities, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), money market instruments, convertible securities, bank debt, limited partnerships, municipalities and companies across a wide range of industries and market capitalizations and may be of any maturity and include those that are rated below investment grade ( i.e. , “junk bonds”). The types of asset-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include mortgage-backed securities.

The Global Opportunity Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in cash, cash equivalents, and high-quality, short-term debt securities, money market mutual funds and money market instruments due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities or for temporary defensive purposes.

When selling securities, the Adviser considers the same factors it uses in evaluating a security for purchase and generally sells securities that it believes no longer have sufficient upside potential.