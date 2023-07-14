Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Global Investment Grade Credit Fund

WGCIX | Fund

$8.57

$32.9 M

3.11%

$0.27

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$32.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WGCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Global Investment Grade Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Terry

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of investment grade credit debt securities issued by U.S. or foreign (including emerging markets) corporate issuers; and
up to 20% of net assets in debt securities rated below investment grade (i.e., junk bonds), as well as agencies, Supranationals, taxable municipal bonds, sovereign bonds, and asset-backed securities including mortgage-backed securities.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in at least three different countries, including the U.S., and will invest at least 40% of its net assets, as determined in our reasonable discretion, in issuers that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S. From time to time, the Fund may be below this 40% level (but is not expected to fall below 30%) if the portfolio managers, in their discretion, determine that market conditions warrant such lower level of investment. While the Fund may purchase securities of any denomination, under normal circumstances the Fund expects to hedge all non-U.S. currency exposure to the U.S. dollar.
We define investment grade securities to have received a rating of investment grade at the time of purchase from an internationally recognized statistical ratings organization (i.e., Baa- or higher by Moody’s, BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s or BBB- or higher by Fitch). We do not manage the Fund’s portfolio to a specific maturity or duration.
We may also use, for hedging or to enhance returns, interest rate swap agreements and futures to tailor interest rate positioning, forward contracts and currency basis swap agreements to hedge currency exposure, or credit default swap agreements to hedge credit exposure.
We focus on bottom-up credit research with a focus on well-underwritten credits and relative value. Elements of this evaluation may include duration measurements, historical yield spread relationships, volatility trends, mortgage refinance rates, as well as other factors. We may sell a security due to changes in our outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs. A security may also be sold and replaced with one that presents a better value or risk/reward profile.
Read More

WGCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -15.2% -2.4% 89.23%
1 Yr -2.1% -10.4% -2.5% 70.23%
3 Yr -7.8%* -1.2% 4.2% 16.10%
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -9.4% -0.6% 85.48%
2021 -3.4% -1.3% 7.0% 53.10%
2020 1.2% 0.5% 200.9% N/A
2019 N/A -15.5% 3.1% N/A
2018 N/A -0.6% 30.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -15.2% -2.4% 89.23%
1 Yr -2.1% -12.6% -2.5% 57.25%
3 Yr -7.8%* -1.6% 4.2% 13.56%
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -9.4% -0.6% 85.48%
2021 -3.4% -1.3% 7.0% 53.10%
2020 1.2% 0.5% 200.9% N/A
2019 N/A -15.5% 3.3% N/A
2018 N/A 0.1% 30.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WGCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WGCIX Category Low Category High WGCIX % Rank
Net Assets 32.9 M 21.8 M 93.5 B 90.08%
Number of Holdings 199 5 7040 85.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.2 M -839 M 6.06 B 73.48%
Weighting of Top 10 12.32% 6.1% 100.0% 93.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. European Bank For Reconstruction & Development 0% 17.14%
  2. Allspring Government MMkt Select 3.22%
  3. Euro-Bund Future Mar21 Xeur 20210308 1.37%
  4. Euro-Bund Future Mar21 Xeur 20210308 1.37%
  5. Euro-Bund Future Mar21 Xeur 20210308 1.37%
  6. Euro-Bund Future Mar21 Xeur 20210308 1.37%
  7. Euro-Bund Future Mar21 Xeur 20210308 1.37%
  8. Euro-Bund Future Mar21 Xeur 20210308 1.37%
  9. Euro-Bund Future Mar21 Xeur 20210308 1.37%
  10. Euro-Bund Future Mar21 Xeur 20210308 1.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WGCIX % Rank
Bonds 		70.18% 36.86% 100.73% 84.09%
Cash 		26.17% -2.75% 67.17% 17.42%
Convertible Bonds 		3.65% 0.00% 14.16% 48.48%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 71.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 66.67%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 59.09%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGCIX % Rank
Corporate 		69.35% 0.00% 70.79% 1.52%
Derivative 		23.16% 0.00% 50.79% 37.12%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.30% 0.00% 51.02% 80.30%
Government 		1.98% 1.71% 97.31% 100.00%
Securitized 		1.87% 0.00% 29.11% 72.73%
Municipal 		0.35% 0.00% 3.10% 18.18%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGCIX % Rank
US 		43.49% -11.86% 53.57% 15.15%
Non US 		26.69% 26.05% 98.85% 96.21%

WGCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WGCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.02% 1.81% 77.34%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 0.83% 34.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.69%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.45% 36.96%

Sales Fees

WGCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WGCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WGCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 402.00% 20.72%

WGCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WGCIX Category Low Category High WGCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.11% 0.00% 2.20% 74.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WGCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WGCIX Category Low Category High WGCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.18% -0.30% 3.10% 5.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WGCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WGCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Terry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Jonathan Terry is the lead credit senior portfolio manager for the Investment Grade Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Jonathan was a principal for ThinkEquity Partners, where he managed a private client fixed income trading desk. Jonathan began his investment industry career in 2001 as an analyst and trader for Banc of America Securities. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College in Colorado Springs. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society San Francisco.

Alex Temple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Alex Temple is a portfolio manager for the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he is responsible for investment-grade-focused portfolios. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a rates portfolio manager with the structured products group, structuring derivatives for the firm’s pension fund and insurance clients. Prior to that, Alex was a vice president with the global debt analytics group at Merrill Lynch in London, where he worked on the swaps and interest rate options desks. Earlier, he served as a consultant for LogicaCMG specializing in the banking sector. Alex began his investment industry career in 2001. He earned a master’s degree with honors in mechanical engineering from Bristol University.

Henrietta Pacquement

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Henrietta Pacquement is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Global Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. She joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Henrietta joined WFAM as a quantitative analyst before becoming portfolio manager and then head of the European investment-grade business for the Global Fixed Income team in London. She has extensive buy-side experience in portfolio and risk management. Prior to joining WFAM, Henrietta was a quantitative analyst at Barclays Global Investors, where she specialized in investment solution design for institutional clients and multi-asset-class portfolio risk/return calibration. Earlier, Henrietta spent four years in Paris working for AXA Investment Management in a similar role. She began her investment industry career in 2001. Henrietta earned a master’s degree in astrophysics from Cambridge University. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Scott Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Scott Smith is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Investment Grade Income team at Allspring Global Investments. As senior portfolio manager for the team, he covers the corporate and mortgage-backed sectors. He has extensive investment management experience with insurance company and related portfolios. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Scott began his investment industry career in 1987 and joined Wells Fargo one year later. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations and business from the University of San Diego. Additionally, Scott spent six months studying international business at Oxford St. Clare’s University in Oxford, England. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

