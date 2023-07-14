Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

7.6%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$72.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WISCEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IndexSelect Conservative 2035 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    May 17, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WISCEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% 5.9% 13.3% 96.28%
1 Yr 8.1% -42.5% 14.6% 36.74%
3 Yr 5.4%* -17.8% 9.0% 6.63%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 9.7% 94.76%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -57.8% -11.3% 0.46%
2021 5.2% -2.8% 8.1% 13.17%
2020 3.1% 0.7% 4.6% 60.82%
2019 N/A 1.2% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -6.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% 5.9% 13.3% 96.28%
1 Yr 8.1% -42.5% 14.6% 37.21%
3 Yr 5.4%* -17.8% 9.0% 6.63%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 9.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -57.8% -11.3% 0.46%
2021 5.2% -2.8% 8.1% 13.17%
2020 3.1% 0.7% 4.6% 60.82%
2019 N/A 1.2% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -4.9% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WISCEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WISCEX Category Low Category High WISCEX % Rank
Net Assets 72.9 M 1.42 M 79.7 B 83.56%
Number of Holdings 10 2 563 82.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 73 M 818 K 78.7 B 83.56%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 39.9% 100.0% 8.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WTNA Stable Value Fund CL R 35.96%
  2. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 27.31%
  3. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 16.80%
  4. BlackRock U.S. Trs Infl-Prot Secs F 5.15%
  5. Long Term Credit Bond Index Fund F 4.77%
  6. BlackRock Long Term Government Bond Index Fund F 3.65%
  7. BlackRock U.S. Debt Index F 3.21%
  8. BlackRock Russell 2000Â® Index F 2.76%
  9. BlackRock Developed Real Estate Idx F 2.24%
  10. BlackRock Commodity Index Daily F 1.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCEX % Rank
Stocks 		48.71% 0.00% 85.16% 95.43%
Cash 		37.73% -8.83% 37.73% 0.46%
Bonds 		9.80% 3.48% 61.62% 99.09%
Other 		3.73% -0.81% 15.54% 16.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 1.96% 98.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 98.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCEX % Rank
Technology 		19.50% 13.82% 23.99% 36.41%
Financial Services 		14.81% 12.97% 18.89% 54.84%
Healthcare 		11.52% 10.82% 14.66% 86.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.78% 8.03% 13.37% 64.98%
Industrials 		10.12% 8.97% 12.33% 55.30%
Real Estate 		8.15% 1.86% 10.12% 29.03%
Communication Services 		7.29% 5.69% 10.14% 51.15%
Consumer Defense 		6.36% 4.76% 11.08% 72.81%
Basic Materials 		4.53% 3.15% 6.92% 67.74%
Energy 		4.22% 2.39% 6.52% 63.13%
Utilities 		2.71% 1.89% 8.17% 52.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCEX % Rank
US 		31.14% 0.00% 64.01% 94.06%
Non US 		17.57% 0.00% 38.44% 88.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		79.37% 2.48% 79.37% 0.46%
Government 		11.31% 11.31% 77.80% 100.00%
Corporate 		8.78% 0.51% 52.90% 96.80%
Municipal 		0.53% 0.00% 1.16% 19.18%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 38.76% 99.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 19.58% 97.72%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCEX % Rank
US 		8.97% 3.26% 43.44% 99.09%
Non US 		0.83% 0.10% 21.02% 97.26%

WISCEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WISCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.01% 44.91% 88.21%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.84% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WISCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WISCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WISCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.88% 1.00% 106.00% 4.48%

WISCEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WISCEX Category Low Category High WISCEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.25% 94.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WISCEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WISCEX Category Low Category High WISCEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.09% 3.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WISCEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WISCEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.76 2.41

