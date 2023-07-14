Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund pursues its investment objective by utilizing a tactical allocation strategy. The Fund primarily invests in a mix of equity and fixed income securities, and may also invest in commodity related investments. While the Adviser has wide latitude to adjust the equity and fixed income allocations of the Fund, it is expected that during normal market conditions that the Fund’s allocation to equities or fixed income investments will not exceed 85% of the Fund’s assets. Also, in an effort to increase the income of the Fund, the Fund may sell call options on securities held in the Fund. Additionally, the Fund may buy a put option on one or more securities held in the Fund in an effort to protect unrealized gains in such securities, or to protect against downside losses in such securities.
With respect to its investment in equity securities, the Fund may invest in large cap stocks, small- and mid-cap stocks and international equity securities (including emerging market equity securities). With respect to its investment in fixed income securities, the Fund may invest in domestic or foreign securities, corporate or sovereign, and of any quality or duration. The Adviser selects securities with longer or shorter durations based on its assessment of market conditions, but does not target any specific duration for the fixed-income portion of the Fund. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities with any maturity. The Fund anticipates that it will predominately invest in exchange-traded
funds (ETFs) in order to achieve exposure to the underlying investments. In selecting ETFs for purchase by a Fund, the Adviser considers the securities index in which the ETF seeks to track, the trading liquidity of the ETF, the securities in which the ETF invests, and whether or not the ETF permits investment companies to invest in ETFs to a greater extent than normally permitted by the 1940 Act. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of financial institutions which are traded on exchanges and the returns of which are linked to the performance of market indices. The Fund will generally invest in ETNs which are linked to commodities indices; however, investing in ETNs is not equivalent to investing directly in index components or the relevant index itself, and the Fund would be subject to the credit risk of the financial institution issuing the ETN.
The portfolio management team will determine the Fund’s asset allocation mix based upon the Adviser’s view of markets, economic cycles, and intermediate-term trends. The Adviser then implements its asset allocation mix by tactically selecting investments based upon a number of different factors, including but not limited to macroeconomic environment, business cycle, equity market fundamentals, and valuation and interest rates. Also, as market changes and fundamentals dictate the Adviser will make modifications to the overall allocations within the Fund. Such modifications to the Fund’s asset allocation mix may cause the Fund to have a higher portfolio turnover rate than other mutual funds which can increase the transaction costs incurred by the Fund.
The Fund may be appropriate for investors with long-term time horizons who are not sensitive to short-term losses and seek to participate in the long-term growth of the financial markets.
The Adviser anticipates investing its cash balance in investments such as money market funds, repurchase agreements, commercial paper and short-term U.S. government agency and/or Treasury securities.
|Period
|WMKTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|71.49%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|35.95%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|47.90%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|35.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WMKTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|30.71%
|2021
|0.9%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|59.17%
|2020
|2.0%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|48.00%
|2019
|3.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|40.18%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|17.56%
|Period
|WMKTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|70.66%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|35.54%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|46.98%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|42.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WMKTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|30.71%
|2021
|0.9%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|58.75%
|2020
|2.0%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|48.00%
|2019
|3.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|41.10%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|28.78%
|WMKTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMKTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.3 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|76.95%
|Number of Holdings
|22
|2
|3255
|68.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.1 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|75.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|74.26%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|48.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMKTX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.52%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|19.34%
|Bonds
|22.10%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|55.97%
|Other
|3.88%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|37.04%
|Cash
|3.12%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|71.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.39%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|32.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|93.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMKTX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.25%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|20.87%
|Technology
|16.67%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|49.03%
|Financial Services
|15.89%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|22.82%
|Industrials
|13.85%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|13.11%
|Real Estate
|8.10%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|24.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.77%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|58.74%
|Consumer Defense
|5.62%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|59.71%
|Communication Services
|4.73%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|58.25%
|Basic Materials
|3.99%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|50.97%
|Energy
|3.76%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|66.50%
|Utilities
|2.36%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|62.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMKTX % Rank
|US
|61.37%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|17.70%
|Non US
|9.15%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|38.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMKTX % Rank
|Corporate
|40.60%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|7.82%
|Government
|32.95%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|40.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|19.20%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|70.78%
|Securitized
|7.03%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|16.05%
|Municipal
|0.21%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|11.93%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|93.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WMKTX % Rank
|US
|15.51%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|57.20%
|Non US
|6.59%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|36.21%
|WMKTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|48.74%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|43.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|WMKTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WMKTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WMKTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|78.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|42.35%
|WMKTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMKTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.05%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|36.97%
|WMKTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WMKTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WMKTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.45%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|26.34%
|WMKTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Mr. Love has been employed by WesBanco Bank since May 2012 serving as Executive Vice President since February 2021, and is responsible for providing investment research and portfolio management for the Trust and Investment Services department of WesBanco Bank. From June 2007 to May 2012 Mr. Love was 1st Vice President, Senior Investment Officer at Morgan Keegan & Company. Mr. Love received a B.A. in Business Administration from Baldwin-Wallace College and an M.B.A. from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
