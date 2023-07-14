Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$31.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.7%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities that generate income exempt from Nebraska state income tax and from federal income tax, or in open or closed-end mutual funds which in turn invest in municipal securities, generally. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that pay interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax and, although not anticipated, in securities that pay taxable interest. The Fund will invest primarily in investment-grade securities (we consider investment grade to mean rated at least BBB- by one or more nationally recognized credit ratings firms). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in unrated or non-investment grade securities (non-investment grade securities are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund's investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These derivative instruments will count toward the Fund's 80% policy to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.
Although the Fund has no limitations on the maturities of individual securities, the average dollar-weighted maturity of the Fund is generally expected to be less than ten years. We select debt securities whose yield is sufficiently attractive in view of the risks of ownership. In deciding whether the Fund should invest in particular debt securities, we consider a number of factors such as price, coupon and yield-to-maturity, as well as the credit quality of the issuer. In addition, we review the terms of the debt security, including subordination, default, sinking fund, and early redemption provisions.
If we determine that circumstances warrant, a greater portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be retained in cash and cash equivalents such as U.S. Government securities or other high-quality debt securities. In the event that the Fund takes such a temporary defensive position, it may not be able to achieve its investment objective during this temporary period.
|Period
|WNTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|67.42%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|36.56%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|25.85%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|18.40%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|62.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|WNTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.7%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|19.68%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|64.59%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|34.87%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|82.16%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|14.69%
|WNTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WNTFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.2 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|96.61%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|1
|14000
|80.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.08 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|89.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.73%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|33.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WNTFX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.92%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|88.27%
|Cash
|6.08%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|11.46%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|97.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|96.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|96.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|96.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WNTFX % Rank
|Municipal
|93.92%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|86.17%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.08%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|12.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|96.88%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|97.05%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|97.28%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|96.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WNTFX % Rank
|US
|93.92%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|72.63%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|99.19%
|WNTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|24.97%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|44.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|3.15%
|WNTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WNTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WNTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|38.37%
|WNTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WNTFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.01%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|48.16%
|WNTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WNTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WNTFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.42%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|75.51%
|WNTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2011
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2006
15.43
15.4%
Director of Fixed Income Research Portfolio Manager Core Plus Income / Core Plus Income Fund (Since July 2014) Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund (Since January 1996) Short Duration Income / Short Duration Income Fund (Since January 1996) Ultra Short Government Fund (Since January 1996) Investment industry experience since 1982 Tom Carney joined Weitz Investment Management in 1995 as a research analyst and equity trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 1996. Previously, Mr. Carney held several positions at Chiles, Heider & Co., Inc. Mr. Carney has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
