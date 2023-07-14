Home
Trending ETFs

Wasatch Micro Cap Fund

mutual fund
WGICX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.63 -0.06 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (WMICX) Primary Inst (WGICX)
Vitals

YTD Return

18.6%

1 yr return

8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$760 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WGICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Micro Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Korngiebel

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in growing micro cap companies. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of micro-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a micro-capitalization company if its market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is less than the larger of $1.5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Microcap® Index as of its most recent reconstitution date. The Russell Microcap Index reconstitution date is typically each year on or around July 1st. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell Microcap Index ranged from $14.8 million to $3.1 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Microcap Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. 
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets at the time of purchase in equity securities (typically common stock) issued by foreign companies (companies that are incorporated in any country outside the United States and whose securities principally trade outside the United States). Securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as foreign companies and are not subject to this limitation. 
We focus on companies that we consider to be high quality. We use a process of “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to look for companies that we believe have the potential to grow faster than the gross domestic product (GDP) growth of the United States. Our analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, building proprietary financial models, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers. 
The Fund seeks to purchase stocks at prices we believe are reasonable relative to our projection of a company’s long-term earnings growth rate. The Fund’s secondary objective of income is achieved when fast growing portfolio companies pay dividends, generated by cash flow, typically after achieving growth targets. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, and information technology. 
The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). 
WGICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.6% -21.9% 50.1% 10.27%
1 Yr 8.3% -72.8% 36.6% 69.92%
3 Yr -9.3%* -54.3% 47.2% 81.25%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 12.5% 3.65%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% 4.92%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -82.1% 547.9% 88.91%
2021 -11.0% -69.3% 196.9% 86.03%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.6% -24.8% 50.1% 10.10%
1 Yr 8.3% -72.8% 36.6% 67.90%
3 Yr -9.3%* -54.3% 47.2% 81.25%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 14.6% 3.48%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 4.93%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -82.1% 547.9% 88.91%
2021 -11.0% -69.3% 196.9% 86.03%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WGICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WGICX Category Low Category High WGICX % Rank
Net Assets 760 M 183 K 28 B 43.48%
Number of Holdings 75 6 1336 73.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 273 M 59 K 2.7 B 39.63%
Weighting of Top 10 29.08% 5.9% 100.0% 26.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vintage Wine Estates Inc Ordinary Shares 4.38%
  2. Holley Inc Class A 3.83%
  3. GenMark Diagnostics Inc 3.42%
  4. Transcat Inc 3.19%
  5. Thryv Holdings Inc 3.01%
  6. Silk Road Medical Inc 2.82%
  7. Purple Innovation Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.82%
  8. Kornit Digital Ltd 2.70%
  9. CyberArk Software Ltd 2.65%
  10. Castle Biosciences Inc 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WGICX % Rank
Stocks 		98.83% 77.52% 101.30% 28.76%
Cash 		1.17% -1.30% 22.49% 66.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 93.65%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 93.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 93.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 93.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGICX % Rank
Healthcare 		28.36% 0.00% 47.90% 12.71%
Technology 		22.40% 2.91% 75.51% 66.56%
Industrials 		21.48% 0.00% 36.64% 12.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.19% 0.00% 40.68% 38.13%
Consumer Defense 		5.86% 0.00% 13.56% 19.23%
Financial Services 		4.33% 0.00% 42.95% 76.42%
Communication Services 		2.97% 0.00% 15.31% 35.28%
Energy 		1.42% 0.00% 55.49% 63.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 95.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 97.66%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 98.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGICX % Rank
US 		94.44% 67.06% 99.56% 43.65%
Non US 		4.39% 0.00% 26.08% 38.96%

WGICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.05% 27.56% 25.08%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.05% 4.05% 98.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 70.37%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 58.90%

WGICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WGICX Category Low Category High WGICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 95.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WGICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WGICX Category Low Category High WGICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.45% -4.08% 1.10% 90.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WGICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WGICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Korngiebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Kenneth A. Korngiebel, CFA, has been the lead portfolio manager and a portfolio manager at Wasatch Advisors. Mr. Korngiebel joined Wasatch Advisors in 2015, providing additional research support and leadership for the entire U.S. small-cap equity team. His investment career has spanned more than 20 years, during which he has covered small-, mid- and large-cap growth stocks across all sectors. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Korngiebel was a founder, partner and lead portfolio manager at Montibus Capital Management, a business backed by Stifel Financial Corp. At Montibus, he led a team of five investment professionals from 2006 to 2015, managing the firm’s long-only, small-, and SMID-cap growth portfolios totaling $1 billion in assets. Earlier in his career, he was a senior managing director and lead portfolio manager at Columbia Management Company, where he rebuilt a six-person investment team, implemented a new philosophy and process, and managed small-, SMID- and mid-cap growth portfolios totaling $2.6 billion in assets. His tenure at Columbia Management was from 1996 to 2006. Previously, he has been the portfolio manager at Montibus Capital Management LLC in 2006 and is a Managing Director and its Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Montibus, he served as a Managing Director at Columbia Management and was the Portfolio Manager. Prior to Columbia Management, he held positions in private equity and commercial real estate. Mr. Korngiebel holds a BA in Economics and Spanish from Stanford University (1987) and an MBA, with a focus on finance, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (1996). He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts.

Natalie Pesqué

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Natalie Pesqué, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager for the Micro Cap Fund since January 31, 2022. She joined the Advisor in 2015 as an analyst on the U.S. small cap research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Ms. Pesqué was an entrepreneur and teaching assistant for Business Law at the University of Utah. She graduated summa cum laude from the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

