The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), of companies of all sizes that the Adviser believes have above-average growth, profitability and quality characteristics. The Adviser seeks investment opportunities in companies at different stages of development ranging from large, well-established companies to smaller companies at earlier stages of development.

In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser generally seeks equity securities, including common stocks, of Chinese companies that historically have had superior growth, profitability and quality relative to local markets and relative to companies within the same industry worldwide, and that are expected to continue such performance. Such companies generally will exhibit superior business fundamentals, including leadership in their field, quality products or services, distinctive marketing and distribution, pricing flexibility and revenue from products or services consumed on a steady, recurring basis. These business characteristics should be accompanied by management that is shareholder return-oriented and that uses conservative accounting policies. Companies with above-average returns on equity, strong balance sheets and consistent, above-average earnings growth will be the primary focus.

As noted above, the Fund will invest in China A‑Shares. The Fund may do so through the Shanghai—Hong Kong and Shenzhen—Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a securities trading and clearing program between either the Shanghai Stock Exchange (“SSE”) or Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”), and any of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”), China Securities Depository or Clearing Corporation Limited (“ChinaClear”) and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (“HKSCC”). Stock Connect is designed to permit mutual stock market access between mainland China and Hong Kong by allowing investors to trade and settle shares on each market via their local exchanges. Trading through Stock Connect is subject to daily quotas that limit the maximum daily net purchases on any particular day. Accordingly, the Fund’s direct investments in China A‑Shares may be limited by such daily quotas. Investments in China A‑Shares may also be made through the use of the Investment Manager’s Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (“QFII”) license.

THE FUND IS NON‑DIVERSIFIED UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940, AS AMENDED, AND MAY INVEST A LARGER PERCENTAGE OF ITS ASSETS IN FEWER ISSUERS THAN DIVERSIFIED MUTUAL FUNDS.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies with their principal office in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). For the avoidance of doubt, the PRC shall include mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau but exclude Taiwan. The Fund may pursue this objective through purchases of class A‑Shares of companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, H‑Shares listed in Hong Kong, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and dual listed securities.