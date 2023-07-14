Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of investment grade credit debt securities issued by U.S. or foreign (including emerging markets) corporate issuers; and

■ up to 20% of net assets in debt securities rated below investment grade (i.e., junk bonds), as well as agencies, Supranationals, taxable municipal bonds, sovereign bonds, and asset-backed securities including mortgage-backed securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in at least three different countries, including the U.S., and will invest at least 40% of its net assets, as determined in our reasonable discretion, in issuers that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S. From time to time, the Fund may be below this 40% level (but is not expected to fall below 30%) if the portfolio managers, in their discretion, determine that market conditions warrant such lower level of investment. While the Fund may purchase securities of any denomination, under normal circumstances the Fund expects to hedge all non-U.S. currency exposure to the U.S. dollar.

We define investment grade securities to have received a rating of investment grade at the time of purchase from an internationally recognized statistical ratings organization (i.e., Baa- or higher by Moody’s, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s or BBB- or higher by Fitch). We do not manage the Fund’s portfolio to a specific maturity or duration.

We may also use, for hedging or to enhance returns, interest rate swap agreements and futures to tailor interest rate positioning, forward contracts and currency basis swap agreements to hedge currency exposure, or credit default swap agreements to hedge credit exposure.