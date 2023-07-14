The Fund pursues its investment objective by utilizing a tactical allocation strategy. The Fund primarily invests in a mix of equity and fixed income securities, and may also invest in commodity related investments. While the Adviser has wide latitude to adjust the equity and fixed income allocations of the Fund, it is expected that during normal market conditions that the Fund’s allocation to equities or fixed income investments will not exceed 85% of the Fund’s assets. Also, in an effort to increase the income of the Fund, the Fund may sell call options on securities held in the Fund. Additionally, the Fund may buy a put option on one or more securities held in the Fund in an effort to protect unrealized gains in such securities, or to protect against downside losses in such securities.

With respect to its investment in equity securities, the Fund may invest in large cap stocks, small- and mid-cap stocks and international equity securities (including emerging market equity securities). With respect to its investment in fixed income securities, the Fund may invest in domestic or foreign securities, corporate or sovereign, and of any quality or duration. The Adviser selects securities with longer or shorter durations based on its assessment of market conditions, but does not target any specific duration for the fixed-income portion of the Fund. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities with any maturity. The Fund anticipates that it will predominately invest in exchange-traded

funds (ETFs) in order to achieve exposure to the underlying investments. In selecting ETFs for purchase by a Fund, the Adviser considers the securities index in which the ETF seeks to track, the trading liquidity of the ETF, the securities in which the ETF invests, and whether or not the ETF permits investment companies to invest in ETFs to a greater extent than normally permitted by the 1940 Act. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of financial institutions which are traded on exchanges and the returns of which are linked to the performance of market indices. The Fund will generally invest in ETNs which are linked to commodities indices; however, investing in ETNs is not equivalent to investing directly in index components or the relevant index itself, and the Fund would be subject to the credit risk of the financial institution issuing the ETN.

The portfolio management team will determine the Fund’s asset allocation mix based upon the Adviser’s view of markets, economic cycles, and intermediate-term trends. The Adviser then implements its asset allocation mix by tactically selecting investments based upon a number of different factors, including but not limited to macroeconomic environment, business cycle, equity market fundamentals, and valuation and interest rates. Also, as market changes and fundamentals dictate the Adviser will make modifications to the overall allocations within the Fund. Such modifications to the Fund’s asset allocation mix may cause the Fund to have a higher portfolio turnover rate than other mutual funds which can increase the transaction costs incurred by the Fund.

The Fund may be appropriate for investors with long-term time horizons who are not sensitive to short-term losses and seek to participate in the long-term growth of the financial markets.

The Adviser anticipates investing its cash balance in investments such as money market funds, repurchase agreements, commercial paper and short-term U.S. government agency and/or Treasury securities.