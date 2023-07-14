Dividend Investing Ideas Center
2.4%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$32.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.3%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of investment grade credit debt securities issued by U.S. or foreign (including emerging markets) corporate issuers; and
up to 20% of net assets in debt securities rated below investment grade (i.e., junk bonds), as well as agencies, Supranationals, taxable municipal bonds, sovereign bonds, and asset-backed securities including mortgage-backed securities.
|Period
|WGCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|89.23%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|70.23%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|16.10%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WGCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|85.48%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|53.10%
|2020
|1.2%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.5%
|3.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-0.6%
|30.6%
|N/A
|WGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.9 M
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|90.08%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|5
|7040
|85.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.2 M
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|73.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.32%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|93.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGCIX % Rank
|Bonds
|70.18%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|84.09%
|Cash
|26.17%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|17.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.65%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|48.48%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|71.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|66.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|59.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGCIX % Rank
|Corporate
|69.35%
|0.00%
|70.79%
|1.52%
|Derivative
|23.16%
|0.00%
|50.79%
|37.12%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.30%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|80.30%
|Government
|1.98%
|1.71%
|97.31%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|1.87%
|0.00%
|29.11%
|72.73%
|Municipal
|0.35%
|0.00%
|3.10%
|18.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGCIX % Rank
|US
|43.49%
|-11.86%
|53.57%
|15.15%
|Non US
|26.69%
|26.05%
|98.85%
|96.21%
|WGCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|77.34%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|34.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.69%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|36.96%
|WGCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WGCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WGCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|2.00%
|402.00%
|20.72%
|WGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.11%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|74.24%
|WGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.18%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|5.34%
|WGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Jonathan Terry is the lead credit senior portfolio manager for the Investment Grade Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Jonathan was a principal for ThinkEquity Partners, where he managed a private client fixed income trading desk. Jonathan began his investment industry career in 2001 as an analyst and trader for Banc of America Securities. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College in Colorado Springs. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Alex Temple is a portfolio manager for the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he is responsible for investment-grade-focused portfolios. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a rates portfolio manager with the structured products group, structuring derivatives for the firm’s pension fund and insurance clients. Prior to that, Alex was a vice president with the global debt analytics group at Merrill Lynch in London, where he worked on the swaps and interest rate options desks. Earlier, he served as a consultant for LogicaCMG specializing in the banking sector. Alex began his investment industry career in 2001. He earned a master’s degree with honors in mechanical engineering from Bristol University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Henrietta Pacquement is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. She joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Henrietta joined WFAM as a quantitative analyst before becoming portfolio manager and then head of the European investment-grade business for the Global Fixed Income team in London. She has extensive buy-side experience in portfolio and risk management. Prior to joining WFAM, Henrietta was a quantitative analyst at Barclays Global Investors, where she specialized in investment solution design for institutional clients and multi-asset-class portfolio risk/return calibration. Earlier, Henrietta spent four years in Paris working for AXA Investment Management in a similar role. She began her investment industry career in 2001. Henrietta earned a master’s degree in astrophysics from Cambridge University. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Scott Smith is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Investment Grade Income team at Allspring Global Investments. As senior portfolio manager for the team, he covers the corporate and mortgage-backed sectors. He has extensive investment management experience with insurance company and related portfolios. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Scott began his investment industry career in 1987 and joined Wells Fargo one year later. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations and business from the University of San Diego. Additionally, Scott spent six months studying international business at Oxford St. Clare’s University in Oxford, England. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
