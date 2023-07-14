Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.6%
1 yr return
8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$760 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.1%
Expense Ratio 1.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WGICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.6%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|10.27%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|69.92%
|3 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|81.25%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|3.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|4.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|WGICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.5%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|88.91%
|2021
|-11.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|86.03%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|Period
|WGICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.6%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|10.10%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|67.90%
|3 Yr
|-9.3%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|81.25%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|3.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|4.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|WGICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.5%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|88.91%
|2021
|-11.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|86.03%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|WGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|760 M
|183 K
|28 B
|43.48%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|6
|1336
|73.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|273 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|39.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.08%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|26.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGICX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.83%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|28.76%
|Cash
|1.17%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|66.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|93.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|93.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|93.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|93.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGICX % Rank
|Healthcare
|28.36%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|12.71%
|Technology
|22.40%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|66.56%
|Industrials
|21.48%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|12.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.19%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|38.13%
|Consumer Defense
|5.86%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|19.23%
|Financial Services
|4.33%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|76.42%
|Communication Services
|2.97%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|35.28%
|Energy
|1.42%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|63.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|95.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|97.66%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|98.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGICX % Rank
|US
|94.44%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|43.65%
|Non US
|4.39%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|38.96%
|WGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|25.08%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|98.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|WGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|70.37%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WGICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|58.90%
|WGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|95.15%
|WGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.45%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|90.00%
|WGICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Kenneth A. Korngiebel, CFA, has been the lead portfolio manager and a portfolio manager at Wasatch Advisors. Mr. Korngiebel joined Wasatch Advisors in 2015, providing additional research support and leadership for the entire U.S. small-cap equity team. His investment career has spanned more than 20 years, during which he has covered small-, mid- and large-cap growth stocks across all sectors. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Korngiebel was a founder, partner and lead portfolio manager at Montibus Capital Management, a business backed by Stifel Financial Corp. At Montibus, he led a team of five investment professionals from 2006 to 2015, managing the firm’s long-only, small-, and SMID-cap growth portfolios totaling $1 billion in assets. Earlier in his career, he was a senior managing director and lead portfolio manager at Columbia Management Company, where he rebuilt a six-person investment team, implemented a new philosophy and process, and managed small-, SMID- and mid-cap growth portfolios totaling $2.6 billion in assets. His tenure at Columbia Management was from 1996 to 2006. Previously, he has been the portfolio manager at Montibus Capital Management LLC in 2006 and is a Managing Director and its Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Montibus, he served as a Managing Director at Columbia Management and was the Portfolio Manager. Prior to Columbia Management, he held positions in private equity and commercial real estate. Mr. Korngiebel holds a BA in Economics and Spanish from Stanford University (1987) and an MBA, with a focus on finance, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (1996). He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Natalie Pesqué, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager for the Micro Cap Fund since January 31, 2022. She joined the Advisor in 2015 as an analyst on the U.S. small cap research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Ms. Pesqué was an entrepreneur and teaching assistant for Business Law at the University of Utah. She graduated summa cum laude from the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...