WOAIX (Mutual Fund)

WOA All Asset I

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.45 -0.03 -0.26%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (WOAIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WOA All Asset I

WOAIX | Fund

$11.45

$128 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$128 M

Holdings in Top 10

89.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WOA All Asset I

WOAIX | Fund

$11.45

$128 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.20%

WOAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WOA All Asset I
  • Fund Family Name
    WOA
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Scanga

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund operates as a “fund of funds” investing primarily in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), other open-end mutual funds and closed-end funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund may also invest in individual securities and futures. The Fund’s investment adviser, Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, (the “Adviser”), tactically allocates assets to four primary asset segments: global equity securities, global fixed income securities, cash, and commodities/currencies. The Fund’s strategy is unconstrained and the Fund may invest up to 100% in any of these asset segments. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of Underlying Funds, individual securities and futures representing these asset segments. The Fund invests in Underlying Funds that invest in or are linked to global equity securities, global fixed income securities, cash, and commodities/currencies, but may also invest in Underlying Funds linked to foreign, including emerging market, indexes. The Fund may invest in securities of any country (directly or through Underlying Funds), including the U.S. Although the Fund does not focus its investments on any particular region, it may, as the investment strategy dictates, invest all of its assets in a single country or region. The Fund may also invest in individual securities and futures representing or within these preceding asset classes, including, with respect to the global securities category, securities issued by foreign governments regardless of rating. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest in fixed income securities or it may invest directly in fixed income securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments may include junk bonds and the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in debt securities that are rated below “investment grade” by Standard and Poor’s (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated, are deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.

The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s investments by increasing or decreasing the Fund’s investment in particular asset classes, sectors, regions and countries or using a hedging technique, based on its assessment of the opportunities for return relative to the risk using fundamental and technical analysis. When selecting Underlying Funds for investment, the Adviser considers the Underlying Fund’s investment goals and strategies, the investment adviser and portfolio manager, and past performance (absolute, relative and risk-adjusted). The Adviser may sell an investment if it determines that the asset class, sector, region or country is no longer desirable or if the Adviser believes that another Underlying Fund or security offers a better opportunity to achieve the Fund’s objective.

Read More

WOAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WOAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -12.3% 53.7% 6.61%
1 Yr 3.5% -18.8% 40.4% 32.64%
3 Yr 1.5%* -18.4% 16.1% 28.57%
5 Yr -1.1%* -13.4% 10.2% 54.46%
10 Yr 1.0%* -9.5% 4.1% 29.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WOAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -48.5% 15.7% 90.46%
2021 4.4% -10.0% 21.8% 22.92%
2020 1.1% -5.8% 15.2% 65.33%
2019 1.4% -2.2% 6.5% 79.91%
2018 -1.3% -6.8% 0.3% 23.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WOAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -23.0% 53.7% 6.61%
1 Yr 3.5% -18.8% 40.4% 31.82%
3 Yr 1.5%* -18.4% 16.1% 29.31%
5 Yr -1.1%* -13.4% 10.2% 62.15%
10 Yr 1.0%* -9.5% 6.2% 63.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WOAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -48.5% 15.7% 90.87%
2021 4.4% -10.0% 21.8% 22.50%
2020 1.1% -5.8% 15.2% 65.33%
2019 1.4% -2.2% 6.5% 79.91%
2018 -1.3% -6.8% 0.3% 35.61%

NAV & Total Return History

WOAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WOAIX Category Low Category High WOAIX % Rank
Net Assets 128 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 58.02%
Number of Holdings 23 2 3255 66.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M 349 K 12.1 B 48.97%
Weighting of Top 10 89.81% 22.2% 100.0% 21.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Total Intl Bd Idx Institutional 10.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WOAIX % Rank
Stocks 		60.57% 0.00% 238.38% 31.28%
Bonds 		37.42% 0.00% 106.59% 40.74%
Cash 		1.81% -65.52% 88.88% 73.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.17% 0.00% 8.92% 37.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 6.21% 18.93%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 94.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOAIX % Rank
Technology 		18.18% 0.00% 85.77% 39.81%
Financial Services 		16.20% 0.00% 98.22% 20.39%
Healthcare 		11.83% 0.00% 38.63% 45.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.52% 0.00% 25.83% 19.42%
Industrials 		11.50% 0.00% 23.85% 23.79%
Consumer Defense 		7.25% 0.00% 37.51% 39.32%
Communication Services 		6.99% 0.00% 21.61% 31.07%
Basic Materials 		5.11% 0.00% 56.73% 29.61%
Energy 		4.80% 0.00% 60.89% 57.28%
Real Estate 		3.86% 0.00% 99.45% 43.20%
Utilities 		2.76% 0.00% 91.12% 56.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOAIX % Rank
US 		38.56% -1.19% 235.84% 39.92%
Non US 		22.01% -6.82% 98.11% 15.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOAIX % Rank
Government 		63.50% 0.00% 99.78% 13.17%
Derivative 		25.59% 0.00% 71.81% 5.35%
Corporate 		5.58% 0.00% 98.28% 48.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.72% -72.56% 100.00% 93.83%
Securitized 		1.61% 0.00% 52.99% 38.68%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 94.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOAIX % Rank
Non US 		18.99% -2.67% 63.37% 18.52%
US 		18.43% -17.22% 99.80% 51.85%

WOAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WOAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.21% 4.40% 63.87%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 81.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 30.63%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 50.90%

Sales Fees

WOAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WOAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WOAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 1.75% 441.00% 27.55%

WOAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WOAIX Category Low Category High WOAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.31% 95.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WOAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WOAIX Category Low Category High WOAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.53% -2.01% 13.72% 46.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WOAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WOAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Scanga

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2012

10.25

10.3%

Jeffrey L. Scanga, CIPM, currently in his role as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Water Oak Advisors, Jeffrey L. Scanga serves as one of the primary traders for the strategy. He has been with Water Oak Advisors since October 2011. His educational background consists of a MBA from Rollins College and a B.S. in Finance from University of Central Florida. Mr. Scanga holds the Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement™ designation

Duke Laflamme

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Laflamme has been a fixed-income analyst and a portfolio manager at Eaton Vance since 2001, and has been a Vice President of Eaton Vance and BMR since 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

