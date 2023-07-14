The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies which the Adviser believes are undervalued in relation to the broader market, employ superior business models compared to their competition, and possess strong balance sheets and free cash flow. Generally, the universe of securities from which the Adviser selects investments will encompass companies of all market capitalizations greater than $100 million at the time of purchase. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, public real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund’s investments in REITs include commercial property REITs and residential mortgage REITs. The Fund’s investments in MLPs will primarily be within the broad energy sector and include MLPs in transportation and shipping, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests in approximately 50-80 securities that are well-diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select equity securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued, generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offer an attractive opportunity for price appreciation coupled with downside risk limitation. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book values, revenues and cash flow. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may

include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. As the Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio, it does not have set allocations for common stocks, REITs, or MLPs, nor does it focus on any particular industry or sector. Sector weights are a residual of bottom-up portfolio construction and are limited to 25% to any one sector on an absolute basis as a component of the inherent risk controls embedded in the process. As the Adviser evaluates each investment opportunity, it applies the same value investing criteria regardless of the security type and constructs the portfolio by selecting those securities with the most attractive value factors described above regardless of security type, sector, or industry. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target or a change to a company’s fundamentals that negatively impacts the original investment thesis. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has depreciated below the stated market capitalization defined above.