Trending ETFs

WIEFX (Mutual Fund)

WIEFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

16.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$88.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.09%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WIEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Boston Trust Walden International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Boston Trust & Walden Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 09, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    7257468
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathaniel Riley

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of large and middle capitalization companies located in developed countries. Equity securities, including ordinary shares, are also known as common stock. The Fund expects to purchase securities of companies whose market capitalization at the time of purchase are

encompassed by the range of an index which is a proxy for the international developed markets. Market capitalization ranges may vary from country to country. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the MSCI World ex-USA Index (net) would encompass firms with market capitalizations from $1.4 billion to $417.3 billion. "Assets" means net assets, plus the amount of borrowing or investment purposes. Shareholders will be given 60 days advance notice of any change to this policy.

ESG Integration: As part of the investment decision making process for the Fund, Boston Trust Walden Inc. (the "Adviser") evaluates how financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors may affect a security's revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and overall risk. The consideration of ESG factors in investment decision-making is referred to as "ESG integration". The Adviser considers "financial materiality" as it is understood in generally accepted accounting principles — information that would influence the judgment of an informed investor. In addition, the Adviser utilizes active ownership strategies to encourage sustainable business policies and practices (e.g., effective climate risk management) and greater ESG transparency (e.g., good disclosure of salient ESG risk and opportunities). Active ownership strategies include communicating directly with company management teams or boards; filing proposals for vote at company annual general meetings; voting on ballot items in company proxy statements; and engaging public policymakers.

ESG Screening: While the Adviser integrates ESG factors into its investment decision-making, the Fund is also subject to ESG screening criteria. ESG screening criteria requires the Adviser to exclude securities with significant exposure to specific products or services: alcohol production; coal mining; factory farming; gambling; handguns; nuclear power fuel cycle; prison operations; tobacco manufacturing; and weapons systems. The Adviser assesses the security's revenue dependence on these specific products/services, market share (e.g., if a company is a market leader in the product despite it representing a relatively small share of the company's total revenue), and severity (e.g., the company produces a minor electronic input for a weapons system). The Adviser also exercises its full discretion in evaluating the overall performance of each security. The Adviser considers: performance over time (relative to peers and established goals); accountability and disclosure; and impacts on stakeholders. For each potential investment, the Adviser seeks to understand the company's products and services and evaluates overall performance in four broad categories: corporate governance, human capital management, environmental impacts, and community impacts. The Fund may avoid securities it judges to have substandard performance in one or more of these areas.

Read More

WIEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% 2.1% 19.2% 72.18%
1 Yr 16.2% -20.6% 27.8% 64.23%
3 Yr 6.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 20.42%
5 Yr 3.3%* -9.9% 60.8% 12.84%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -43.6% 71.3% 14.90%
2021 5.7% -15.4% 9.4% 6.01%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 72.55%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 57.14%
2018 -2.4% -13.0% 0.0% 3.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -16.4% 19.2% 69.63%
1 Yr 16.2% -27.2% 27.8% 60.00%
3 Yr 6.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 19.55%
5 Yr 3.3%* -9.9% 60.8% 16.00%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -43.6% 71.3% 14.90%
2021 5.7% -15.4% 9.4% 6.01%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 72.55%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 57.14%
2018 -2.4% -13.0% 0.0% 5.57%

NAV & Total Return History

WIEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WIEFX Category Low Category High WIEFX % Rank
Net Assets 88.8 M 1.02 M 369 B 86.97%
Number of Holdings 107 1 10801 57.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.3 M 0 34.5 B 88.72%
Weighting of Top 10 16.32% 1.9% 101.9% 71.24%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WIEFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.45% 0.00% 122.60% 44.79%
Cash 		1.55% -65.15% 100.00% 51.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 87.59%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 92.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 86.60%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 88.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIEFX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.77% 0.00% 47.75% 26.91%
Healthcare 		12.65% 0.00% 21.01% 42.30%
Industrials 		12.33% 5.17% 99.49% 74.82%
Consumer Defense 		11.39% 0.00% 32.29% 20.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.39% 0.00% 36.36% 69.64%
Technology 		8.44% 0.00% 36.32% 76.69%
Basic Materials 		8.26% 0.00% 23.86% 47.34%
Communication Services 		6.23% 0.00% 21.69% 47.63%
Energy 		6.21% 0.00% 16.89% 21.29%
Real Estate 		2.73% 0.00% 14.59% 31.94%
Utilities 		2.60% 0.00% 13.68% 52.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIEFX % Rank
Non US 		96.62% 0.00% 125.24% 40.48%
US 		1.83% -7.78% 68.98% 46.83%

WIEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WIEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 26.51% 45.76%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 73.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 1.00% 7.34%

Sales Fees

WIEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WIEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WIEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.09% 2.00% 247.00% 19.13%

WIEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WIEFX Category Low Category High WIEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.33% 0.00% 13.15% 95.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WIEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WIEFX Category Low Category High WIEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.36% -0.93% 6.38% 56.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WIEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WIEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathaniel Riley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/nathaniel-j-riley-cfa/

David Sandell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/people/david-a-sandell-cfa/

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

