Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Large Cap Value Portfolio

WPIVRX | Fund

$14.50

$70.3 M

0.00%

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$70.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Large Cap Value Portfolio

WPIVRX | Fund

$14.50

$70.3 M

0.00%

0.33%

WPIVRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Large Cap Value Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Walter Hunnewell

Fund Description

WPIVRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPIVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -13.6% 215.2% 56.99%
1 Yr 10.8% -58.6% 197.5% 16.65%
3 Yr 11.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 17.03%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPIVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -65.1% 22.3% 20.39%
2021 12.2% -25.3% 25.5% 10.53%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 32.04%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPIVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -13.6% 215.2% 54.06%
1 Yr 10.8% -58.6% 197.5% 13.86%
3 Yr 11.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 17.44%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPIVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -65.1% 22.3% 20.39%
2021 12.2% -25.3% 25.5% 10.53%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 31.95%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WPIVRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPIVRX Category Low Category High WPIVRX % Rank
Net Assets 70.3 M 1 M 151 B 88.39%
Number of Holdings 118 2 1727 26.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.5 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 90.80%
Weighting of Top 10 19.16% 5.0% 99.2% 89.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 2.29%
  2. KLA Corp 2.29%
  3. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 2.22%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.16%
  5. Bank of America Corp 2.13%
  6. WEC Energy Group Inc 2.11%
  7. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 2.04%
  8. Alliant Energy Corp 2.02%
  9. T. Rowe Price Group Inc 2.00%
  10. Sun Life Financial Inc 2.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIVRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.58% 28.02% 125.26% 64.94%
Cash 		2.42% -88.20% 71.98% 32.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 84.89%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 84.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 84.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 84.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIVRX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.12% 0.00% 58.05% 62.29%
Healthcare 		15.16% 0.00% 30.08% 73.84%
Technology 		11.44% 0.00% 54.02% 41.75%
Industrials 		11.12% 0.00% 42.76% 56.27%
Basic Materials 		8.58% 0.00% 21.69% 5.78%
Communication Services 		7.67% 0.00% 26.58% 21.86%
Consumer Defense 		7.48% 0.00% 34.10% 64.77%
Energy 		6.79% 0.00% 54.00% 66.42%
Real Estate 		5.24% 0.00% 90.54% 15.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.66% 0.00% 22.74% 73.60%
Utilities 		3.75% 0.00% 27.04% 62.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIVRX % Rank
US 		88.60% 24.51% 121.23% 75.04%
Non US 		8.98% 0.00% 41.42% 24.71%

WPIVRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPIVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.04% 45.41% 93.45%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

WPIVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WPIVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPIVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 488.00% 4.36%

WPIVRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPIVRX Category Low Category High WPIVRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 94.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPIVRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPIVRX Category Low Category High WPIVRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPIVRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WPIVRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Walter Hunnewell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Mr. Hunnewell, Vice President of Amundi Pioneer, joined Amundi Pioneer in August 2001 and has been a portfolio manager of the fund since 2005.

Sammi Truong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Ms. Truong, a Vice President of Amundi Pioneer, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2001 and has been an investment professional since 2001.

John Carey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

John Carey is Executive Vice President of Pioneer Investment Management Inc. He is also a member of the U.S. Investment Committee and several other committees. Since joining the company in 1979, John has analyzed many industries including publishing, media and autos. John's previous experience includes consulting and venture capital as well as teaching. John holds a B.A. degree from Columbia University (1971), and A.M. and Ph.D. degrees from Harvard University, which he attained in 1972 and 1979 respectively.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

