Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
Net Assets
$172 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.8%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|●
|The Fund emphasizes investments in small companies that the portfolio management team believes to have attractive growth prospects for earnings and/or cash flows.
|●
|Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in small-cap companies.
|●
|The Fund currently considers “small-capitalization companies” to be those included in, or similar in size to, those included in its benchmark index, the Russell 2000® Growth Index, at the time of purchase. As of February 28, 2022, the benchmark capitalization range was $30 million to $11.8 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the benchmark index was approximately $3.6 billion as compared to approximately $4.4 billion for the companies within the Fund’s portfolio. Please note that these market capitalization measures will fluctuate over time.
|●
|The team implements an investment strategy primarily through independent “bottom-up” fundamental research. The team constructs a portfolio designed to generate alpha, or risk-adjusted excess return relative to the Fund’s benchmark, primarily through stock selection.
|●
|The team uses a proprietary discounted cash flow (DCF) model for purposes of valuing and generating price targets for individual stocks. The DCF model is utilized for two primary purposes – to understand what assumptions are implied in a stock’s current price, and to generate an expected value for each stock, based on the team’s internally generated forecasts.
|●
|The team considers a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment processes. The team believes ESG factors are important drivers of value in conjunction with the underlying strength and potential of a business. Inputs from the team’s ESG analysis are incorporated into its proprietary valuation modeling to generate an estimated range of investment outcomes, helping to understand the potential opportunities and risks in a company’s stock.
|●
|With respect to portfolio structure, the team typically maintains exposure to most sectors within the benchmark; however, with an active management process, there will be variances in sector exposure relative to the benchmark index. The team maintains guidelines to monitor this variance.
|●
|The Fund expects to only invest in securities of companies whose stock is traded on U.S. markets, including depositary receipts or shares issued by companies incorporated outside of the United States (e.g., ADRs).
|●
|Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target, certain objective criteria are met or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
|Period
|WISGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|41.25%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|50.92%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|7.81%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|13.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|172 M
|183 K
|28 B
|75.08%
|Number of Holdings
|83
|6
|1336
|63.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.1 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|79.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.81%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|67.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISGX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.41%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|78.26%
|Cash
|4.59%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|17.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|32.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|44.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|31.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|29.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|27.15%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|15.38%
|Technology
|27.07%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|34.62%
|Industrials
|17.64%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|41.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.80%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|76.25%
|Financial Services
|7.85%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|34.62%
|Basic Materials
|4.08%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|22.74%
|Communication Services
|2.46%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|48.49%
|Real Estate
|2.25%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|45.82%
|Consumer Defense
|1.70%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|87.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|50.84%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|82.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISGX % Rank
|US
|91.79%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|65.38%
|Non US
|3.62%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|45.32%
|WISGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|81.02%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|18.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|0.95%
|WISGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WISGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
|WISGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|28.40%
|WISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|34.45%
|WISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.59%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|37.80%
|WISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Mr. Begun is a Senior Portfolio Manager, Principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC, also a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Begun served as the co-director of Mid-Cap Growth research beginning April 30, 2010. He is also a partner and portfolio manager at Denver Investments and is currently the director of Small- & Mid-Cap Growth research. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, Mr. Begun worked as an equity research associate at Raymond James & Associates. Mr. Begun received a BSBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Brian C. Fitzsimons is the director of Small Cap Growth strategies and a principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Fitzsimons joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of small cap growth research and a portfolio manager and analyst on the Small Cap Growth team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2005, Mr. Fitzsimons was a finance manager at Newmont Capital Ltd. from 2004 to 2005, an equity analyst at A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. from 2002 to 2004, and an equity analyst at Berger Funds during 2002. He earned a B.S. from Metropolitan State College of Denver and an MBA from the University of Denver. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
