Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$26.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.42%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$5,000

WRLDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Scharf Global Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Scharf Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 14, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    800872
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Krawez

Fund Description

The Global Opportunity Fund primarily invests in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities that the Adviser believes have significantly more appreciation potential than downside risk over the long term. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common and preferred stock of companies of all size market capitalizations, rights and warrants. Foreign securities in which the Fund may invest may be domiciled in countries outside of the U.S. and may be securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as in the form of depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). There are no geographic limits on the Fund’s investments, and the Fund may invest without limit in securities of companies located both in the U.S. and abroad and in developed or emerging markets. However, the Fund will invest primarily in the securities of companies located in at least four different countries. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its total assets in non-money market investment companies, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in Rule 144A securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically invest in less than 50 securities.
In general, the Adviser utilizes five key elements in its equity investment philosophy: low valuation, discount to fair value, investment flexibility, focus and long-term perspective. Through a proprietary screening process, the Adviser seeks to identify investments with low valuations combined with growing earnings, cash flow and/or book value which the Adviser describes as “growth stocks at value prices.” The Global Opportunity Fund may also invest in “special situations,” which may occur when the securities of a company are affected by circumstances, including, but not limited to, hidden assets (i.e., assets that may be undervalued on a company’s balance sheet or otherwise difficult to value and therefore not properly reflected in the company’s share price), spinoffs, liquidations, reorganizations, recapitalizations, mergers, management changes and technological changes.
In addition, the Global Opportunity Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, those of domestic and foreign governments, government agencies, inflation-protected securities, asset-backed securities, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), money market instruments, convertible securities, bank debt, limited partnerships, municipalities and companies across a wide range of industries and market capitalizations and may be of any maturity and include those that are rated below investment grade (i.e., “junk bonds”).The types of asset-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include mortgage-backed securities.
The Global Opportunity Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in cash, cash equivalents, and high-quality, short-term debt securities, money market mutual funds and money market instruments due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities or for temporary defensive purposes.
When selling securities, the Adviser considers the same factors it uses in evaluating a security for purchase and generally sells securities that it believes no longer have sufficient upside potential.
WRLDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WRLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -35.6% 29.2% 11.30%
1 Yr 7.1% 17.3% 252.4% 78.30%
3 Yr 5.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 26.16%
5 Yr 2.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 46.85%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WRLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -24.3% 957.1% 63.12%
2021 2.7% -38.3% 47.1% 73.83%
2020 3.1% -54.2% 0.6% 23.01%
2019 3.9% -76.0% 54.1% 87.12%
2018 -2.4% -26.1% 47.8% 28.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WRLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -35.6% 29.2% 11.30%
1 Yr 7.1% 11.4% 252.4% 74.09%
3 Yr 5.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 24.94%
5 Yr 2.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 45.10%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WRLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -24.3% 957.1% 63.12%
2021 2.7% -33.1% 47.1% 74.08%
2020 3.1% -44.4% 1.8% 43.88%
2019 3.9% -6.5% 54.1% 94.00%
2018 -2.4% -14.4% 47.8% 48.64%

NAV & Total Return History

WRLDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WRLDX Category Low Category High WRLDX % Rank
Net Assets 26.7 M 199 K 133 B 89.58%
Number of Holdings 32 1 9075 89.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.7 M -18 M 37.6 B 82.05%
Weighting of Top 10 46.61% 9.1% 100.0% 12.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 9.02%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WRLDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.92% 61.84% 125.47% 37.11%
Cash 		1.08% -174.70% 23.12% 63.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 10.68%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 77.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 73.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 73.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WRLDX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.00% 0.00% 35.42% 0.66%
Technology 		18.04% 0.00% 49.87% 51.65%
Communication Services 		17.66% 0.00% 57.66% 17.95%
Financial Services 		12.52% 0.00% 38.42% 68.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.03% 0.00% 40.94% 81.17%
Industrials 		8.09% 0.00% 44.06% 87.89%
Basic Materials 		4.45% 0.00% 38.60% 52.86%
Consumer Defense 		3.38% 0.00% 73.28% 32.71%
Energy 		2.82% 0.00% 21.15% 92.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 94.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 94.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WRLDX % Rank
US 		55.74% 0.13% 103.82% 80.73%
Non US 		43.18% 0.58% 99.46% 12.00%

WRLDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WRLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.01% 44.27% 19.16%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.82% 94.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 67.21%

Sales Fees

WRLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WRLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 62.75%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WRLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.42% 0.00% 395.00% 72.59%

WRLDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WRLDX Category Low Category High WRLDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 3.26% 72.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WRLDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WRLDX Category Low Category High WRLDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.92% -4.27% 12.65% 46.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WRLDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

WRLDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Krawez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2014

7.63

7.6%

Mr. Krawez began his career more than 20 years ago with Smith Barney in San Francisco and later moved to their investment banking division in New York City where he was ranked as a top-rated analyst focusing on health care. Prior to joining Scharf Investments, Mr. Krawez was a Partner and head of research for Belden and Associates Investment Counsel where he managed a successful large blend portfolio. He has also held research analyst positions at Dodge & Cox, Telegraph Hill Investment Counsel, and SC Fundamental, a successful value oriented hedge fund. Mr. Krawez earned both a BS with honors in Business Administration and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. While at UC Berkeley he worked for Professor Yellen, the current Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Mr. Krawez is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the Security Analysts of San Francisco.

Gabe Houston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2014

7.63

7.6%

Gabe Houston serves as a Senior Research Analyst and an investment committee member. He is responsible for new idea generation, research, analysis and valuation. Mr. Houston joined Scharf Investments in May 2006. Mr. Houston earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Mr. Houston has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

