Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.9%
1 yr return
-8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$481 M
Holdings in Top 10
69.1%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WMRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|9.66%
|1 Yr
|-8.7%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|3.00%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|15.81%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|11.45%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|76.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|WMRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|18.85%
|2021
|5.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|87.70%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|42.29%
|2019
|3.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|24.88%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|61.85%
|WMRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|481 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|47.95%
|Number of Holdings
|515
|2
|10961
|34.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|336 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|35.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.09%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|24.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|57.50%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|89.35%
|Bonds
|44.45%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|11.69%
|Cash
|7.78%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|30.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.13%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|21.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|74.32%
|Other
|-10.86%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|17.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMRIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|90.31%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|0.42%
|Energy
|5.45%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|44.37%
|Basic Materials
|3.16%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|85.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.52%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|95.12%
|Consumer Defense
|0.29%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|95.75%
|Utilities
|0.09%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|93.63%
|Industrials
|0.09%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.09%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|92.99%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|96.18%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|93.21%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|95.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMRIX % Rank
|US
|39.96%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|82.25%
|Non US
|17.54%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|82.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMRIX % Rank
|Government
|57.18%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|14.82%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.02%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|27.35%
|Corporate
|17.75%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|60.33%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|35.70%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|77.87%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|46.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMRIX % Rank
|US
|38.09%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|9.19%
|Non US
|6.36%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|38.41%
|WMRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|75.78%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|35.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|9.80%
|WMRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|WMRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|71.43%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WMRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|25.84%
|WMRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|40.33%
|WMRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WMRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|61.44%
|WMRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$1.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2013
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 25, 2014
7.68
7.7%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2015
7.0
7.0%
Jordan is a member of the Manager Strategies team at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. He conducts third-party manager due diligence of alternative investment strategies including hedge funds, private equity, and private real estate. Jordan has nearly a decade of investment industry experience. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2014, Jordan worked with PNC for nearly two years in the Investment Advisor Research Group, conducting due diligence on alternative investment strategies. Earlier in his career, he spent four years researching hedge funds and serving as a fundamental equity analyst at Lionstone Capital Management in New York. Jordan began his investment career in 2005 at Natixis Capital Markets in New York working closely with the CLO, RMBS, and hedge fund lending businesses. He holds a master’s degree in engineering from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Vermont. Jordan is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2017
5.32
5.3%
Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
