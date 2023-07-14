Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-13.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-18.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$338 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.8%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Typically invest at least 90% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. Treasury securities and in repurchase agreements collateralized by such securities.
|•
|Adjust the average maturity and effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio based on HIMCo’s assessment of multi-year trends in national and international economic conditions.
|•
|Invest in long-term U.S. Treasury bonds, including U.S. Treasury Strips (zero coupon Treasury securities), when HIMCo determines that economic conditions suggest lower inflation and the multi-year trend is toward decreasing interest rates.
|•
|Invest in U.S. Treasury bills or notes, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), and Floating Rate Notes (FRNs) (maturities less than five years) when HIMCo determines that economic conditions suggest rising inflation and the multi-year trend is toward increasing interest rates.
|•
|The effective duration of the Fund’s holdings is expected to vary from less than a year to a maximum of 25 years.
|•
|The Fund’s holdings will range in maturity from less than a year to a maximum of the longest maturity Treasury bonds available. As of September 30, 2021, the effective duration of the Fund’s holdings was 23.07 years, and the average maturity of the Fund’s holdings was 26.94 years.
|•
|When the Fund is invested in securities with longer weighted average maturities it will be more sensitive to changes in market interest rates and its share price may be subject to greater volatility.
|•
|The Fund’s portfolio turnover rate will vary substantially from year to year. During some periods, turnover will be well below 50%. At other times, turnover could exceed 200% annually. At these times, increased portfolio turnover may result in higher transaction costs and may also result in taxable capital gains.
|•
|Portfolio adjustments may require the sale of securities prior to their maturity date. The goal of these transactions will be to increase income and/or change the duration of the overall portfolio.
|Period
|WHOSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-39.1%
|311.4%
|42.86%
|1 Yr
|-13.9%
|-16.7%
|255.7%
|89.80%
|3 Yr
|-18.7%*
|-26.0%
|23.8%
|85.71%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-12.2%
|20.4%
|78.72%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-4.1%
|8.4%
|91.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|WHOSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.5%
|-41.8%
|1.6%
|85.71%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-13.8%
|2.6%
|46.94%
|2020
|3.6%
|-18.1%
|7.6%
|36.17%
|2019
|3.6%
|-21.2%
|4.9%
|18.18%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-21.0%
|0.2%
|55.81%
|Period
|WHOSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-39.1%
|311.4%
|40.82%
|1 Yr
|-13.9%
|-19.1%
|255.7%
|79.59%
|3 Yr
|-18.7%*
|-26.0%
|23.8%
|87.23%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-11.8%
|20.4%
|77.27%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-4.1%
|8.4%
|91.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|WHOSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.5%
|-41.8%
|1.6%
|85.71%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-13.8%
|2.6%
|46.94%
|2020
|3.6%
|-18.1%
|7.6%
|36.17%
|2019
|3.6%
|-21.2%
|4.9%
|18.18%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-21.0%
|0.2%
|55.81%
|WHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHOSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|338 M
|25.2 M
|40.8 B
|79.41%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|4
|315
|97.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|422 M
|-85.5 M
|18.4 B
|58.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.75%
|17.0%
|99.8%
|4.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHOSX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.75%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|26.47%
|Cash
|0.25%
|0.02%
|37.96%
|79.41%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.06%
|44.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHOSX % Rank
|Government
|99.75%
|25.53%
|99.98%
|17.65%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.25%
|0.02%
|31.29%
|85.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.58%
|47.06%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.48%
|55.88%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|47.06%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|47.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHOSX % Rank
|US
|99.75%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|26.47%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.04%
|44.12%
|WHOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.03%
|1.58%
|10.42%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.65%
|84.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.35%
|N/A
|WHOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.01%
|3.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.34%
|N/A
|WHOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WHOSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|116.00%
|31.43%
|WHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHOSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.82%
|0.00%
|3.68%
|36.73%
|WHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHOSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.30%
|0.74%
|2.87%
|90.91%
|WHOSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.604
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2003
|$0.725
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.631
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2001
|$0.772
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2000
|$0.555
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1999
|$0.728
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Van R. Hoisington, Jr., “V.R.” joined Hoisington Investment Management Co. in 1992, and currently serves as President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and member of the Strategic Investment Committee. V.R. earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Colorado, Boulder and a Master of Business Administration (Finance) also from the University of Colorado. He began his career at Greenwich Capital Management, a primary dealer of government securities, in Greenwich, Connecticut. At Greenwich, V.R. worked in various departments, gaining experience in securities trading and sales and marketing, and actively participated in the auctioning of government securities and the management of back office operations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
David Hoisington joined Hoisington Investment Management Co. in 1990. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Strategic Investment Committee. David worked with Andersen Consulting where he designed, tested and installed custom management information systems for major corporations and supervised and evaluated project team members. David also completed intensive training in the fixed income and equity departments of Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.41
|25.85
|7.77
|14.84
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...