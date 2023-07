The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a professionally managed portfolio consisting primarily of investment-grade securities issued by the State of West Virginia and its political subdivisions, agencies and authorities, and other issuers, such as possessions or territories of the United States, the interest of which is exempt from federal income tax, federal alternative minimum tax (AMT), and West Virginia income tax. The Adviser may lengthen or shorten the Fund’s duration from time to time based on its interest rate outlook, but the Fund has no set duration parameters. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities with any maturity. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in non-West Virginia municipal bonds, if in the judgment of the Adviser, the supply or yield of such securities would be beneficial to the Fund. For additional information on the Fund’s investment strategies, please see the section “More About the Funds’ Investment Strategies and Risks” beginning on page 31 of this prospectus.