mutual fund
WPGTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.05 -0.24 -1.24%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (WPGTX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WPG Partners Small/Micro Cap Value Fund

WPGTX | Fund

$19.05

$34.8 M

0.48%

$0.09

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

19.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$34.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 114.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WPGTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WPG Partners Small/Micro Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Partners
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 1972
  • Shares Outstanding
    1632787
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Shuster

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies that, at the time of purchase, have a market capitalization that is within the range of the market capitalization of issuers in the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of November 30, 2021, the median market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index was $1.0 billion and the largest stock was $18.3 billion. The Fund may invest in depositary receipts and equity securities of foreign companies. Although the Fund invests primarily in common stocks, the Fund may invest in all types of equity and equity-related securities, including (without limitation):

Securities convertible into common stocks.

Shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Warrants and rights to purchase common stocks.

Preferred stocks.

Exchange-traded limited partnerships.

Special Situations: The Fund may invest in companies that may experience unusual and possibly unique developments which may create a special opportunity for significant returns. Special situations include: significant technological improvements or important discoveries; reorganizations, recapitalizations or mergers; favorable resolutions of litigation; new management or material changes in company policies; and actual or potential changes in control of a company.

Strategies: The Adviser uses a value approach to select the Fund’s investments. Using this investment style, the Adviser seeks securities selling at substantial discounts to their underlying values and then holds these securities until the market values reflect what the Adviser believes to be their intrinsic values. The Adviser employs a bottom-up strategy, focusing on undervalued industries that the Adviser believes are experiencing positive change. The Adviser then uses both qualitative and quantitative methods to assess a security’s potential value. The portfolio managers managing the Fund meet with a multitude of companies annually to identify companies with increasing returns on capital in their core businesses which are selling at attractive valuations.

Factors the Adviser looks for in selecting investments include (without limitation):

Increasing returns on invested capital.

Companies who have demonstrated an ability to generate high return on invested capital (ROIC).

Companies which provide solid cash flows with appropriate capital.

Potential catalysts such as new products, cyclical upturns and changes in management.

Low market valuations relative to earnings forecast, book value, cash flow and sales.

The Adviser will sell a stock when it no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser constantly monitors and adjusts as appropriate.

WPGTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -10.6% 21.3% 27.53%
1 Yr 1.5% -16.4% 28.1% 70.11%
3 Yr 19.3%* -16.2% 112.7% 11.21%
5 Yr 2.2%* -24.6% 42.3% 14.32%
10 Yr -0.5%* -21.2% 23.2% 50.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -36.7% 212.9% 29.67%
2021 17.5% -38.4% 60.6% 7.67%
2020 -0.7% -9.3% 66.8% 74.42%
2019 5.3% -5.9% 7.6% 20.24%
2018 -6.2% -12.3% -1.2% 74.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -12.9% 21.3% 26.88%
1 Yr 1.5% -16.4% 46.4% 66.09%
3 Yr 19.3%* -16.2% 112.7% 10.53%
5 Yr 2.2%* -19.1% 42.3% 23.41%
10 Yr -0.5%* -10.1% 23.2% 80.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -36.7% 212.9% 29.67%
2021 17.5% -38.4% 60.6% 7.67%
2020 -0.7% -7.6% 66.8% 74.42%
2019 5.3% -5.9% 7.6% 20.24%
2018 -6.2% -12.3% -1.2% 84.83%

NAV & Total Return History

WPGTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPGTX Category Low Category High WPGTX % Rank
Net Assets 34.8 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 88.63%
Number of Holdings 109 10 1551 49.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.53 M 812 K 2.82 B 91.54%
Weighting of Top 10 21.82% 4.8% 95.7% 38.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc 2.95%
  2. The Mosaic Co 2.77%
  3. Lantheus Holdings Inc 2.69%
  4. Univar Solutions Inc 2.65%
  5. SM Energy Co 2.63%
  6. Maxar Technologies Inc 2.55%
  7. Diamondback Energy Inc 2.37%
  8. Tronox Holdings PLC 2.35%
  9. Tronox Holdings PLC 2.35%
  10. Tronox Holdings PLC 2.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPGTX % Rank
Stocks 		95.97% 14.38% 100.16% 84.16%
Cash 		4.04% -52.43% 47.85% 14.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 41.21%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 41.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 39.91%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 40.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPGTX % Rank
Industrials 		19.88% 0.65% 48.61% 28.23%
Financial Services 		18.39% 0.00% 35.71% 81.18%
Energy 		15.40% 0.00% 29.42% 6.56%
Basic Materials 		12.62% 0.00% 67.30% 3.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.86% 0.00% 51.62% 78.12%
Real Estate 		7.84% 0.00% 44.41% 45.08%
Technology 		6.72% 0.00% 34.03% 80.96%
Healthcare 		4.25% 0.00% 25.76% 70.90%
Utilities 		4.00% 0.00% 13.86% 27.35%
Consumer Defense 		1.77% 0.00% 13.22% 87.75%
Communication Services 		0.28% 0.00% 24.90% 89.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPGTX % Rank
US 		90.15% 11.42% 100.16% 85.90%
Non US 		5.82% 0.00% 78.53% 24.51%

WPGTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.05% 37.36% 42.58%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 55.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 30.77%

Sales Fees

WPGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WPGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 1.41%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 114.00% 7.00% 252.00% 93.58%

WPGTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPGTX Category Low Category High WPGTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.48% 0.00% 7.65% 56.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPGTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPGTX Category Low Category High WPGTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -1.43% 4.13% 50.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPGTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WPGTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Shuster

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Mr. Shuster is the senior portfolio manager. He has served as managing director of Robeco since 1999 as well as head of the Adviser’s Small/Micro Cap Value Team. He holds a B.S. degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Shuster has been in investment field since 1985. Prior thereto, Shuster served as managing director with APM Partners. He has ultimate veto power and is responsible for cash weighting, sector allocations, and capitalization weightings.

Gregory Weiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Mr. Weiss joined Robeco WPG in mid-1999 to work on the firm’s Small Cap Value team. He joined the firm from Bear Stearns where he began his investment career in 1995 as an equity analyst, responsible for covering the building materials, nonferrous metals, steel and steel-related industries. Mr. Weiss holds a B.A. degree in psychology from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

