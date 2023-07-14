Home
Trending ETFs

WICGX (Mutual Fund)

WICGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-11.8%

1 yr return

-20.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WICGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair China Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Casey Preyss

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies with their principal office in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). For the avoidance of doubt, the PRC shall include mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau but exclude Taiwan. The Fund may pursue this objective through purchases of class A‑Shares of companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, H‑Shares listed in Hong Kong, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and dual listed securities.
The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), of companies of all sizes that the Adviser believes have above-average growth, profitability and quality characteristics. The Adviser seeks investment opportunities in companies at different stages of development ranging from large, well-established companies to smaller companies at earlier stages of development.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser generally seeks equity securities, including common stocks, of Chinese companies that historically have had superior growth, profitability and quality relative to local markets and relative to companies within the same industry worldwide, and that are expected to continue such performance. Such companies generally will exhibit superior business fundamentals, including leadership in their field, quality products or services, distinctive marketing and distribution, pricing flexibility and revenue from products or services consumed on a steady, recurring basis. These business characteristics should be accompanied by management that is shareholder return-oriented and that uses conservative accounting policies. Companies with above-average returns on equity, strong balance sheets and consistent, above-average earnings growth will be the primary focus.
As noted above, the Fund will invest in China A‑Shares. The Fund may do so through the Shanghai—Hong Kong and Shenzhen—Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program between either the Shanghai Stock Exchange (“SSE”) or Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”), and any of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”), China Securities Depository or Clearing Corporation Limited (“ChinaClear”) and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (“HKSCC”). Stock Connect is designed to permit mutual stock market access between mainland China and Hong Kong by allowing investors to trade and settle shares on each market via their local exchanges. Trading through Stock Connect is subject to daily quotas that limit the maximum daily net purchases on any particular day. Accordingly, the Fund’s direct investments in China A‑Shares may be limited by such daily quotas. Investments in China A‑Shares may also be made through the use of the Investment Manager’s Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license.
THE FUND IS NON‑DIVERSIFIED UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940, AS AMENDED, AND MAY INVEST A LARGER PERCENTAGE OF ITS ASSETS IN FEWER ISSUERS THAN DIVERSIFIED MUTUAL FUNDS.
Read More

WICGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.8% -22.0% 21.1% 86.67%
1 Yr -20.4% -29.7% 41.4% 91.67%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 23.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -21.1% 17.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.5% 25.8% N/A
2021 N/A -28.6% 19.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.8% -32.2% 31.3% 63.87%
1 Yr -20.4% -55.0% 60.3% 70.59%
3 Yr N/A* -24.7% 27.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -17.5% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WICGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.5% 25.8% N/A
2021 N/A -28.6% 19.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WICGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WICGX Category Low Category High WICGX % Rank
Net Assets 3.5 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 92.50%
Number of Holdings 55 21 961 53.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.24 M 706 K 4.22 B 88.89%
Weighting of Top 10 44.93% 6.6% 81.8% 57.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 9.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WICGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.75% 0.00% 102.18% 58.47%
Cash 		2.25% -2.18% 11.89% 39.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 59.83%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 66.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 63.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 64.41%

WICGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.74% 0.09% 20.92% 7.89%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.09% 1.50% 70.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

WICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WICGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 4.00% 278.00% 1.10%

WICGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WICGX Category Low Category High WICGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 82.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WICGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WICGX Category Low Category High WICGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.00% -1.76% 4.74% 95.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WICGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WICGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Casey Preyss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2021

0.76

0.8%

Casey Preyss, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Growth, Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth, China A-Shares Growth, China Growth, and Emerging Markets ex China Growth strategies. Since joining William Blair in 2000, he has been a research analyst covering industrials, IT, and resources stocks. Before taking on fundamental research responsibilities for William Blair’s global equity team, Casey was a quantitative analyst. Before joining the firm, he was an international equity research sales associate with Thomas White International. He received a B.S.B.A. from The Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Vivian Thurston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2021

0.76

0.8%

Vivian Lin Thurston, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Growth, China A-Shares Growth, China Growth, and Emerging Markets ex China Growth strategies. Previously, she was a global equity research analyst covering the China A-shares market and large-cap consumer companies. Before joining William Blair, Vivian was vice president and consumer sector head at Calamos Investments. Before that, she was an executive director and senior investment analyst at UBS Global Asset Management/Brinson Partners, where she was responsible for stock selection and research for consumer sectors in the United States and emerging markets. Vivian also held roles at Mesirow Financial, China Agribusiness Development Trust and Investment Corporation, and Vanke. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. She is also the founder and chairman of the board of the Chinese Finance Association of America, a 501(c) nonprofit organization. Vivian received a LL.B. in sociology from Peking University and an M.A. in sociology and M.S. in finance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

