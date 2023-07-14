Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

WesMark Tactical Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
WMKTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.68 -0.04 -0.37%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Other (WMKTX) Primary
WMKTX (Mutual Fund)

WesMark Tactical Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.68 -0.04 -0.37%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Other (WMKTX) Primary
WMKTX (Mutual Fund)

WesMark Tactical Opportunity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.68 -0.04 -0.37%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Other (WMKTX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WesMark Tactical Opportunity Fund

WMKTX | Fund

$10.68

$44.3 M

1.05%

$0.11

1.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$44.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

74.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WesMark Tactical Opportunity Fund

WMKTX | Fund

$10.68

$44.3 M

1.05%

$0.11

1.44%

WMKTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WesMark Tactical Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WesMark
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    4030364
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Love

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by utilizing a tactical allocation strategy. The Fund primarily invests in a mix of equity and fixed income securities, and may also invest in commodity related investments. While the Adviser has wide latitude to adjust the equity and fixed income allocations of the Fund, it is expected that during normal market conditions that the Fund’s allocation to equities or fixed income investments will not exceed 85% of the Fund’s assets. Also, in an effort to increase the income of the Fund, the Fund may sell call options on securities held in the Fund. Additionally, the Fund may buy a put option on one or more securities held in the Fund in an effort to protect unrealized gains in such securities, or to protect against downside losses in such securities.

With respect to its investment in equity securities, the Fund may invest in large cap stocks, small- and mid-cap stocks and international equity securities (including emerging market equity securities). With respect to its investment in fixed income securities, the Fund may invest in domestic or foreign securities, corporate or sovereign, and of any quality or duration. The Adviser selects securities with longer or shorter durations based on its assessment of market conditions, but does not target any specific duration for the fixed-income portion of the Fund. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities with any maturity. The Fund anticipates that it will predominately invest in exchange-traded

funds (ETFs) in order to achieve exposure to the underlying investments. In selecting ETFs for purchase by a Fund, the Adviser considers the securities index in which the ETF seeks to track, the trading liquidity of the ETF, the securities in which the ETF invests, and whether or not the ETF permits investment companies to invest in ETFs to a greater extent than normally permitted by the 1940 Act. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of financial institutions which are traded on exchanges and the returns of which are linked to the performance of market indices. The Fund will generally invest in ETNs which are linked to commodities indices; however, investing in ETNs is not equivalent to investing directly in index components or the relevant index itself, and the Fund would be subject to the credit risk of the financial institution issuing the ETN.

The portfolio management team will determine the Fund’s asset allocation mix based upon the Adviser’s view of markets, economic cycles, and intermediate-term trends. The Adviser then implements its asset allocation mix by tactically selecting investments based upon a number of different factors, including but not limited to macroeconomic environment, business cycle, equity market fundamentals, and valuation and interest rates. Also, as market changes and fundamentals dictate the Adviser will make modifications to the overall allocations within the Fund. Such modifications to the Fund’s asset allocation mix may cause the Fund to have a higher portfolio turnover rate than other mutual funds which can increase the transaction costs incurred by the Fund.

The Fund may be appropriate for investors with long-term time horizons who are not sensitive to short-term losses and seek to participate in the long-term growth of the financial markets.

The Adviser anticipates investing its cash balance in investments such as money market funds, repurchase agreements, commercial paper and short-term U.S. government agency and/or Treasury securities.

Read More

WMKTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMKTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -12.3% 53.7% 71.49%
1 Yr 3.1% -18.8% 40.4% 35.95%
3 Yr -0.1%* -18.4% 16.1% 47.90%
5 Yr -0.3%* -13.4% 10.2% 35.27%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMKTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -48.5% 15.7% 30.71%
2021 0.9% -10.0% 21.8% 59.17%
2020 2.0% -5.8% 15.2% 48.00%
2019 3.0% -2.2% 6.5% 40.18%
2018 -1.2% -6.8% 0.3% 17.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WMKTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -23.0% 53.7% 70.66%
1 Yr 3.1% -18.8% 40.4% 35.54%
3 Yr -0.1%* -18.4% 16.1% 46.98%
5 Yr -0.3%* -13.4% 10.2% 42.52%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WMKTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -48.5% 15.7% 30.71%
2021 0.9% -10.0% 21.8% 58.75%
2020 2.0% -5.8% 15.2% 48.00%
2019 3.0% -2.2% 6.5% 41.10%
2018 -1.2% -6.8% 0.3% 28.78%

NAV & Total Return History

WMKTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WMKTX Category Low Category High WMKTX % Rank
Net Assets 44.3 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 76.95%
Number of Holdings 22 2 3255 68.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.1 M 349 K 12.1 B 75.31%
Weighting of Top 10 74.26% 22.2% 100.0% 48.13%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKTX % Rank
Stocks 		70.52% 0.00% 238.38% 19.34%
Bonds 		22.10% 0.00% 106.59% 55.97%
Other 		3.88% -72.87% 73.78% 37.04%
Cash 		3.12% -65.52% 88.88% 71.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.39% 0.00% 8.92% 32.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 93.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKTX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.25% 0.00% 38.63% 20.87%
Technology 		16.67% 0.00% 85.77% 49.03%
Financial Services 		15.89% 0.00% 98.22% 22.82%
Industrials 		13.85% 0.00% 23.85% 13.11%
Real Estate 		8.10% 0.00% 99.45% 24.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.77% 0.00% 25.83% 58.74%
Consumer Defense 		5.62% 0.00% 37.51% 59.71%
Communication Services 		4.73% 0.00% 21.61% 58.25%
Basic Materials 		3.99% 0.00% 56.73% 50.97%
Energy 		3.76% 0.00% 60.89% 66.50%
Utilities 		2.36% 0.00% 91.12% 62.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKTX % Rank
US 		61.37% -1.19% 235.84% 17.70%
Non US 		9.15% -6.82% 98.11% 38.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKTX % Rank
Corporate 		40.60% 0.00% 98.28% 7.82%
Government 		32.95% 0.00% 99.78% 40.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.20% -72.56% 100.00% 70.78%
Securitized 		7.03% 0.00% 52.99% 16.05%
Municipal 		0.21% 0.00% 19.13% 11.93%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 93.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WMKTX % Rank
US 		15.51% -17.22% 99.80% 57.20%
Non US 		6.59% -2.67% 63.37% 36.21%

WMKTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WMKTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.21% 4.40% 48.74%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 43.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

WMKTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WMKTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WMKTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.00% 1.75% 441.00% 42.35%

WMKTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WMKTX Category Low Category High WMKTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.05% 0.00% 43.31% 36.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WMKTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WMKTX Category Low Category High WMKTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.45% -2.01% 13.72% 26.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WMKTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WMKTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Love

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mr. Love has been employed by WesBanco Bank since May 2012 serving as Executive Vice President since February 2021, and is responsible for providing investment research and portfolio management for the Trust and Investment Services department of WesBanco Bank. From June 2007 to May 2012 Mr. Love was 1st Vice President, Senior Investment Officer at Morgan Keegan & Company. Mr. Love received a B.A. in Business Administration from Baldwin-Wallace College and an M.B.A. from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×