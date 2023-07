Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ exclusively in high-quality, short-term, U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments; and

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt from federal income tax and federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”).

We actively manage a portfolio of high-quality, short-term municipal obligations that are issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the U.S. or their political subdivisions or financing authorities. These investments may have fixed, floating, or variable rates of interest.

We invest principally in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt from federal income tax and federal AMT. The Fund attempts to invest exclusively in these securities. However, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high quality, short-term money market instruments that pay interest subject to federal income tax and/or federal AMT.