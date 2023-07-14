ANDREW D. FELTUS, CFA MANAGING DIRECTOR CO-DIRECTOR OF HIGH YIELD, PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 1994 Investment Experience Since: 1991 Andrew Feltus is a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Director of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield team based in Boston. In addition to his role as a Portfolio Manager on U.S. high yield, global high yield, and multisector portfolios, Andrew co-leads a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multisector fixed income strategies managed by the U.S. fixed income team. Andrew has been actively managing fixed income portfolios since 1994. He has extensive experience managing a wide range of debt securities globally, including emerging markets and foreign exchange. His experience includes analyzing and managing derivatives since 1992. Andrew joined Amundi Pioneer as a Fixed Income Analyst and became a Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he worked on the bond desk at Massachusetts Financial Services. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and philosophy from Tufts University. He is a CFA® charterholder.