John Carey is Executive Vice President of Pioneer Investment Management Inc. He is also a member of the U.S. Investment Committee and several other committees. Since joining the company in 1979, John has analyzed many industries including publishing, media and autos. John's previous experience includes consulting and venture capital as well as teaching. John holds a B.A. degree from Columbia University (1971), and A.M. and Ph.D. degrees from Harvard University, which he attained in 1972 and 1979 respectively.