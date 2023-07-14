Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|WIGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|82.69%
|1 Yr
|13.9%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|27.74%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|22.30%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|4.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|5.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIGOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.3%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|16.22%
|2021
|5.8%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|14.69%
|2020
|11.8%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|62.86%
|2019
|5.2%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|55.56%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|38.68%
|WIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIGOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|192 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|30.00%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|31
|9561
|71.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|75.9 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|30.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.57%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|31.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIGOX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.13%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|35.63%
|Cash
|1.87%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|62.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|31.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|46.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|18.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|21.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIGOX % Rank
|Technology
|33.42%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|10.63%
|Industrials
|20.60%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|34.38%
|Healthcare
|19.90%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|17.50%
|Financial Services
|13.29%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|26.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.83%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|78.75%
|Consumer Defense
|4.75%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|55.63%
|Real Estate
|1.20%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|75.00%
|Energy
|1.01%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|51.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|70.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|88.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|88.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIGOX % Rank
|US
|50.12%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|51.88%
|Non US
|48.01%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|28.75%
|WIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIGOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|30.00%
|WIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIGOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.96%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|86.62%
|WIGOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2011
10.93
10.9%
JB Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Wasatch Advisors and joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Taylor began working on the Core Growth Fund as a senior analyst in 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Taylor is a native of California and speaks Hungarian.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2012
10.34
10.3%
Mr. Krishnan joined Wasatch Advisors as a Research Analyst in 1994. He was a Research Analyst on Wasatch Small Cap Ultra Growth portfolios prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Bombay University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Ken Applegate, CFA, CMT has been a portfolio manager of the Global Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been a lead portfolio manager of the International Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been the lead portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since January 31, 2019 and a portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since 2016. He has been a portfolio manager for the Global Opportunities Fund since January 31, 2019. Mr. Applegate completed his Bachelor of Management studies at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Paul Lambert joined Wasatch Advisors as an analyst in 2000. From 1999 until joining the Advisor, Mr. Lambert worked for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah. He was a founding member of the University of Utah's investment club.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
