Trending ETFs

Wasatch-Hoisington U.S. Treasury Fund

mutual fund
WHOSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.34 -0.07 -0.56%
primary theme
Long-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
No Load (WHOSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch-Hoisington U.S. Treasury Fund

WHOSX | Fund

$12.34

$338 M

2.82%

$0.35

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-13.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-18.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$338 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WHOSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -18.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch-Hoisington U.S. Treasury Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 1986
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Van Hoisington

Fund Description

In pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective, Hoisington Investment Management Company (HIMCo), the Fund’s Sub-Advisor, will: 
Typically invest at least 90% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. Treasury securities and in repurchase agreements collateralized by such securities.
Adjust the average maturity and effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio based on HIMCo’s assessment of multi-year trends in national and international economic conditions.
Invest in long-term U.S. Treasury bonds, including U.S. Treasury Strips (zero coupon Treasury securities), when HIMCo determines that economic conditions suggest lower inflation and the multi-year trend is toward decreasing interest rates. 
Invest in U.S. Treasury bills or notes, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), and Floating Rate Notes (FRNs) (maturities less than five years) when HIMCo determines that economic conditions suggest rising inflation and the multi-year trend is toward increasing interest rates. 
Over the course of a business cycle, under normal market conditions: 
The effective duration of the Fund’s holdings is expected to vary from less than a year to a maximum of 25 years. 
The Fund’s holdings will range in maturity from less than a year to a maximum of the longest maturity Treasury bonds available. As of September 30, 2021, the effective duration of the Fund’s holdings was 23.07 years, and the average maturity of the Fund’s holdings was 26.94 years. 
When the Fund is invested in securities with longer weighted average maturities it will be more sensitive to changes in market interest rates and its share price may be subject to greater volatility.
The Fund’s portfolio turnover rate will vary substantially from year to year. During some periods, turnover will be well below 50%. At other times, turnover could exceed 200% annually. At these times, increased portfolio turnover may result in higher transaction costs and may also result in taxable capital gains.
Portfolio adjustments may require the sale of securities prior to their maturity date. The goal of these transactions will be to increase income and/or change the duration of the overall portfolio. 
Read More

WHOSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WHOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -39.1% 311.4% 42.86%
1 Yr -13.9% -16.7% 255.7% 89.80%
3 Yr -18.7%* -26.0% 23.8% 85.71%
5 Yr -5.1%* -12.2% 20.4% 78.72%
10 Yr -2.4%* -4.1% 8.4% 91.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WHOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.5% -41.8% 1.6% 85.71%
2021 -3.2% -13.8% 2.6% 46.94%
2020 3.6% -18.1% 7.6% 36.17%
2019 3.6% -21.2% 4.9% 18.18%
2018 -1.2% -21.0% 0.2% 55.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WHOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -39.1% 311.4% 40.82%
1 Yr -13.9% -19.1% 255.7% 79.59%
3 Yr -18.7%* -26.0% 23.8% 87.23%
5 Yr -5.1%* -11.8% 20.4% 77.27%
10 Yr -2.4%* -4.1% 8.4% 91.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WHOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.5% -41.8% 1.6% 85.71%
2021 -3.2% -13.8% 2.6% 46.94%
2020 3.6% -18.1% 7.6% 36.17%
2019 3.6% -21.2% 4.9% 18.18%
2018 -1.2% -21.0% 0.2% 55.81%

NAV & Total Return History

WHOSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WHOSX Category Low Category High WHOSX % Rank
Net Assets 338 M 25.2 M 40.8 B 79.41%
Number of Holdings 10 4 315 97.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 422 M -85.5 M 18.4 B 58.82%
Weighting of Top 10 99.75% 17.0% 99.8% 4.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 2.25% 19.46%
  2. U.S. Treasury Bond Stripped Principal Payment 0% 17.79%
  3. U.S. Treasury Bond Stripped Principal Payment 0.01% 17.44%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 1.25% 16.56%
  5. U.S. Treasury Bond Stripped Principal Payment 0% 12.85%
  6. U.S. Treasury Bond Stripped Principal Payment 0.01% 12.57%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 3% 11.75%
  8. United States Treasury Bonds 1.375% 7.12%
  9. U.S. Treasury Bond Stripped Principal Payment 0.01% 6.29%
  10. United States Treasury Bonds 2.5% 5.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WHOSX % Rank
Bonds 		99.75% 62.04% 99.98% 26.47%
Cash 		0.25% 0.02% 37.96% 79.41%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 44.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 44.12%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.06% 44.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 44.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHOSX % Rank
Government 		99.75% 25.53% 99.98% 17.65%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.25% 0.02% 31.29% 85.29%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.58% 47.06%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 42.48% 55.88%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 47.06%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 47.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHOSX % Rank
US 		99.75% 62.04% 99.98% 26.47%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 7.04% 44.12%

WHOSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WHOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.03% 1.58% 10.42%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.65% 84.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

WHOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.01% 3.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.34% N/A

Trading Fees

WHOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WHOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 116.00% 31.43%

WHOSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WHOSX Category Low Category High WHOSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.82% 0.00% 3.68% 36.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WHOSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WHOSX Category Low Category High WHOSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.30% 0.74% 2.87% 90.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WHOSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

WHOSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Van Hoisington

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Van R. Hoisington, Jr., “V.R.” joined Hoisington Investment Management Co. in 1992, and currently serves as President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and member of the Strategic Investment Committee. V.R. earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado, Boulder and a Master of Business Administration (Finance) also from the University of Colorado. He began his career at Greenwich Capital Management, a primary dealer of government securities, in Greenwich, Connecticut. At Greenwich, V.R. worked in various departments, gaining experience in securities trading and sales and marketing, and actively participated in the auctioning of government securities and the management of back office operations.

David Hoisington

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

David Hoisington joined Hoisington Investment Management Co. in 1990. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Strategic Investment Committee. David worked with Andersen Consulting where he designed, tested and installed custom management information systems for major corporations and supervised and evaluated project team members. David also completed intensive training in the fixed income and equity departments of Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 25.85 7.77 14.84

