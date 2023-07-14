Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.6%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$70.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.2%
Expense Ratio 0.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WPIVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|56.99%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|16.65%
|3 Yr
|11.5%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|17.03%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WPIVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|20.39%
|2021
|12.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|10.53%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|32.04%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|WPIVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPIVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|70.3 M
|1 M
|151 B
|88.39%
|Number of Holdings
|118
|2
|1727
|26.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|90.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.16%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|89.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPIVRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.58%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|64.94%
|Cash
|2.42%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|32.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|84.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|84.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|84.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|84.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPIVRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.12%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|62.29%
|Healthcare
|15.16%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|73.84%
|Technology
|11.44%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|41.75%
|Industrials
|11.12%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|56.27%
|Basic Materials
|8.58%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|5.78%
|Communication Services
|7.67%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|21.86%
|Consumer Defense
|7.48%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|64.77%
|Energy
|6.79%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|66.42%
|Real Estate
|5.24%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|15.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.66%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|73.60%
|Utilities
|3.75%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|62.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WPIVRX % Rank
|US
|88.60%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|75.04%
|Non US
|8.98%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|24.71%
|WPIVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.33%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|93.45%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.50%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WPIVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WPIVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WPIVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|4.36%
|WPIVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPIVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|94.60%
|WPIVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WPIVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WPIVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|WPIVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Mr. Hunnewell, Vice President of Amundi Pioneer, joined Amundi Pioneer in August 2001 and has been a portfolio manager of the fund since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Ms. Truong, a Vice President of Amundi Pioneer, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2001 and has been an investment professional since 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2018
3.58
3.6%
John Carey is Executive Vice President of Pioneer Investment Management Inc. He is also a member of the U.S. Investment Committee and several other committees. Since joining the company in 1979, John has analyzed many industries including publishing, media and autos. John's previous experience includes consulting and venture capital as well as teaching. John holds a B.A. degree from Columbia University (1971), and A.M. and Ph.D. degrees from Harvard University, which he attained in 1972 and 1979 respectively.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
