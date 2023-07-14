Under normal market conditions, the Fund operates as a “fund of funds” investing primarily in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), other open-end mutual funds and closed-end funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund may also invest in individual securities and futures. The Fund’s investment adviser, Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, (the “Adviser”), tactically allocates assets to four primary asset segments: global equity securities, global fixed income securities, cash, and commodities/currencies. The Fund’s strategy is unconstrained and the Fund may invest up to 100% in any of these asset segments. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of Underlying Funds, individual securities and futures representing these asset segments. The Fund invests in Underlying Funds that invest in or are linked to global equity securities, global fixed income securities, cash, and commodities/currencies, but may also invest in Underlying Funds linked to foreign, including emerging market, indexes. The Fund may invest in securities of any country (directly or through Underlying Funds), including the U.S. Although the Fund does not focus its investments on any particular region, it may, as the investment strategy dictates, invest all of its assets in a single country or region. The Fund may also invest in individual securities and futures representing or within these preceding asset classes, including, with respect to the global securities category, securities issued by foreign governments regardless of rating. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest in fixed income securities or it may invest directly in fixed income securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments may include junk bonds and the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in debt securities that are rated below “investment grade” by Standard and Poor’s (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated, are deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.

The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s investments by increasing or decreasing the Fund’s investment in particular asset classes, sectors, regions and countries or using a hedging technique, based on its assessment of the opportunities for return relative to the risk using fundamental and technical analysis. When selecting Underlying Funds for investment, the Adviser considers the Underlying Fund’s investment goals and strategies, the investment adviser and portfolio manager, and past performance (absolute, relative and risk-adjusted). The Adviser may sell an investment if it determines that the asset class, sector, region or country is no longer desirable or if the Adviser believes that another Underlying Fund or security offers a better opportunity to achieve the Fund’s objective.