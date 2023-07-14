Van R. Hoisington, Jr., “V.R.” joined Hoisington Investment Management Co. in 1992, and currently serves as President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and member of the Strategic Investment Committee. V.R. earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado, Boulder and a Master of Business Administration (Finance) also from the University of Colorado. He began his career at Greenwich Capital Management, a primary dealer of government securities, in Greenwich, Connecticut. At Greenwich, V.R. worked in various departments, gaining experience in securities trading and sales and marketing, and actively participated in the auctioning of government securities and the management of back office operations.