Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Municipal Opportunities Fund

WITAX | Fund

$9.53

$289 M

3.73%

$0.36

0.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$289 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WITAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill Municipal Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Harris

Fund Description

The Fund focuses primarily on investment-grade quality municipal bonds that are rated in one of the four highest investment-grade categories at the time of purchase by one or more nationally recognized rating agencies such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s (“Rating Agencies”).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least eighty percent (80%) of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds. The portfolio management team understands municipal bonds to include debt obligations issued by or on behalf of a governmental entity or other qualifying issuer. Issuers may be states, territories, and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities.
The Fund expects to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of four to seven years and a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of five to 12 years, under normal circumstances.
The Fund may invest up to thirty percent (30%) of its total assets at the time of purchase in municipal bonds rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk” bonds).
The Fund may invest in unrated bonds. The portfolio management team determines the comparable quality of such instruments to determine if they meet the Fund’s rating requirements.
The team researches the financial condition of various counties, public projects, school districts and taxing authorities to seek to fully understand the issuer’s ability to generate revenues or levy taxes in order to meet its obligations.
The Fund may utilize the following derivatives: interest-rate futures contracts; options on futures contracts; swap agreements, including interest rate swaps, and options on swap agreements. The Fund may use these derivatives in an attempt to manage market risk, credit risk and yield curve risk, and to manage the effective maturity or duration of securities in the Fund’s portfolio.
If the team identifies what it believes are relative valuation opportunities, the Fund may invest up to twenty percent (20%) of its total net assets at time of purchase in taxable bonds including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, taxable municipal bonds, government and agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and zero coupon bonds. The Fund may invest up to half of this allocation in taxable “junk” bonds.
The Fund may, from time to time, invest up to ten percent (10%) of its total net assets at time of purchase in other investment companies and vehicles, including but not limited to, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and closed-end funds.
The team also evaluates issuers across both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors and compares issuers against their peers within its investment process.
Securities may be sold when conditions have changed and the security’s prospects are no longer attractive, the security has achieved the team’s valuation target, or better relative investment opportunities have been identified. However, an important consideration in all sell decisions is whether the sale would generate a possible realized capital gain.
Read More

WITAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WITAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -60.4% 31.9% 84.26%
1 Yr -3.9% -45.4% 15.3% 96.81%
3 Yr -4.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 89.13%
5 Yr -1.9%* -11.5% 29.2% 86.79%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WITAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -76.8% 4.7% 80.67%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 29.53%
2020 1.1% -66.1% 60.0% 6.00%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 81.34%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WITAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -60.4% 31.9% 82.93%
1 Yr -3.9% -45.4% 15.1% 95.21%
3 Yr -4.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 89.25%
5 Yr -1.9%* -11.5% 29.3% 87.23%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WITAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -76.8% 4.7% 80.38%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 29.59%
2020 1.1% -66.1% 60.0% 6.07%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 81.65%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WITAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WITAX Category Low Category High WITAX % Rank
Net Assets 289 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 62.02%
Number of Holdings 202 1 14000 58.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 61.5 M -317 M 8.64 B 52.89%
Weighting of Top 10 20.22% 2.4% 101.7% 38.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. California St Var Purp 4% 3.03%
  2. FOOTHILL / EASTERN TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY CALIF TOLL RD REV 5.75% 3.00%
  3. PENNSYLVANIA ST TPK COMMN TPK REV 5% 2.72%
  4. Ipmi 3 Llc 3.9% 2.72%
  5. HESPERIA CALIF CMNTY REDEV AGY SUCCESSOR AGY TAX ALLOCATION 3.38% 2.70%
  6. VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FING AUTH REV 2.93% 2.69%
  7. Natomas Uni Sch Dist 4% 2.58%
  8. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 2.56%
  9. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5.31% 2.52%
  10. VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FING AUTH REV 5% 2.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WITAX % Rank
Bonds 		85.23% 65.51% 150.86% 98.44%
Cash 		14.77% -50.86% 33.96% 1.33%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 42.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 40.51%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 41.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 40.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WITAX % Rank
Municipal 		78.71% 44.39% 100.00% 99.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.77% 0.00% 33.95% 1.56%
Government 		3.70% 0.00% 52.02% 0.64%
Corporate 		2.82% 0.00% 9.99% 0.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 40.45%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 41.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WITAX % Rank
US 		85.23% 37.86% 142.23% 95.43%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 86.11%

WITAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WITAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.02% 6.50% 64.13%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.10% 28.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.44% 0.79%

Sales Fees

WITAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WITAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WITAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.00% 283.00% 85.45%

WITAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WITAX Category Low Category High WITAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.73% 0.00% 4.45% 9.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WITAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WITAX Category Low Category High WITAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.74% -0.53% 5.33% 61.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WITAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

WITAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Kenneth A. Harris is a senior portfolio manager and principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Harris joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income and as a portfolio manager on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2000, Mr. Harris was the treasurer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Colorado. Mr. Harris received a BBA from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Colorado at Denver. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Nicholas Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2016

5.46

5.5%

Nicholas J. Foley is a senior portfolio manager at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Foley joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as a portfolio manager and municipal credit analyst and trader on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2012, Mr. Foley was an associate portfolio manager and lead fixed income trader at the Bank of the West/BNP Paribas Group and a financial analyst with Janus Capital Group. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst at Washington Mutual Bank. Mr. Foley earned his B.A. from Gonzaga University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

