Jonathan Scott is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and a member of the Amundi Pioneer Multi-Sector Fixed Income team in Boston. He joined the Fixed Income team in 2012 as an Investment Associate, and was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2016. In 2018, Jonathan assumed portfolio management responsibilities for a US TIPS portfolio. His responsibilities for the Multi-Sector strategies include managing agency MBS and Investment Grade Corporate exposures, as well as duration and yield curve hedging. As an Investment Associate, Jonathan supported portfolio construction and traded Investment Grade Corporate bonds. Jonathan joined Amundi Pioneer in 2008, working first in the firm’s Fund Accounting department, and in 2011, as a Fixed Income Risk Analyst for Investment Risk Management Team, where he worked closely with the Fixed Income team. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Economics and East Asian Studies with a concentration in Chinese from Colby College. He is a CFA® charterholder.