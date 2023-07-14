The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities that generate income exempt from Nebraska state income tax and from federal income tax, or in open or closed-end mutual funds which in turn invest in municipal securities, generally. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that pay interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax and, although not anticipated, in securities that pay taxable interest. The Fund will invest primarily in investment-grade securities (we consider investment grade to mean rated at least BBB- by one or more nationally recognized credit ratings firms). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in unrated or non-investment grade securities (non-investment grade securities are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund's investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These derivative instruments will count toward the Fund's 80% policy to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.

Although the Fund has no limitations on the maturities of individual securities, the average dollar-weighted maturity of the Fund is generally expected to be less than ten years. We select debt securities whose yield is sufficiently attractive in view of the risks of ownership. In deciding whether the Fund should invest in particular debt securities, we consider a number of factors such as price, coupon and yield-to-maturity, as well as the credit quality of the issuer. In addition, we review the terms of the debt security, including subordination, default, sinking fund, and early redemption provisions.

If we determine that circumstances warrant, a greater portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be retained in cash and cash equivalents such as U.S. Government securities or other high-quality debt securities. In the event that the Fund takes such a temporary defensive position, it may not be able to achieve its investment objective during this temporary period.