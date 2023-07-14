Home
Trending ETFs

WIIGX (Mutual Fund)

Wasatch International Growth Fund®

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.2 -0.02 -0.08%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (WAIGX) Primary Inst (WIIGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch International Growth Fund®

WIIGX | Fund

$24.20

$812 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

Net Assets

$812 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WIIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch International Growth Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Linda Lasater

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in foreign growth companies. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest the Fund’s net assets primarily in the equity securities, typically common stock, of small foreign companies. The companies will typically have minimum market capitalizations of $100 million and up to a maximum market capitalization at the time of purchase of $5 billion or the market capitalization the largest company in the MSCI AC (All Country) World ex USA Small Cap Index as of its most recent reconstitution date, whichever is greater. The Fund will reset the market capitalization annually following MSCI’s annual index reconstitution which typically occurs on or about November of each year. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the MSCI AC (All Country) World ex USA Small Cap Index ranged from $64.6 million to $13.3 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the MSCI AC (All Country) World ex USA Small Cap Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least five of the countries included in the MSCI AC (All Country) World Index ex USA Small Cap Index. 
The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets (5% to 70% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging markets and frontier markets, which are those countries currently included in the MSCI EFM (Emerging + Frontier Markets) Index. These companies typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. 
We travel extensively outside of the U.S. to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that we believe have above average revenue and earnings growth potential. 
We may invest in early stage companies if we believe they have outstanding long-term growth potential. 
We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including Asia, India, Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.
Read More

WIIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -8.9% 20.7% 62.86%
1 Yr 6.7% -9.3% 33.0% 86.43%
3 Yr -8.5%* -19.6% 4.2% 90.00%
5 Yr -8.2%* -12.7% 5.5% 90.08%
10 Yr N/A* -10.4% 5.5% 56.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -46.4% -21.4% 86.76%
2021 0.3% -16.7% 7.9% 50.77%
2020 3.9% -0.5% 17.6% 81.54%
2019 6.0% 2.3% 9.5% 30.40%
2018 -6.5% -13.3% -0.7% 70.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -27.1% 20.7% 62.86%
1 Yr 6.7% -48.7% 33.0% 86.43%
3 Yr -8.5%* -14.4% 4.2% 91.54%
5 Yr -8.2%* -12.7% 5.5% 90.00%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% 54.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.6% -46.4% -21.4% 86.76%
2021 0.3% -16.7% 7.9% 51.54%
2020 3.9% -0.5% 17.6% 81.54%
2019 6.0% 2.3% 9.5% 30.40%
2018 -6.5% -13.2% -0.6% 84.03%

NAV & Total Return History

WIIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WIIGX Category Low Category High WIIGX % Rank
Net Assets 812 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 35.71%
Number of Holdings 77 30 1618 75.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 264 M 398 K 1.22 B 35.71%
Weighting of Top 10 26.54% 5.3% 48.4% 29.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JMDC Inc Ordinary Shares 3.72%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WIIGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.48% 82.89% 99.66% 2.86%
Cash 		0.53% 0.00% 17.11% 93.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 88.57%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 88.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 90.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIIGX % Rank
Technology 		27.62% 6.70% 37.76% 13.57%
Industrials 		20.44% 0.00% 40.13% 62.86%
Healthcare 		19.45% 1.74% 29.97% 10.71%
Financial Services 		12.72% 1.92% 22.28% 20.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.58% 1.31% 28.28% 80.00%
Communication Services 		5.68% 1.49% 23.23% 43.57%
Basic Materials 		3.49% 0.00% 18.70% 80.71%
Consumer Defense 		2.70% 1.61% 17.90% 96.43%
Real Estate 		1.31% 0.00% 13.00% 77.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 95.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 9.29% 95.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIIGX % Rank
Non US 		96.17% 71.19% 99.66% 29.29%
US 		3.31% 0.00% 23.33% 36.43%

WIIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.01% 22.37% 53.08%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.75% 92.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

WIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 86.36%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 8.00% 316.00% 44.12%

WIIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WIIGX Category Low Category High WIIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 90.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WIIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WIIGX Category Low Category High WIIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -1.81% 1.51% 73.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WIIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WIIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Linda Lasater

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2014

8.33

8.3%

Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.

Kenneth Applegate

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Ken Applegate, CFA, CMT has been a portfolio manager of the Global Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been a lead portfolio manager of the International Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been the lead portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since January 31, 2019 and a portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since 2016. He has been a portfolio manager for the Global Opportunities Fund since January 31, 2019. Mr. Applegate completed his Bachelor of Management studies at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Derrick Tzau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Wasatch Advisors, Inc in 2018 as a Senior Analyst focused on international developed markets. Prior to joining the Wasatch Advisors, Inc, Mr. Tzau was a senior international equity analyst at Rainier Investment Management from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Tzau joined Ranier in 2012, and was a founding member of Rainier’s international small/mid cap growth strategy and covered companies in developed and emerging markets across all sectors, with an emphasis on health care, consumer products and services, industrials and financials. Earlier, he was an equity research associate and an assistant portfolio manager at WHV Investment Management, where he covered U.S. small caps, U.S. micro caps, and emerging markets equities across a broad range of countries, sectors and market capitalizations. Derrick Tzau is an International Research Analyst at Rainier. He started his career in the industry working as corporate financial analyst for Group Health Credit Union. Prior to joining Rainier, Derrick was an equity research associate and assistant portfolio manager for Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, responsible for quantitative screening and equity research in their Global Emerging Market, Small Cap and Micro Cap strategies. Derrick holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has a Master of Science in Finance from Seattle University and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Science from the University of British Columbia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

