The Fund operates as a “Government Money Market Fund,” as defined in Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means that the Fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in (1) U.S. government securities, (2) repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by U.S. government securities or cash, (3) cash, and/or (4) other money market mutual funds that operate as Government Money Market Funds. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by U.S. government securities. In contrast to the Fund’s 99.5% policy, the Fund’s 80% policy does not include cash or repurchase agreements collateralized by cash. While the Board of Trustees may elect to impose a fee upon the sale of your shares or temporarily suspend your ability to sell shares in the future if the Fund’s liquidity falls below required minimums because of market conditions or other factors, the Board has not elected to do so at this time. Should the Board elect to do so, such change would only become effective after shareholders were provided with specific advance notice of the change in the Fund’s policy and provided with the opportunity to redeem their shares in accordance with Rule 2a-7 before the policy change became effective.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the investment advisor considers factors such as current yield, the anticipated level of interest rates, and the maturity of the instrument relative to the maturity of the entire Fund. In addition, the Fund may purchase only securities that meet certain SEC requirements relating to maturity, diversification and credit quality, and must meet certain SEC requirements relating to portfolio liquidity. Under these requirements, the Fund’s securities must have remaining maturities of 397 calendar days or less, and the Fund must have a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 calendar days or less and a dollar-weighted average life of 120 calendar days or less.