Vitals

YTD Return

16.5%

1 yr return

13.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$192 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WIGOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Global Opportunities Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J.B. Taylor

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in small and micro cap foreign and domestic companies. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest the Fund’s net assets primarily in the equity securities, typically common stock, of foreign and domestic companies. These companies will typically have minimum market capitalizations of $100 million and up to a maximum market capitalization at the time of purchase of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the MSCI AC (All Country) World Small Cap Index as of its most recent reconstitution date, whichever is greater. The Fund will reset the market capitalization annually following MSCI’s annual index reconstitution which occurs on or around November of each year. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the MSCI AC (All Country) World Small Cap Index ranged from $64.6 million to $31.3 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the MSCI AC (All Country) World Small Cap Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. The Fund may also invest a significant portion of its total assets in micro cap companies with market capitalizations below $1 billion (up to 90% under normal market conditions). 
The Fund will typically invest in securities issued by companies domiciled in at least three countries, including the United States. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its total assets in companies domiciled in foreign countries (under normal market conditions, we expect at least 40% of its assets to be invested outside the United States, or if conditions are not favorable, 30% of its assets to be invested outside the United States). Securities issued by foreign companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as “foreign companies” and are not subject to this limitation. 
The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets (5% to 50% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging and frontier markets, which are those countries currently included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) EFM (Emerging + Frontier Markets) Index. These companies typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. 
We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that we believe have outstanding long-term growth potential. We travel extensively to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. 
We may also invest in growth companies that we believe have had a temporary setback and therefore have appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential. 
At times, we may invest in early stage companies with limited or no earnings history if we believe they have outstanding long-term growth potential. We may also invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). 
We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries, sectors or industries. We may significantly shift Fund assets between asset classes, sectors, and geographic regions based on where we believe the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including India, Asia, Japan, Europe and the United Kingdom. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.
Read More

WIGOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -44.3% 9.5% 82.69%
1 Yr 13.9% -51.1% 24.7% 27.74%
3 Yr 3.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 22.30%
5 Yr 0.0%* -4.2% 18.3% 4.00%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% 5.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.3% -50.5% 18.8% 16.22%
2021 5.8% -27.4% 103.5% 14.69%
2020 11.8% 3.5% 66.4% 62.86%
2019 5.2% -64.5% 5.6% 55.56%
2018 -4.8% -9.3% 49.7% 38.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -44.3% 9.5% 80.13%
1 Yr 13.9% -51.1% 24.7% 23.23%
3 Yr 3.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 20.27%
5 Yr 0.0%* -4.2% 18.3% 3.20%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% 5.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.3% -50.6% 18.8% 16.22%
2021 5.8% -27.4% 103.5% 14.69%
2020 11.8% 3.5% 66.4% 62.86%
2019 5.2% -64.5% 5.6% 69.84%
2018 -4.8% -9.3% 53.2% 51.89%

NAV & Total Return History

WIGOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WIGOX Category Low Category High WIGOX % Rank
Net Assets 192 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 30.00%
Number of Holdings 67 31 9561 71.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.9 M 452 K 5.44 B 30.63%
Weighting of Top 10 31.57% 4.2% 63.4% 31.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BayCurrent Consulting Inc 4.53%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WIGOX % Rank
Stocks 		98.13% 40.59% 104.41% 35.63%
Cash 		1.87% -4.41% 47.07% 62.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 31.25%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 46.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 18.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 21.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIGOX % Rank
Technology 		33.42% 0.00% 93.40% 10.63%
Industrials 		20.60% 0.00% 53.77% 34.38%
Healthcare 		19.90% 0.00% 28.38% 17.50%
Financial Services 		13.29% 0.00% 75.07% 26.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.83% 0.00% 71.20% 78.75%
Consumer Defense 		4.75% 0.00% 52.28% 55.63%
Real Estate 		1.20% 0.00% 43.48% 75.00%
Energy 		1.01% 0.00% 36.56% 51.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 70.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 88.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.39% 88.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIGOX % Rank
US 		50.12% 6.76% 79.19% 51.88%
Non US 		48.01% 12.39% 83.06% 28.75%

WIGOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.43% 2.93% 36.88%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.30% 1.25% 92.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

WIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 19.23%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WIGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 145.00% 22.45%

WIGOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WIGOX Category Low Category High WIGOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 30.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WIGOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WIGOX Category Low Category High WIGOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.96% -1.92% 6.98% 86.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WIGOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WIGOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J.B. Taylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2011

10.93

10.9%

JB Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Wasatch Advisors and joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Taylor began working on the Core Growth Fund as a senior analyst in 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Taylor is a native of California and speaks Hungarian.

Ajay Krishnan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2012

10.34

10.3%

Mr. Krishnan joined Wasatch Advisors as a Research Analyst in 1994. He was a Research Analyst on Wasatch Small Cap Ultra Growth portfolios prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Bombay University.

Kenneth Applegate

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Ken Applegate, CFA, CMT has been a portfolio manager of the Global Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been a lead portfolio manager of the International Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been the lead portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since January 31, 2019 and a portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since 2016. He has been a portfolio manager for the Global Opportunities Fund since January 31, 2019. Mr. Applegate completed his Bachelor of Management studies at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Paul Lambert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Paul Lambert joined Wasatch Advisors as an analyst in 2000. From 1999 until joining the Advisor, Mr. Lambert worked for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah. He was a founding member of the University of Utah's investment club.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

