Trending ETFs

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
WISGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.09 -0.08 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (WISGX) Primary Adv (WTSGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Growth Fund

WISGX | Fund

$18.09

$172 M

0.00%

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$172 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WISGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitch Begun

Fund Description

The Fund emphasizes investments in small companies that the portfolio management team believes to have attractive growth prospects for earnings and/or cash flows.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in small-cap companies.
The Fund currently considers “small-capitalization companies” to be those included in, or similar in size to, those included in its benchmark index, the Russell 2000® Growth Index, at the time of purchase. As of February 28, 2022, the benchmark capitalization range was $30 million to $11.8 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the benchmark index was approximately $3.6 billion as compared to approximately $4.4 billion for the companies within the Fund’s portfolio. Please note that these market capitalization measures will fluctuate over time.
The team implements an investment strategy primarily through independent “bottom-up” fundamental research. The team constructs a portfolio designed to generate alpha, or risk-adjusted excess return relative to the Fund’s benchmark, primarily through stock selection.
The team uses a proprietary discounted cash flow (DCF) model for purposes of valuing and generating price targets for individual stocks. The DCF model is utilized for two primary purposes – to understand what assumptions are implied in a stock’s current price, and to generate an expected value for each stock, based on the team’s internally generated forecasts.
The team considers a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment processes. The team believes ESG factors are important drivers of value in conjunction with the underlying strength and potential of a business. Inputs from the team’s ESG analysis are incorporated into its proprietary valuation modeling to generate an estimated range of investment outcomes, helping to understand the potential opportunities and risks in a company’s stock.
With respect to portfolio structure, the team typically maintains exposure to most sectors within the benchmark; however, with an active management process, there will be variances in sector exposure relative to the benchmark index. The team maintains guidelines to monitor this variance.
The Fund expects to only invest in securities of companies whose stock is traded on U.S. markets, including depositary receipts or shares issued by companies incorporated outside of the United States (e.g., ADRs).
Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target, certain objective criteria are met or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
WISGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -21.9% 50.1% 41.25%
1 Yr 11.3% -72.8% 36.6% 50.92%
3 Yr 6.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 7.81%
5 Yr 2.9%* -42.7% 12.5% 13.52%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -82.1% 547.9% 64.16%
2021 5.7% -69.3% 196.9% 8.10%
2020 16.4% -28.2% 32.1% 6.99%
2019 6.5% -3.2% 9.3% 20.44%
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -24.8% 50.1% 40.57%
1 Yr 11.3% -72.8% 36.6% 49.92%
3 Yr 6.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 7.99%
5 Yr 2.9%* -42.7% 14.6% 15.40%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -82.1% 547.9% 64.16%
2021 5.7% -69.3% 196.9% 8.10%
2020 16.4% -28.2% 32.1% 6.99%
2019 6.5% -3.2% 9.3% 20.44%
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WISGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WISGX Category Low Category High WISGX % Rank
Net Assets 172 M 183 K 28 B 75.08%
Number of Holdings 83 6 1336 63.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.1 M 59 K 2.7 B 79.60%
Weighting of Top 10 19.81% 5.9% 100.0% 67.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Globant SA 3.45%
  2. Goosehead Insurance Inc Class A 3.16%
  3. Generac Holdings Inc 2.82%
  4. Anaplan Inc 2.51%
  5. Churchill Downs Inc 2.51%
  6. Silicon Laboratories Inc 2.41%
  7. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc 2.30%
  8. Endava PLC ADR 2.22%
  9. Livent Corp 2.17%
  10. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WISGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.41% 77.52% 101.30% 78.26%
Cash 		4.59% -1.30% 22.49% 17.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 32.11%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 44.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 31.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 29.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISGX % Rank
Healthcare 		27.15% 0.00% 47.90% 15.38%
Technology 		27.07% 2.91% 75.51% 34.62%
Industrials 		17.64% 0.00% 36.64% 41.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.80% 0.00% 40.68% 76.25%
Financial Services 		7.85% 0.00% 42.95% 34.62%
Basic Materials 		4.08% 0.00% 10.30% 22.74%
Communication Services 		2.46% 0.00% 15.31% 48.49%
Real Estate 		2.25% 0.00% 15.31% 45.82%
Consumer Defense 		1.70% 0.00% 13.56% 87.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 50.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 82.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISGX % Rank
US 		91.79% 67.06% 99.56% 65.38%
Non US 		3.62% 0.00% 26.08% 45.32%

WISGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.05% 27.56% 81.02%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.05% 4.05% 18.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.40% 0.95%

Sales Fees

WISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 3.00% 439.00% 28.40%

WISGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WISGX Category Low Category High WISGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 34.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WISGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WISGX Category Low Category High WISGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.59% -4.08% 1.10% 37.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WISGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WISGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitch Begun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Mr. Begun is a Senior Portfolio Manager, Principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC, also a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Begun served as the co-director of Mid-Cap Growth research beginning April 30, 2010. He is also a partner and portfolio manager at Denver Investments and is currently the director of Small- & Mid-Cap Growth research. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, Mr. Begun worked as an equity research associate at Raymond James & Associates. Mr. Begun received a BSBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Brian Fitzsimons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Brian C. Fitzsimons is the director of Small Cap Growth strategies and a principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Fitzsimons joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of small cap growth research and a portfolio manager and analyst on the Small Cap Growth team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2005, Mr. Fitzsimons was a finance manager at Newmont Capital Ltd. from 2004 to 2005, an equity analyst at A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. from 2002 to 2004, and an equity analyst at Berger Funds during 2002. He earned a B.S. from Metropolitan State College of Denver and an MBA from the University of Denver. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

