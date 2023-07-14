Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Bond Fund Trust

WPBFRX | Fund

$10.77

$429 M

0.00%

0.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$429 M

Holdings in Top 10

78.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WPBFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Bond Fund Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bradley Komenda

Fund Description

WPBFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPBFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -4.3% 4.5% 2.77%
1 Yr -0.7% -16.1% 162.7% 3.53%
3 Yr -1.8%* -12.4% 47.6% 3.81%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPBFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -34.7% 131.9% 7.13%
2021 0.5% -6.0% 15.7% 0.61%
2020 3.0% -9.6% 118.7% 8.78%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WPBFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -15.5% 4.5% 2.77%
1 Yr -0.7% -16.1% 162.7% 2.48%
3 Yr -1.8%* -12.4% 47.6% 6.94%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WPBFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -34.7% 131.9% 7.13%
2021 0.5% -6.0% 15.7% 0.71%
2020 3.0% -9.6% 118.7% 8.78%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WPBFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WPBFRX Category Low Category High WPBFRX % Rank
Net Assets 429 M 2.88 M 287 B 68.09%
Number of Holdings 817 1 17234 44.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 220 M -106 M 27.6 B 51.62%
Weighting of Top 10 78.76% 3.7% 123.9% 5.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 15.25%
  2. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 15.25%
  3. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 15.25%
  4. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 15.25%
  5. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 15.25%
  6. Fut. Us 5yr Not Cbt Sep22 14.03%
  7. Fut. Cbt Ult Tnote Sep22 13.69%
  8. Fut. Cbt Ult Tnote Sep22 13.69%
  9. Fut. Cbt Ult Tnote Sep22 13.69%
  10. Fut. Cbt Ult Tnote Sep22 13.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WPBFRX % Rank
Bonds 		105.59% 3.97% 268.18% 10.25%
Convertible Bonds 		2.86% 0.00% 7.93% 10.57%
Preferred Stocks 		1.48% 0.00% 77.13% 2.38%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 30.83%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 10.10%
Cash 		-9.93% -181.13% 95.99% 92.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPBFRX % Rank
Securitized 		40.09% 0.00% 98.40% 22.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.28% 0.00% 95.99% 3.81%
Government 		19.45% 0.00% 86.23% 62.38%
Corporate 		17.46% 0.00% 100.00% 86.95%
Municipal 		0.52% 0.00% 100.00% 44.00%
Derivative 		0.20% 0.00% 25.16% 26.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WPBFRX % Rank
US 		97.95% 3.63% 210.09% 9.90%
Non US 		7.64% -6.54% 58.09% 58.19%

WPBFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WPBFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.01% 20.64% 97.58%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.76% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

WPBFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WPBFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WPBFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.70% 2.00% 493.39% 13.85%

WPBFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WPBFRX Category Low Category High WPBFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 95.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WPBFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WPBFRX Category Low Category High WPBFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WPBFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WPBFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradley Komenda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Brad Komenda is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Deputy Director of Investment Grade Corporates, based in Boston. As Deputy Director of Investment Grade Corporates, he helps lead a team that supports the management of high-grade credit exposure across all fixed income portfolios managed by Amundi Pioneer, including crossover and high-grade CDS exposure. He is a member of teams managing stand-alone long duration and high-grade credit strategies, including portfolios with ESG mandates. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2008, Brad spent ten years as an Investment Grade and High Yield Analyst at Columbia Management. He began his career with General Electric Capital and Assurance as an investment grade and high yield research associate where he worked for five years. He holds a B.A. in Accounting and Business Administration from Central Washington University (1991). He is a CFA® charterholder.

Kenneth Taubes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Mr. Taubes, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, U.S. of Pioneer, is responsible for overseeing the U.S. and global fixed income teams. He joined Pioneer as a senior vice president in September 1998 and has been an investment professional since 1982. Mr. Taubes has served as portfolio manager of the fund since 1999. Prior to joining Pioneer, he was a senior portfolio manager at Putnam Investments and the Treasurer of Home Owners Savings Bank. Ken is a member of Bond Analysts Society of Boston.

Tim Rowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Jonathan Scott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Jonathan Scott is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and a member of the Amundi Pioneer Multi-Sector Fixed Income team in Boston. He joined the Fixed Income team in 2012 as an Investment Associate, and was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2016. In 2018, Jonathan assumed portfolio management responsibilities for a US TIPS portfolio. His responsibilities for the Multi-Sector strategies include managing agency MBS and Investment Grade Corporate exposures, as well as duration and yield curve hedging. As an Investment Associate, Jonathan supported portfolio construction and traded Investment Grade Corporate bonds. Jonathan joined Amundi Pioneer in 2008, working first in the firm’s Fund Accounting department, and in 2011, as a Fixed Income Risk Analyst for Investment Risk Management Team, where he worked closely with the Fixed Income team. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Economics and East Asian Studies with a concentration in Chinese from Colby College. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

