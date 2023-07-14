Home
WPIMRX (Mutual Fund)

WPIMRX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$320 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WPIMRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Multi-Sector Fixed Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Feltus

Fund Description

WPIMRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPIMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -7.2% 18.1% 7.58%
1 Yr 2.3% -18.7% 21.2% 9.54%
3 Yr -0.2%* -23.6% 52.7% 9.56%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPIMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -31.8% 18.4% 41.75%
2021 0.9% -14.3% 15.8% 8.00%
2020 2.7% -20.2% 60.6% 2.56%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPIMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -11.7% 18.1% 7.30%
1 Yr 2.3% -18.7% 38.5% 8.82%
3 Yr -0.2%* -23.6% 52.7% 9.73%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPIMRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -31.8% 18.4% 41.89%
2021 0.9% -14.3% 15.8% 7.85%
2020 2.7% -20.2% 60.6% 2.56%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WPIMRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPIMRX Category Low Category High WPIMRX % Rank
Net Assets 320 M 100 124 B 62.11%
Number of Holdings 683 2 8175 36.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 117 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 45.24%
Weighting of Top 10 47.40% 4.3% 105.0% 21.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 10yr Ultra Fut Dec20 Xcbt 20201221 11.78%
  10. Euro-Bund Future Dec21 Xeur 20211208 9.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIMRX % Rank
Bonds 		73.50% -150.81% 180.51% 75.07%
Cash 		21.55% -261.12% 258.91% 19.45%
Convertible Bonds 		3.40% 0.00% 33.50% 25.94%
Preferred Stocks 		1.56% 0.00% 13.21% 14.41%
Stocks 		0.01% -38.22% 261.12% 67.29%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 90.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIMRX % Rank
Securitized 		34.04% 0.00% 99.65% 26.77%
Corporate 		23.71% 0.00% 97.25% 64.83%
Government 		20.62% 0.00% 99.43% 29.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.56% 0.00% 100.00% 23.99%
Derivative 		1.43% -0.52% 72.98% 41.18%
Municipal 		0.64% 0.00% 54.26% 16.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPIMRX % Rank
US 		63.15% -151.11% 194.51% 57.35%
Non US 		10.35% -136.75% 104.82% 68.59%

WPIMRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPIMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% 0.01% 26.65% 98.24%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.29% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

WPIMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WPIMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPIMRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.30% 0.00% 632.00% 16.39%

WPIMRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPIMRX Category Low Category High WPIMRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 98.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPIMRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPIMRX Category Low Category High WPIMRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPIMRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WPIMRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Feltus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2019

3.38

3.4%

ANDREW D. FELTUS, CFA MANAGING DIRECTOR CO-DIRECTOR OF HIGH YIELD, PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 1994 Investment Experience Since: 1991 Andrew Feltus is a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Director of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield team based in Boston. In addition to his role as a Portfolio Manager on U.S. high yield, global high yield, and multisector portfolios, Andrew co-leads a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multisector fixed income strategies managed by the U.S. fixed income team. Andrew has been actively managing fixed income portfolios since 1994. He has extensive experience managing a wide range of debt securities globally, including emerging markets and foreign exchange. His experience includes analyzing and managing derivatives since 1992. Andrew joined Amundi Pioneer as a Fixed Income Analyst and became a Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he worked on the bond desk at Massachusetts Financial Services. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and philosophy from Tufts University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Kenneth Taubes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2019

3.38

3.4%

Mr. Taubes, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, U.S. of Pioneer, is responsible for overseeing the U.S. and global fixed income teams. He joined Pioneer as a senior vice president in September 1998 and has been an investment professional since 1982. Mr. Taubes has served as portfolio manager of the fund since 1999. Prior to joining Pioneer, he was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and the Treasurer of Home Owners Savings Bank. Ken is a member of Bond Analysts Society of Boston.

Jonathan Scott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2019

3.38

3.4%

Jonathan Scott is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and a member of the Amundi Pioneer Multi-Sector Fixed Income team in Boston. He joined the Fixed Income team in 2012 as an Investment Associate, and was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2016. In 2018, Jonathan assumed portfolio management responsibilities for a US TIPS portfolio. His responsibilities for the Multi-Sector strategies include managing agency MBS and Investment Grade Corporate exposures, as well as duration and yield curve hedging. As an Investment Associate, Jonathan supported portfolio construction and traded Investment Grade Corporate bonds. Jonathan joined Amundi Pioneer in 2008, working first in the firm’s Fund Accounting department, and in 2011, as a Fixed Income Risk Analyst for Investment Risk Management Team, where he worked closely with the Fixed Income team. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Economics and East Asian Studies with a concentration in Chinese from Colby College. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Bradley Komenda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Brad Komenda is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Deputy Director of Investment Grade Corporates, based in Boston. As Deputy Director of Investment Grade Corporates, he helps lead a team that supports the management of high-grade credit exposure across all fixed income portfolios managed by Amundi Pioneer, including crossover and high-grade CDS exposure. He is a member of teams managing stand-alone long duration and high-grade credit strategies, including portfolios with ESG mandates. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2008, Brad spent ten years as an Investment Grade and High Yield Analyst at Columbia Management. He began his career with General Electric Capital and Assurance as an investment grade and high yield research associate where he worked for five years. He holds a B.A. in Accounting and Business Administration from Central Washington University (1991). He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

×