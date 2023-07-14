Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|WISCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|7.5%
|15.1%
|89.81%
|1 Yr
|12.0%
|-51.3%
|17.1%
|34.72%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-21.6%
|10.0%
|7.11%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|5.5%
|79.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WISCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.5%
|-65.7%
|-14.5%
|0.46%
|2021
|7.1%
|-2.4%
|8.9%
|11.17%
|2020
|3.9%
|0.8%
|4.9%
|35.38%
|2019
|N/A
|1.3%
|5.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|-1.4%
|N/A
|WISCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|52.5 M
|1.25 M
|63.9 B
|83.64%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|560
|78.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.5 M
|844 K
|63.2 B
|83.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|38.2%
|100.0%
|2.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCFX % Rank
|Stocks
|71.20%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|90.91%
|Cash
|20.94%
|-5.77%
|27.10%
|1.36%
|Bonds
|5.80%
|0.74%
|70.05%
|84.09%
|Other
|2.05%
|-1.01%
|17.70%
|11.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.09%
|96.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|66.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCFX % Rank
|Technology
|19.55%
|14.05%
|23.99%
|34.86%
|Financial Services
|14.90%
|13.09%
|18.83%
|51.38%
|Healthcare
|11.31%
|10.69%
|14.59%
|87.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.82%
|8.06%
|13.31%
|66.06%
|Industrials
|10.00%
|9.12%
|12.31%
|67.43%
|Real Estate
|8.09%
|1.86%
|10.17%
|24.31%
|Communication Services
|7.38%
|5.69%
|10.23%
|42.20%
|Consumer Defense
|6.46%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|67.43%
|Basic Materials
|4.63%
|3.18%
|6.86%
|57.34%
|Energy
|4.16%
|2.33%
|6.54%
|63.76%
|Utilities
|2.71%
|1.89%
|8.09%
|52.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCFX % Rank
|US
|43.89%
|0.00%
|70.31%
|92.27%
|Non US
|27.31%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|66.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|78.34%
|4.34%
|78.34%
|0.45%
|Government
|12.68%
|11.67%
|67.01%
|91.82%
|Corporate
|8.46%
|0.48%
|43.85%
|90.91%
|Municipal
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|14.55%
|Securitized
|0.01%
|0.00%
|34.36%
|99.09%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.93%
|73.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCFX % Rank
|US
|5.35%
|0.70%
|45.33%
|80.91%
|Non US
|0.45%
|0.04%
|24.72%
|81.82%
|WISCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.01%
|40.37%
|87.32%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.89%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WISCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WISCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WISCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.65%
|0.42%
|115.00%
|5.45%
|WISCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|28.18%
|WISCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WISCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.28%
|3.87%
|N/A
|WISCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
