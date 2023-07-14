Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Wilmington Real Asset Fund

mutual fund
WMRIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.63 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (WMRIX) Primary A (WMMRX)
WMRIX (Mutual Fund)

Wilmington Real Asset Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.63 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (WMRIX) Primary A (WMMRX)
WMRIX (Mutual Fund)

Wilmington Real Asset Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.63 -0.03 -0.22%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (WMRIX) Primary A (WMMRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilmington Real Asset Fund

WMRIX | Fund

$13.63

$481 M

0.32%

$0.04

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.9%

1 yr return

-8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$481 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilmington Real Asset Fund

WMRIX | Fund

$13.63

$481 M

0.32%

$0.04

0.93%

WMRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wilmington Real Asset Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Seto

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets in “real return” assets consisting of (i) global inflation-protected debt securities, (ii) global real-estate related securities, and (iii) commodity/natural resource-related securities. Global inflation-protected debt securities may include foreign government securities.
The Fund considers a company to be a real estate company if at least 50% of its assets, gross income or net profits is derived from (i) development, ownership, leasing, financing, construction, management or sale of real estate or (ii) products and services that are related to the real estate industry, such as manufacturers and distributors of building supplies and financial institutions which issue or service mortgages. 
The Fund will invest in real estate companies, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that own property and mortgage REITs that make construction and development loans or invest in mortgage pools, or companies whose products and services relate to the real estate industry. The Fund may invest its assets in equity, debt or convertible securities of companies whose products and services are related to the real estate industry or in securities whose products and services are related to the real estate industry. 
In order to gain exposure to the commodities markets without investing directly in physical commodities, the Fund can invest in investment companies, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, forward currency exchange contracts, currency futures and swap agreements. The Fund’s anticipated use of futures contracts, forward currency exchange contracts, currency futures and swap agreements may at times be substantial. 
Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (“WFMC” or the “Advisor”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment goal by retaining sub-advisors to manage the Fund’s assets. The Advisor engages Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (“WTIA”) as the Fund’s principal Sub-Advisor, to allocate and reallocate assets of the Fund among the Fund’s sub-advisors. WTIA may invest directly in cash or cash equivalents and repurchase agreements secured by U.S. Government securities. The Fund may also invest in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities of issuers in commodity-related industries to gain exposure to the commodities markets. The Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) indirectly through other investment vehicles, such as open-end investment companies. 
The Fund’s principal Sub-Advisor, WTIA, determines the Fund’s asset allocation among the “real return” assets. WTIA anticipates allocating approximately 0%-80% to inflation-protected debt securities, 0%-80% to real estate-related securities and 0%-60% to commodity/natural resource-related securities. The allocations and/or actual holdings will vary from time to time. 
The Fund utilizes a multi-manager strategy in which the principal Sub-Advisor, WTIA, allocates and reallocates varying portions of the Fund’s assets among sub-advisors, or invests directly (up to 80% of the Fund’s net assets) in ETFs or other instruments in pursuit of the Fund’s investment strategies. Subject to the supervision of the Advisor, each sub-advisor acts independently from the others and utilizes its own distinct investment style in buying and selling securities within the constraints of the Fund’s investment goal, strategies and restrictions. The Fund may invest in securities of small-cap companies and may invest up to 55% of its assets in foreign securities. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading as part of its principal investment strategy. 
Read More

WMRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.9% -23.7% 16.4% 9.66%
1 Yr -8.7% -8.9% 48.3% 3.00%
3 Yr 1.9%* -2.2% 16.4% 15.81%
5 Yr -1.2%* -0.7% 13.4% 11.45%
10 Yr -0.7%* 0.9% 11.8% 76.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -40.8% 20.6% 18.85%
2021 5.4% -21.0% 24.5% 87.70%
2020 -1.5% -24.2% 27.8% 42.29%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 24.88%
2018 -2.0% -100.0% 20.6% 61.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.9% -23.7% 16.4% 9.66%
1 Yr -8.7% -12.8% 48.3% 2.97%
3 Yr 1.9%* -3.4% 16.4% 13.97%
5 Yr -1.2%* -1.1% 13.4% 10.98%
10 Yr -0.7%* 0.9% 11.8% 75.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -40.8% 20.6% 18.85%
2021 5.4% -21.0% 24.5% 87.70%
2020 -1.5% -24.2% 27.8% 42.29%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 49.13%
2018 -2.0% -2.9% 23.1% 84.20%

NAV & Total Return History

WMRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMRIX Category Low Category High WMRIX % Rank
Net Assets 481 M 1.12 M 110 B 47.95%
Number of Holdings 515 2 10961 34.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 336 M -31.7 M 22 B 35.70%
Weighting of Top 10 69.09% 10.8% 100.0% 24.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA Commodity Strategy Institutional 28.98%
  2. Vanguard Commodity Strategy Admiral 9.25%
  3. Credit Suisse Commodity Return Strat I 2.88%
  4. Parametric Commodity Strategy I 2.18%
  5. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 1.99%
  6. Prologis Inc 1.83%
  7. Equinix Inc 1.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMRIX % Rank
Stocks 		57.50% -45.72% 98.42% 89.35%
Bonds 		44.45% -39.76% 93.84% 11.69%
Cash 		7.78% -97.12% 185.58% 30.48%
Convertible Bonds 		1.13% 0.00% 25.49% 21.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 74.32%
Other 		-10.86% -1.25% 197.12% 17.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMRIX % Rank
Real Estate 		90.31% 0.00% 90.14% 0.42%
Energy 		5.45% 0.00% 38.61% 44.37%
Basic Materials 		3.16% 0.00% 60.23% 85.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.52% 0.00% 20.84% 95.12%
Consumer Defense 		0.29% 0.00% 31.85% 95.75%
Utilities 		0.09% 0.00% 40.29% 93.63%
Industrials 		0.09% 0.09% 32.39% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.09% 0.00% 30.34% 92.99%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 96.18%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.30% 93.21%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 28.59% 95.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMRIX % Rank
US 		39.96% -4.82% 95.75% 82.25%
Non US 		17.54% -46.69% 57.06% 82.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMRIX % Rank
Government 		57.18% 0.00% 98.64% 14.82%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.02% 0.10% 100.00% 27.35%
Corporate 		17.75% 0.00% 99.90% 60.33%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 41.88% 35.70%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 77.87%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 46.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMRIX % Rank
US 		38.09% -177.12% 87.76% 9.19%
Non US 		6.36% -39.00% 137.36% 38.41%

WMRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.16% 2.71% 75.78%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.70% 35.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 9.80%

Sales Fees

WMRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

WMRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 71.43%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 441.00% 25.84%

WMRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMRIX Category Low Category High WMRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 10.92% 40.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMRIX Category Low Category High WMRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -5.20% 6.33% 61.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WMRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Jordan Strauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Jordan is a member of the Manager Strategies team at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. He conducts third-party manager due diligence of alternative investment strategies including hedge funds, private equity, and private real estate. Jordan has nearly a decade of investment industry experience. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2014, Jordan worked with PNC for nearly two years in the Investment Advisor Research Group, conducting due diligence on alternative investment strategies. Earlier in his career, he spent four years researching hedge funds and serving as a fundamental equity analyst at Lionstone Capital Management in New York. Jordan began his investment career in 2005 at Natixis Capital Markets in New York working closely with the CLO, RMBS, and hedge fund lending businesses. He holds a master’s degree in engineering from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Vermont. Jordan is a CFA® charterholder.

Matthew Glaser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2017

5.32

5.3%

Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×