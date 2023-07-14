Home
Westwood Quality AllCap Fund

mutual fund
WQAUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.53 -0.05 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (WQAIX) Primary Other (WQAUX)
Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$22.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$20,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WQAUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westwood Quality AllCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Westwood
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Grant Taber

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies which the Adviser believes are undervalued in relation to the broader market, employ superior business models compared to their competition, and possess strong balance sheets and free cash flow. Generally, the universe of securities from which the Adviser selects investments will encompass companies of all market capitalizations greater than $100 million at the time of purchase. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, public real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund’s investments in REITs include commercial property REITs and residential mortgage REITs. The Fund’s investments in MLPs will primarily be within the broad energy sector and include MLPs in transportation and shipping, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining.

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests in approximately 50-80 securities that are well-diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select equity securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued, generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offer an attractive opportunity for price appreciation coupled with downside risk limitation. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book values, revenues and cash flow. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may

include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. As the Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio, it does not have set allocations for common stocks, REITs, or MLPs, nor does it focus on any particular industry or sector. Sector weights are a residual of bottom-up portfolio construction and are limited to 25% to any one sector on an absolute basis as a component of the inherent risk controls embedded in the process. As the Adviser evaluates each investment opportunity, it applies the same value investing criteria regardless of the security type and constructs the portfolio by selecting those securities with the most attractive value factors described above regardless of security type, sector, or industry. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target or a change to a company’s fundamentals that negatively impacts the original investment thesis. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has depreciated below the stated market capitalization defined above.

WQAUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WQAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -13.6% 215.2% 53.27%
1 Yr 13.1% -58.6% 197.5% 10.63%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WQAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -65.1% 22.3% 12.75%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WQAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -13.6% 215.2% 50.91%
1 Yr 13.1% -58.6% 197.5% 9.02%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WQAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -65.1% 22.3% 12.75%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WQAUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WQAUX Category Low Category High WQAUX % Rank
Net Assets 22.3 M 1 M 151 B 95.47%
Number of Holdings 52 2 1727 76.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.07 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 96.06%
Weighting of Top 10 26.25% 5.0% 99.2% 56.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cisco Systems Inc 3.04%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 2.99%
  3. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 2.99%
  4. Becton, Dickinson and Co 2.95%
  5. AGCO Corp 2.74%
  6. CMS Energy Corp 2.54%
  7. CVS Health Corp 2.51%
  8. General Motors Co 2.50%
  9. T-Mobile US Inc 2.45%
  10. Devon Energy Corp 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WQAUX % Rank
Stocks 		98.10% 28.02% 125.26% 53.20%
Cash 		1.91% -88.20% 71.98% 42.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 66.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 62.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 63.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 64.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WQAUX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.44% 0.00% 58.05% 48.10%
Healthcare 		18.73% 0.00% 30.08% 34.82%
Technology 		10.55% 0.00% 54.02% 49.83%
Industrials 		8.83% 0.00% 42.76% 79.87%
Communication Services 		8.65% 0.00% 26.58% 11.39%
Energy 		7.53% 0.00% 54.00% 53.55%
Consumer Defense 		6.80% 0.00% 34.10% 71.70%
Basic Materials 		6.27% 0.00% 21.69% 10.73%
Utilities 		6.07% 0.00% 27.04% 28.38%
Real Estate 		4.25% 0.00% 90.54% 31.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.90% 0.00% 22.74% 90.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WQAUX % Rank
US 		95.14% 24.51% 121.23% 40.56%
Non US 		2.96% 0.00% 41.42% 58.05%

WQAUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WQAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.07% 0.04% 45.41% 5.21%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 28.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

WQAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WQAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WQAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 2.56%

WQAUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WQAUX Category Low Category High WQAUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 85.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WQAUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WQAUX Category Low Category High WQAUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -1.51% 4.28% 90.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WQAUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WQAUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Grant Taber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. Taber joined Westwood in 2008 and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Analyst covering the Materials and Industrials sectors. He is a member of the Energy/Utilities and Technology/Industrials research groups. Mr. Taber began his career in New York at Bear Stearns, performing sell-side equity research. Subsequently, he moved to the buy-side as a Research Analyst with Bessemer Trust Company. Mr. Taber graduated from Texas Christian University with a BBA in Finance and Accounting, during which time he served in leadership of the William C. Conner Educational Investment Fund. Mr. Taber is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Michael Wall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. Wall joined Westwood in 2010, after McCarthy Group Advisors, LLC, which he joined in 2004, was acquired by Westwood. He is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in REITs, Engineering and Construction and Life Insurance. Mr. Wall is also a member of the Energy/Utilities and Financials research groups. Mr. Wall began his career at State Street Bank in Kansas City, Missouri, as a Portfolio Accountant and subsequently worked for The SilverStone Group in Omaha, Nebraska, as an Account Manager. Mr. Wall earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a BS in Accounting from Concordia University.

William Sheehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Sheehan joined Westwood in 2018 and is currently a Vice President – Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Westwood’s LargeCap Value and AllCap Value strategies and specializes as an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Sheehan was an Analyst at Surveyor Capital focused on the Technology sector. Prior to that, he held several roles investing across the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Mr. Sheehan earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Lauren Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Ms. Hill joined Westwood in 2015 and is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. She is a member of the Consumer/Health Care and Technology/Industrials research groups. Before joining Westwood, Ms. Hill spent 11 years working in equity research in New York. She served as a Generalist at Northern Border Investments and Cantillon Capital and as a Financials and Utilities Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Prior to that, she worked as an Associate on the sell-side at Sanford Bernstein with the No. 1-ranked Consumer Finance Analyst. Ms. Hill earned her MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School where she participated in the Value Investing Program. She earned her BBA in Finance and Accounting with Honors from Southern Methodist University. Ms. Hill is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

