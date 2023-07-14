The Fund invests primarily in small and micro cap foreign and domestic companies.

Under normal market conditions, we will invest the Fund’s net assets primarily in the equity securities, typically common stock, of foreign and domestic companies. These companies will typically have minimum market capitalizations of $100 million and up to a maximum market capitalization at the time of purchase of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the MSCI AC (All Country) World Small Cap Index as of its most recent reconstitution date, whichever is greater. The Fund will reset the market capitalization annually following MSCI’s annual index reconstitution which occurs on or around November of each year. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the MSCI AC (All Country) World Small Cap Index ranged from $64.6 million to $31.3 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the MSCI AC (All Country) World Small Cap Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. The Fund may also invest a significant portion of its total assets in micro cap companies with market capitalizations below $1 billion (up to 90% under normal market conditions).

The Fund will typically invest in securities issued by companies domiciled in at least three countries, including the United States. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its total assets in companies domiciled in foreign countries (under normal market conditions, we expect at least 40% of its assets to be invested outside the United States, or if conditions are not favorable, 30% of its assets to be invested outside the United States). Securities issued by foreign companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as “foreign companies” and are not subject to this limitation.

The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets (5% to 50% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging and frontier markets, which are those countries currently included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) EFM (Emerging + Frontier Markets) Index. These companies typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa.

We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that we believe have outstanding long-term growth potential. We travel extensively to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management.

We may also invest in growth companies that we believe have had a temporary setback and therefore have appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential.

At times, we may invest in early stage companies with limited or no earnings history if we believe they have outstanding long-term growth potential. We may also invest in initial public offerings (IPOs).

We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries, sectors or industries. We may significantly shift Fund assets between asset classes, sectors, and geographic regions based on where we believe the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including India, Asia, Japan, Europe and the United Kingdom.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.