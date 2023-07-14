Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$72.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.88%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WISCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|5.9%
|13.3%
|96.28%
|1 Yr
|8.1%
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|36.74%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-17.8%
|9.0%
|6.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|9.7%
|94.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WISCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.3%
|-57.8%
|-11.3%
|0.46%
|2021
|5.2%
|-2.8%
|8.1%
|13.17%
|2020
|3.1%
|0.7%
|4.6%
|60.82%
|2019
|N/A
|1.2%
|5.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|WISCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.9 M
|1.42 M
|79.7 B
|83.56%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|563
|82.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|73 M
|818 K
|78.7 B
|83.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|39.9%
|100.0%
|8.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCEX % Rank
|Stocks
|48.71%
|0.00%
|85.16%
|95.43%
|Cash
|37.73%
|-8.83%
|37.73%
|0.46%
|Bonds
|9.80%
|3.48%
|61.62%
|99.09%
|Other
|3.73%
|-0.81%
|15.54%
|16.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|1.96%
|98.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|98.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCEX % Rank
|Technology
|19.50%
|13.82%
|23.99%
|36.41%
|Financial Services
|14.81%
|12.97%
|18.89%
|54.84%
|Healthcare
|11.52%
|10.82%
|14.66%
|86.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.78%
|8.03%
|13.37%
|64.98%
|Industrials
|10.12%
|8.97%
|12.33%
|55.30%
|Real Estate
|8.15%
|1.86%
|10.12%
|29.03%
|Communication Services
|7.29%
|5.69%
|10.14%
|51.15%
|Consumer Defense
|6.36%
|4.76%
|11.08%
|72.81%
|Basic Materials
|4.53%
|3.15%
|6.92%
|67.74%
|Energy
|4.22%
|2.39%
|6.52%
|63.13%
|Utilities
|2.71%
|1.89%
|8.17%
|52.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCEX % Rank
|US
|31.14%
|0.00%
|64.01%
|94.06%
|Non US
|17.57%
|0.00%
|38.44%
|88.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|79.37%
|2.48%
|79.37%
|0.46%
|Government
|11.31%
|11.31%
|77.80%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|8.78%
|0.51%
|52.90%
|96.80%
|Municipal
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|19.18%
|Securitized
|0.01%
|0.00%
|38.76%
|99.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.58%
|97.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCEX % Rank
|US
|8.97%
|3.26%
|43.44%
|99.09%
|Non US
|0.83%
|0.10%
|21.02%
|97.26%
|WISCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.14%
|0.01%
|44.91%
|88.21%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.84%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WISCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WISCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WISCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.88%
|1.00%
|106.00%
|4.48%
|WISCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|94.98%
|WISCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WISCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.09%
|3.75%
|N/A
|WISCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
