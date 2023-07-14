Home
Trending ETFs

WISCFX (Mutual Fund)

WISCFX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$52.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.65%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WISCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IndexSelect Conservative 2045 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 21, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WISCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% 7.5% 15.1% 89.81%
1 Yr 12.0% -51.3% 17.1% 34.72%
3 Yr 7.7%* -21.6% 10.0% 7.11%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 5.5% 79.17%
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -65.7% -14.5% 0.46%
2021 7.1% -2.4% 8.9% 11.17%
2020 3.9% 0.8% 4.9% 35.38%
2019 N/A 1.3% 5.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.3% -1.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% 7.5% 15.1% 89.81%
1 Yr 12.0% -51.3% 17.1% 34.72%
3 Yr 7.7%* -21.6% 10.0% 7.11%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.3% 7.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -65.7% -14.5% 0.46%
2021 7.1% -2.4% 8.9% 11.17%
2020 3.9% 0.8% 4.9% 35.38%
2019 N/A 1.3% 5.3% N/A
2018 N/A -5.3% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WISCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WISCFX Category Low Category High WISCFX % Rank
Net Assets 52.5 M 1.25 M 63.9 B 83.64%
Number of Holdings 10 2 560 78.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.5 M 844 K 63.2 B 83.64%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 38.2% 100.0% 2.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 40.49%
  2. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 26.19%
  3. WTNA Stable Value Fund CL R 19.56%
  4. BlackRock Developed Real Estate Idx F 3.36%
  5. BlackRock U.S. Trs Infl-Prot Secs F 3.28%
  6. Long Term Credit Bond Index Fund F 2.59%
  7. BlackRock Long Term Government Bond Index Fund F 1.98%
  8. BlackRock Russell 2000Â® Index F 1.73%
  9. BlackRock U.S. Debt Index F 1.60%
  10. BlackRock Commodity Index Daily F 0.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCFX % Rank
Stocks 		71.20% 0.00% 97.08% 90.91%
Cash 		20.94% -5.77% 27.10% 1.36%
Bonds 		5.80% 0.74% 70.05% 84.09%
Other 		2.05% -1.01% 17.70% 11.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 1.09% 96.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.38% 66.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCFX % Rank
Technology 		19.55% 14.05% 23.99% 34.86%
Financial Services 		14.90% 13.09% 18.83% 51.38%
Healthcare 		11.31% 10.69% 14.59% 87.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.82% 8.06% 13.31% 66.06%
Industrials 		10.00% 9.12% 12.31% 67.43%
Real Estate 		8.09% 1.86% 10.17% 24.31%
Communication Services 		7.38% 5.69% 10.23% 42.20%
Consumer Defense 		6.46% 4.68% 11.06% 67.43%
Basic Materials 		4.63% 3.18% 6.86% 57.34%
Energy 		4.16% 2.33% 6.54% 63.76%
Utilities 		2.71% 1.89% 8.09% 52.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCFX % Rank
US 		43.89% 0.00% 70.31% 92.27%
Non US 		27.31% 0.00% 44.41% 66.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		78.34% 4.34% 78.34% 0.45%
Government 		12.68% 11.67% 67.01% 91.82%
Corporate 		8.46% 0.48% 43.85% 90.91%
Municipal 		0.51% 0.00% 1.01% 14.55%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 34.36% 99.09%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 24.93% 73.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCFX % Rank
US 		5.35% 0.70% 45.33% 80.91%
Non US 		0.45% 0.04% 24.72% 81.82%

WISCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WISCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 40.37% 87.32%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.89% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WISCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WISCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WISCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.65% 0.42% 115.00% 5.45%

WISCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WISCFX Category Low Category High WISCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 28.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WISCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WISCFX Category Low Category High WISCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.28% 3.87% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WISCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

WISCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2017

5.11

5.1%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.74 2.41

