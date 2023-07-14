Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.2%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$54.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WISCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-6.8%
|8.5%
|45.58%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-21.8%
|8.5%
|8.84%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-11.3%
|5.2%
|3.98%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|4.6%
|47.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|54.3 M
|403 K
|22.2 B
|76.71%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|1465
|84.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54.4 M
|118 K
|21.9 B
|64.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.2%
|100.0%
|5.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCRX % Rank
|Cash
|53.61%
|-35.64%
|53.61%
|0.46%
|Stocks
|28.07%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|44.75%
|Bonds
|12.97%
|0.62%
|129.11%
|95.89%
|Other
|5.32%
|-0.49%
|58.50%
|9.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|7.12%
|82.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.07%
|91.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCRX % Rank
|Technology
|19.10%
|15.47%
|25.61%
|31.18%
|Financial Services
|14.35%
|11.53%
|20.26%
|61.76%
|Healthcare
|11.85%
|6.38%
|14.87%
|53.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.54%
|4.61%
|13.00%
|56.47%
|Industrials
|10.22%
|7.75%
|12.84%
|60.59%
|Real Estate
|9.82%
|1.86%
|19.30%
|20.00%
|Communication Services
|6.95%
|4.20%
|8.42%
|40.00%
|Consumer Defense
|6.03%
|4.27%
|8.57%
|65.29%
|Energy
|4.29%
|2.88%
|13.48%
|67.06%
|Basic Materials
|4.19%
|2.71%
|8.17%
|81.18%
|Utilities
|2.67%
|1.85%
|8.79%
|61.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCRX % Rank
|US
|19.50%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|49.77%
|Non US
|8.57%
|0.00%
|20.52%
|55.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|80.50%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|3.65%
|Government
|9.94%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|78.54%
|Corporate
|9.01%
|0.00%
|99.84%
|80.37%
|Municipal
|0.54%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|17.81%
|Securitized
|0.01%
|0.00%
|92.95%
|78.08%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.23%
|93.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCRX % Rank
|US
|11.77%
|0.00%
|129.11%
|95.89%
|Non US
|1.20%
|0.00%
|18.63%
|82.19%
|WISCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.14%
|0.02%
|28.84%
|79.81%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.77%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WISCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WISCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WISCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|121.26%
|9.19%
|WISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.01%
|95.89%
|WISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|WISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.06%
|6.83%
|N/A
|WISCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
