Under normal market conditions, the Fund operates as a “fund of funds” investing primarily in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), other open-end mutual funds and closed-end funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”). The Fund may also invest in individual securities and futures. The Fund’s investment adviser, Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, (the “Adviser”), tactically allocates assets to four primary asset segments: global equity securities, global fixed income securities, cash, and commodities/currencies. The Fund’s strategy is unconstrained and the Fund may invest up to 100% in any of these asset segments. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of Underlying Funds, individual securities and futures representing these asset segments. The Fund invests in Underlying Funds that invest in or are linked to global equity securities, global fixed income securities, cash, and commodities/currencies, but may also invest in Underlying Funds linked to foreign, including emerging market, indexes. The Fund may invest in securities of any country (directly or through Underlying Funds), including the U.S. Although the Fund does not focus its investments on any particular region, it may, as the investment strategy dictates, invest all of its assets in a single country or region. The Fund may also invest in individual securities and futures representing or within these preceding asset classes, including, with respect to the global securities category, securities issued by foreign governments regardless of rating. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest in fixed income securities or it may invest directly in fixed income securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments may include junk bonds and the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in debt securities that are rated below “investment grade” by Standard and Poor’s (“S&P”) or Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated, are deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.
The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s investments by increasing or decreasing the Fund’s investment in particular asset classes, sectors, regions and countries or using a hedging technique, based on its assessment of the opportunities for return relative to the risk using fundamental and technical analysis. When selecting Underlying Funds for investment, the Adviser considers the Underlying Fund’s investment goals and strategies, the investment adviser and portfolio manager, and past performance (absolute, relative and risk-adjusted). The Adviser may sell an investment if it determines that the asset class, sector, region or country is no longer desirable or if the Adviser believes that another Underlying Fund or security offers a better opportunity to achieve the Fund’s objective.
|Period
|WOAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|6.61%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|32.64%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|28.57%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|54.46%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|29.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|WOAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|90.46%
|2021
|4.4%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|22.92%
|2020
|1.1%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|65.33%
|2019
|1.4%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|79.91%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|23.41%
|Period
|WOAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|6.61%
|1 Yr
|3.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|31.82%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|29.31%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|62.15%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|63.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|WOAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|90.87%
|2021
|4.4%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|22.50%
|2020
|1.1%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|65.33%
|2019
|1.4%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|79.91%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|35.61%
|WOAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WOAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|128 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|58.02%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|2
|3255
|66.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|130 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|48.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|89.81%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|21.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WOAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|60.57%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|31.28%
|Bonds
|37.42%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|40.74%
|Cash
|1.81%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|73.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.17%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|37.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|18.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|94.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WOAIX % Rank
|Technology
|18.18%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|39.81%
|Financial Services
|16.20%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|20.39%
|Healthcare
|11.83%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|45.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.52%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|19.42%
|Industrials
|11.50%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|23.79%
|Consumer Defense
|7.25%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|39.32%
|Communication Services
|6.99%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|31.07%
|Basic Materials
|5.11%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|29.61%
|Energy
|4.80%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|57.28%
|Real Estate
|3.86%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|43.20%
|Utilities
|2.76%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|56.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WOAIX % Rank
|US
|38.56%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|39.92%
|Non US
|22.01%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|15.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WOAIX % Rank
|Government
|63.50%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|13.17%
|Derivative
|25.59%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|5.35%
|Corporate
|5.58%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|48.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.72%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|93.83%
|Securitized
|1.61%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|38.68%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|94.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WOAIX % Rank
|Non US
|18.99%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|18.52%
|US
|18.43%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|51.85%
|WOAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|63.87%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|81.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|30.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|50.90%
|WOAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WOAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WOAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|27.55%
|WOAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WOAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|95.38%
|WOAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WOAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WOAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.53%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|46.50%
|WOAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.801
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2012
10.25
10.3%
Jeffrey L. Scanga, CIPM, currently in his role as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Water Oak Advisors, Jeffrey L. Scanga serves as one of the primary traders for the strategy. He has been with Water Oak Advisors since October 2011. His educational background consists of a MBA from Rollins College and a B.S. in Finance from University of Central Florida. Mr. Scanga holds the Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement™ designation
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Laflamme has been a fixed-income analyst and a portfolio manager at Eaton Vance since 2001, and has been a Vice President of Eaton Vance and BMR since 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
