Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

IndexSelect Conservative Retirment Fund CL

WISCRX | Fund

$12.38

$54.3 M

0.00%

0.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$54.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WISCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IndexSelect Conservative Retirment Fund CL
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    May 16, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WISCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -6.8% 8.5% 45.58%
1 Yr 5.1% -21.8% 8.5% 8.84%
3 Yr 3.2%* -11.3% 5.2% 3.98%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 4.6% 47.09%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -38.3% 0.8% 13.27%
2021 3.4% -4.6% 5.0% 6.25%
2020 2.3% -5.4% 4.2% 25.81%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.8% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -11.7% 8.5% 45.58%
1 Yr 5.1% -21.8% 8.5% 9.30%
3 Yr 3.2%* -11.3% 5.2% 4.40%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 3.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -38.3% 0.8% 13.27%
2021 3.4% -4.6% 5.0% 6.25%
2020 2.3% -5.4% 4.2% 25.81%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.7% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WISCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WISCRX Category Low Category High WISCRX % Rank
Net Assets 54.3 M 403 K 22.2 B 76.71%
Number of Holdings 10 2 1465 84.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.4 M 118 K 21.9 B 64.84%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.2% 100.0% 5.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WTNA Stable Value Fund CL R 51.63%
  2. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 15.03%
  3. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 7.94%
  4. Long Term Credit Bond Index Fund F 6.86%
  5. BlackRock U.S. Trs Infl-Prot Secs F 6.27%
  6. BlackRock Long Term Government Bond Index Fund F 5.24%
  7. BlackRock U.S. Debt Index F 3.88%
  8. BlackRock Russell 2000Â® Index F 3.69%
  9. BlackRock Commodity Index Daily F 1.75%
  10. BlackRock Developed Real Estate Idx F 1.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCRX % Rank
Cash 		53.61% -35.64% 53.61% 0.46%
Stocks 		28.07% 0.00% 48.31% 44.75%
Bonds 		12.97% 0.62% 129.11% 95.89%
Other 		5.32% -0.49% 58.50% 9.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 7.12% 82.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.07% 91.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCRX % Rank
Technology 		19.10% 15.47% 25.61% 31.18%
Financial Services 		14.35% 11.53% 20.26% 61.76%
Healthcare 		11.85% 6.38% 14.87% 53.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.54% 4.61% 13.00% 56.47%
Industrials 		10.22% 7.75% 12.84% 60.59%
Real Estate 		9.82% 1.86% 19.30% 20.00%
Communication Services 		6.95% 4.20% 8.42% 40.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.03% 4.27% 8.57% 65.29%
Energy 		4.29% 2.88% 13.48% 67.06%
Basic Materials 		4.19% 2.71% 8.17% 81.18%
Utilities 		2.67% 1.85% 8.79% 61.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCRX % Rank
US 		19.50% 0.00% 33.21% 49.77%
Non US 		8.57% 0.00% 20.52% 55.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		80.50% 0.00% 99.07% 3.65%
Government 		9.94% 0.00% 99.79% 78.54%
Corporate 		9.01% 0.00% 99.84% 80.37%
Municipal 		0.54% 0.00% 99.98% 17.81%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 92.95% 78.08%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 13.23% 93.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCRX % Rank
US 		11.77% 0.00% 129.11% 95.89%
Non US 		1.20% 0.00% 18.63% 82.19%

WISCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WISCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.02% 28.84% 79.81%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.77% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WISCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WISCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WISCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 121.26% 9.19%

WISCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WISCRX Category Low Category High WISCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.01% 95.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WISCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WISCRX Category Low Category High WISCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.06% 6.83% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WISCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WISCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.49 3.75

