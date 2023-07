The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a mix of equity, fixed-income, and money market investments. The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by WesBanco Investment Department, a division of WesBanco Bank, Inc. (the Adviser), using an asset allocation process. The Adviser first determines the percentage of the Fund’s portfolio to invest in equity securities, the percentage to invest in fixed-income securities, and the percentage to invest in money market investments. The percentage ranges of securities in each asset class are: equity securities 30-70%; fixed-income securities 30-70%; and money market investments 0-40%. The Adviser will then select securities for each asset class. Within the equity allocation, the Adviser may use a blend of styles in selecting stocks, i.e., stocks may be selected for their growth characteristics, or value characteristics, or both. In addition, the Adviser may consider the income potential of a security resulting in an equity position that may be overweight in sectors that pay dividends.

The Adviser anticipates investing the equity allocation primarily in the equity securities of domestic companies with large and medium market capitalizations. However, the Adviser may also invest a portion of the equity allocation in American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other domestically traded securities of foreign companies, exchange traded funds (ETFs) or other investment companies that invest in foreign securities (which may include emerging markets), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations. Also, in an effort to increase the income of the Fund, the Fund may sell call options on equity securities held in the Fund. Additionally, the Fund may buy a put option on one or more securities held in the Fund in an effort to protect unrealized gains in such securities or to protect against downside losses in such securities. Within the fixed-income allocation, the Adviser primarily selects U.S. dollar denominated, primarily investment-grade, fixed income securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in high-yield fixed income securities when the Adviser considers the risk-return prospects of those sectors to be attractive.

The Adviser expects that, normally, no more than 15% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in securities that are rated below investment grade. However, the Fund may opportunistically invest up to 25% of its total assets in noninvestment-grade debt securities (e.g. “junk bonds”). Investment-grade fixed-income securities are rated in one of the four highest categories (BBB- or higher) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). Noninvestment-grade fixed-income securities are rated in one of the six lowest categories (BB or lower) by a NRSRO, or in either case if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the Adviser (e.g. “junk bonds”). The Adviser seeks to enhance the Fund’s performance by allocating relatively more of its fixed-income allocation to the sector that the Adviser expects to offer the best balance between total return and risk and thus offer the greatest potential for return. The Adviser may lengthen or shorten duration from time to time based on its interest rate outlook, but the Fund has no set duration parameters. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed-income security to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities with any maturity. Certain of the government securities in which the Fund invests are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Bank System. These entities are, however, supported through federal subsidies, loans or other benefits. The Fund may also invest in government securities that are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). Finally, the Fund may invest in government securities that are issued by entities whose activities are sponsored by the federal government but that have no explicit financial support. Within the money market allocation, the Adviser may invest in money market funds, repurchase agreements or other short-term, high-quality, fixed-income securities issued by banks, corporations and the U.S. government.

The Fund may purchase ETFs, or other investment companies, in order to achieve exposure to a specific market sector to achieve exposure to foreign markets, or for other reasons consistent with its investment strategy. The shares of ETFs are listed and traded on stock exchanges at market prices.

