Trending ETFs

WMLIX (Mutual Fund)

WMLIX (Mutual Fund)

Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.34 -0.05 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (WMLIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund

WMLIX | Fund

$27.34

$550 M

1.32%

$0.36

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.5%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$550 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund

WMLIX | Fund

$27.34

$550 M

1.32%

$0.36

0.80%

WMLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Hopkins

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity (or equity-related) securities of large-cap companies (primarily common stocks). Large-cap companies are companies that have a market capitalization at the time of purchase at least equal to that of the smallest company in the Russell 1000 Index ($3.5 billion as of June 30, 2022), or at least equal to that of the smallest company expected to be included in the Russell 1000 Index after its next scheduled reconstitution. 
The Fund’s investment advisor determines the tactical allocation of the Fund’s assets based on forecasts of asset risk and return profiles derived from a combination of fundamental, quantitative and macroeconomic inputs. The tactical allocations may be based on one or more factors, such as economic sector, industry, investment style (e.g., growth or value), market capitalization (e.g., mega-cap or large/midcap), or security valuation measure (e.g., price/earnings ratio). Currently, the investment advisor’s tactical allocation is based primarily on the economic sectors of the Fund’s benchmark index (Russell 1000 Index). 
Once the investment advisor determines the tactical allocations, the sub-advisor uses quantitative models to construct a portfolio by investing in a representative sample of securities having the factor characteristic, or belonging to the sector/industry of the benchmark index (or another index of large-capitalization companies) to which the investment adviser has made an allocation, weighted in accordance with that allocation. The return for each component of the portfolio is intended to correlate closely with the return for 
the corresponding component of the applicable benchmark index. The sub-advisor will use quantitative analytical tools to rebalance the portfolio and to make buy and sell decisions on individual securities. There is no assurance that the sub-advisor’s investment performance will equal or exceed that of the benchmark index. 
Read More

WMLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -14.3% 35.6% 31.20%
1 Yr 6.3% -55.6% 38.6% 79.41%
3 Yr 3.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 64.55%
5 Yr 3.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 44.39%
10 Yr 5.9%* -18.8% 37.4% 26.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -64.5% 28.9% 86.72%
2021 9.3% -20.5% 152.6% 39.38%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.48%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 44.72%
2018 -2.2% -13.5% 12.6% 33.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -20.5% 35.6% 27.30%
1 Yr 6.3% -55.6% 40.3% 70.35%
3 Yr 3.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 64.58%
5 Yr 3.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 53.65%
10 Yr 5.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 59.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -64.5% 28.9% 86.80%
2021 9.3% -20.5% 152.6% 39.84%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.40%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 45.22%
2018 -2.2% -10.9% 12.6% 60.42%

NAV & Total Return History

WMLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMLIX Category Low Category High WMLIX % Rank
Net Assets 550 M 177 K 1.21 T 61.00%
Number of Holdings 1050 2 4154 4.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 134 M 288 K 270 B 68.12%
Weighting of Top 10 24.38% 1.8% 106.2% 85.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.37%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.75%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.80%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.66%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.65%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.50%
  8. Johnson & Johnson 1.24%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.22%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMLIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.17% 0.00% 130.24% 1.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 31.96%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 32.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 28.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 29.11%
Cash 		-0.18% -102.29% 100.00% 97.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMLIX % Rank
Technology 		24.65% 0.00% 48.94% 42.62%
Healthcare 		14.19% 0.00% 60.70% 58.45%
Financial Services 		13.59% 0.00% 55.59% 46.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.91% 0.00% 30.33% 42.47%
Industrials 		8.50% 0.00% 29.90% 58.37%
Communication Services 		8.47% 0.00% 27.94% 49.47%
Consumer Defense 		6.45% 0.00% 47.71% 63.01%
Energy 		4.90% 0.00% 41.64% 27.17%
Real Estate 		3.11% 0.00% 31.91% 34.47%
Utilities 		2.88% 0.00% 20.91% 35.62%
Basic Materials 		2.34% 0.00% 25.70% 64.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMLIX % Rank
US 		99.48% 0.00% 127.77% 6.30%
Non US 		0.69% 0.00% 32.38% 80.27%

WMLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 49.27% 50.19%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 2.00% 24.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 12.00%

Sales Fees

WMLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WMLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 61.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 496.00% 28.95%

WMLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMLIX Category Low Category High WMLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 24.20% 15.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMLIX Category Low Category High WMLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -54.00% 6.06% 11.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WMLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Hopkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2011

11.29

11.3%

Andy is responsible for overseeing the equity research program for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors Inc. (WTIA), the investment advisory arm of M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust. He manages a team of professionals responsible for equity research and portfolio management for both domestic and international equities, and he is responsible for WTIA’s quantitatively managed equity strategies, which include both passive and active managers. These strategies utilize a risk model and optimization process in an effort to mitigate portfolio drawdown and volatility. Andy is a member of the fundamental portfolio management team for the following strategies: Disciplined Core, Dividend Growth, Enhanced Dividend Income, and International Enhanced Dividend Income. Andy joined Wilmington Trust in 1987 and has specialized in investment accounting, pension disbursement, and 401(k) recordkeeping services during his tenure with the company. Prior to joining the equity research team, he was a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division specializing in taxable, broad market portfolios. Andy holds an MBA from Wilmington University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Goldey-Beacom College. He is a CFA® charterholder, has been a CFA grader, and is a member of the CFA Society Philadelphia.

Karen Purzitsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Karen is responsible quantitative and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) data analytics that support the equity strategies. She is also co-portfolio manager of the Wilmington Trust ESG Equity strategy. She has nearly two decades of investment experience with Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. and its parent company, M&T Bank, where previously she was a quantitative analyst focused on stock selection strategies for the domestic equity market. She is a CFA® charterholder and holds a master’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Rochester and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from York University, Toronto, Canada.

Matthew Glaser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

