Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Weitz Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund

mutual fund
WNTFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.56 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (WNTFX) Primary
WNTFX (Mutual Fund)

Weitz Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.56 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (WNTFX) Primary
WNTFX (Mutual Fund)

Weitz Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.56 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (WNTFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Weitz Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund

WNTFX | Fund

$9.56

$31.2 M

2.01%

$0.19

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$31.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Weitz Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund

WNTFX | Fund

$9.56

$31.2 M

2.01%

$0.19

1.02%

WNTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Weitz Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Weitz
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    3234595
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Carney

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities that generate income exempt from Nebraska state income tax and from federal income tax, or in open or closed-end mutual funds which in turn invest in municipal securities, generally. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that pay interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax and, although not anticipated, in securities that pay taxable interest. The Fund will invest primarily in investment-grade securities (we consider investment grade to mean rated at least BBB- by one or more nationally recognized credit ratings firms). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in unrated or non-investment grade securities (non-investment grade securities are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund's investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These derivative instruments will count toward the Fund's 80% policy to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.

Although the Fund has no limitations on the maturities of individual securities, the average dollar-weighted maturity of the Fund is generally expected to be less than ten years. We select debt securities whose yield is sufficiently attractive in view of the risks of ownership. In deciding whether the Fund should invest in particular debt securities, we consider a number of factors such as price, coupon and yield-to-maturity, as well as the credit quality of the issuer. In addition, we review the terms of the debt security, including subordination, default, sinking fund, and early redemption provisions.

If we determine that circumstances warrant, a greater portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be retained in cash and cash equivalents such as U.S. Government securities or other high-quality debt securities. In the event that the Fund takes such a temporary defensive position, it may not be able to achieve its investment objective during this temporary period.

Read More

WNTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WNTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -60.4% 31.9% 67.42%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.3% 36.56%
3 Yr -2.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 25.85%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.2% 18.40%
10 Yr -0.7%* -5.4% 14.1% 62.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WNTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.7% -76.8% 4.7% 19.68%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 64.59%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 34.87%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 82.16%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 14.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WNTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -60.4% 31.9% 66.09%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.1% 32.52%
3 Yr -2.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 26.94%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.3% 20.76%
10 Yr -0.7%* -5.4% 14.1% 64.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WNTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.7% -76.8% 4.7% 19.74%
2021 -0.4% -69.5% 12.4% 64.59%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 34.93%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 82.41%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 18.37%

NAV & Total Return History

WNTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WNTFX Category Low Category High WNTFX % Rank
Net Assets 31.2 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 96.61%
Number of Holdings 111 1 14000 80.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.08 M -317 M 8.64 B 89.24%
Weighting of Top 10 21.73% 2.4% 101.7% 33.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LINCOLN NEB ELEC SYS REV 5% 3.12%
  2. NEBRASKA ST CTFS PARTN 2.1% 2.46%
  3. NEBRASKA ST COLLEGE FACS CORP 4% 2.46%
  4. NEBRASKA ST CTFS PARTN 1.35% 2.41%
  5. DOUGLAS CNTY NEB HOSP AUTH NO 2 REV 4% 2.30%
  6. OMAHA-DOUGLAS NEB PUB BLDG COMMN 5% 2.23%
  7. BOYS TOWN VLG NEB REV 3% 2.21%
  8. OMAHA-DOUGLAS NEB PUB BLDG COMMN 5% 1.98%
  9. SARPY CNTY NEB SCH DIST NO 001 5% 1.95%
  10. OMAHA NEB PUB FACS CORP LEASE REV 4% 1.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WNTFX % Rank
Bonds 		93.92% 65.51% 150.86% 88.27%
Cash 		6.08% -50.86% 33.96% 11.46%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 97.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 96.76%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 96.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 96.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WNTFX % Rank
Municipal 		93.92% 44.39% 100.00% 86.17%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.08% 0.00% 33.95% 12.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 96.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 97.05%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 97.28%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 96.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WNTFX % Rank
US 		93.92% 37.86% 142.23% 72.63%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 99.19%

WNTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WNTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.02% 6.50% 24.97%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.10% 44.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.44% 3.15%

Sales Fees

WNTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WNTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WNTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% 38.37%

WNTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WNTFX Category Low Category High WNTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.01% 0.00% 4.45% 48.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WNTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WNTFX Category Low Category High WNTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -0.53% 5.33% 75.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WNTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

WNTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Carney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2006

15.43

15.4%

Director of Fixed Income Research Portfolio Manager Core Plus Income / Core Plus Income Fund (Since July 2014) Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund (Since January 1996) Short Duration Income / Short Duration Income Fund (Since January 1996) Ultra Short Government Fund (Since January 1996) Investment industry experience since 1982 Tom Carney joined Weitz Investment Management in 1995 as a research analyst and equity trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 1996. Previously, Mr. Carney held several positions at Chiles, Heider & Co., Inc. Mr. Carney has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×