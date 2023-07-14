Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$1.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

63.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WPSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Concentrated Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Tierney

Fund Description

The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in common stocks of listed U.S. companies. The Adviser employs an appraisal method that attempts to measure each prospective company’s quality and growth rate by numerous factors. Such factors include: a company’s record and projections of profit and earnings growth, accuracy and availability of information with respect to the company, success and experience of management, accessibility of management to the Fund’s Adviser, product lines and competitive position both in the United States and abroad, lack of cyclicality, large market capitalization and liquidity of the company’s securities. The Adviser compares these results to the general stock markets to determine the relative attractiveness of each company at a given time. The Adviser weighs economic, political and market factors in making investment decisions; this appraisal technique attempts to measure each investment candidate not only against other stocks of the same industry group, but also against a broad spectrum of investments. While the Fund primarily invests in companies that have market capitalizations of $5 billion or more, it may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of $3 billion to $5 billion.
The Fund invests in a relatively small number of individual stocks. The Fund is considered to be “non-diversified”, which means that the securities laws do not limit the percentage of its assets that it may invest in any one company (subject to certain limitations under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended).
Read More

WPSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -41.7% 64.0% 93.19%
1 Yr 12.4% -46.2% 77.9% 71.72%
3 Yr 4.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 24.08%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 20.93%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 28.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -85.9% 81.6% 14.85%
2021 8.9% -31.0% 26.7% 18.21%
2020 5.4% -13.0% 34.8% 77.61%
2019 7.8% -6.0% 10.6% 6.46%
2018 -1.2% -15.9% 2.0% 23.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -41.7% 64.0% 89.00%
1 Yr 12.4% -46.2% 77.9% 67.62%
3 Yr 4.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 24.05%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 28.34%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 26.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -85.9% 81.6% 14.85%
2021 8.9% -31.0% 26.7% 18.13%
2020 5.4% -13.0% 34.8% 77.61%
2019 7.8% -6.0% 10.6% 6.46%
2018 -1.2% -15.9% 3.1% 45.81%

NAV & Total Return History

WPSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPSGX Category Low Category High WPSGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.22 B 189 K 222 B 48.69%
Number of Holdings 20 2 3509 98.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 802 M -1.37 M 104 B 43.77%
Weighting of Top 10 63.53% 11.4% 116.5% 1.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.26%
  2. Mastercard Inc Class A 8.65%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.95%
  4. Abbott Laboratories 6.69%
  5. Nike Inc Class B 6.62%
  6. Automatic Data Processing Inc 5.53%
  7. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc 5.45%
  8. CDW Corp 5.28%
  9. IQVIA Holdings Inc 5.04%
  10. Constellation Brands Inc Class A 4.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPSGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.79% 50.26% 104.50% 13.28%
Cash 		0.21% -10.83% 49.73% 84.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 40.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 44.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 36.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 36.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPSGX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		22.66% 0.00% 62.57% 9.18%
Healthcare 		20.71% 0.00% 39.76% 5.00%
Technology 		19.16% 0.00% 65.70% 95.25%
Financial Services 		13.24% 0.00% 43.06% 20.00%
Industrials 		10.47% 0.00% 30.65% 11.31%
Consumer Defense 		4.92% 0.00% 25.50% 33.11%
Communication Services 		4.60% 0.00% 66.40% 91.15%
Real Estate 		4.24% 0.00% 16.05% 6.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 55.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 69.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 81.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPSGX % Rank
US 		99.79% 34.69% 100.00% 3.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 90.74%

WPSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 20.29% 68.53%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 57.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

WPSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WPSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 67.65%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 316.74% 38.09%

WPSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPSGX Category Low Category High WPSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 44.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPSGX Category Low Category High WPSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -6.13% 1.75% 20.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WPSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Tierney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2009

13.1

13.1%

James T. Tierney, Jr. is Chief Investment Officer of Concentrated US Growth. Prior to joining AllianceBernstein in December 2013, he was CIO at W.P. Stewart & Co. Tierney began his career in 1988 in equity research at J.P. Morgan Investment Management, where he analyzed entertainment, healthcare and finance companies. He left J.P. Morgan in 1990 to pursue an MBA and returned in 1992 as a senior analyst covering energy, transportation, media and entertainment. Tierney joined W.P. Stewart in 2000. He holds a BS in finance from Providence College and an MBA from Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

