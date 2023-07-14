Home
Trending ETFs

WISAVX (Mutual Fund)

WISAVX (Mutual Fund)

IndexSelect Aggressive 2055 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$17.11 -0.05 -0.29%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
(WISAVX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$72 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WISAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IndexSelect Aggressive 2055 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 21, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WISAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% 8.2% 16.2% 7.37%
1 Yr 17.3% -22.9% 17.7% 5.53%
3 Yr 10.1%* -10.9% 10.1% 1.51%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.8% 13.16%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -46.7% -16.9% 7.37%
2021 9.0% -5.0% 9.7% 2.88%
2020 4.8% 0.0% 5.1% 13.71%
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.7% -1.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% 8.2% 16.2% 7.37%
1 Yr 17.3% -22.9% 17.7% 5.53%
3 Yr 10.1%* -10.9% 10.1% 1.51%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 5.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -46.7% -16.9% 7.37%
2021 9.0% -5.0% 9.7% 2.88%
2020 4.8% 0.0% 5.1% 13.71%
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WISAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WISAVX Category Low Category High WISAVX % Rank
Net Assets 72 M 984 K 30.8 B 71.17%
Number of Holdings 10 2 548 78.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 72 M 314 K 30.5 B 71.17%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 38.8% 100.0% 10.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 55.75%
  2. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 37.65%
  3. BlackRock Developed Real Estate Idx F 4.60%
  4. BlackRock Russell 2000Â® Index F 1.03%
  5. WTNA Stable Value Fund CL R 0.70%
  6. BlackRock U.S. Trs Infl-Prot Secs F 0.14%
  7. BlackRock U.S. Debt Index F 0.11%
  8. Long Term Credit Bond Index Fund F 0.09%
  9. BlackRock Long Term Government Bond Index Fund F 0.07%
  10. BlackRock Commodity Index Daily F 0.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WISAVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.26% 0.00% 98.45% 3.15%
Cash 		1.39% -6.61% 22.48% 73.42%
Bonds 		0.23% 0.23% 74.62% 100.00%
Other 		0.13% -1.00% 18.32% 43.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 96.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 99.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISAVX % Rank
Technology 		19.51% 14.04% 24.10% 32.73%
Financial Services 		14.98% 12.57% 18.90% 50.00%
Healthcare 		11.21% 10.32% 14.65% 87.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.83% 8.05% 13.40% 69.09%
Industrials 		9.98% 9.12% 12.53% 74.55%
Real Estate 		7.98% 1.72% 10.21% 27.73%
Communication Services 		7.41% 5.69% 10.32% 39.55%
Consumer Defense 		6.52% 4.68% 11.07% 59.09%
Basic Materials 		4.72% 3.22% 6.79% 54.09%
Energy 		4.14% 2.33% 5.97% 65.91%
Utilities 		2.71% 1.89% 8.12% 46.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISAVX % Rank
US 		59.11% 0.00% 71.85% 39.64%
Non US 		39.15% 0.00% 44.64% 14.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISAVX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		86.55% 5.77% 94.60% 2.70%
Government 		8.46% 1.77% 73.78% 93.24%
Corporate 		4.71% 0.47% 40.57% 91.44%
Municipal 		0.28% 0.00% 1.17% 22.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 28.30% 97.30%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 27.58% 99.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISAVX % Rank
US 		0.21% 0.21% 47.95% 100.00%
Non US 		0.02% 0.00% 26.67% 98.65%

WISAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WISAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.16% 0.01% 43.43% 88.79%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.92% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WISAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WISAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WISAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 116.00% 3.43%

WISAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WISAVX Category Low Category High WISAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 91.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WISAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WISAVX Category Low Category High WISAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.38% 3.85% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WISAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WISAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 21, 2017

5.11

5.1%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 14.26 5.4 2.41

