Allspring Spectrum Moderate Growth Fund

mutual fund
WGBFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.28 -0.02 -0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
C (WGBFX) Primary A (WGBAX) Inst (WGBIX)
Allspring Spectrum Moderate Growth Fund

WGBFX | Fund

$11.28

$457 M

3.09%

$0.35

1.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$457 M

Holdings in Top 10

82.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 120.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Allspring Spectrum Moderate Growth Fund

WGBFX | Fund

$11.28

$457 M

3.09%

$0.35

1.65%

WGBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Spectrum Moderate Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kandarp Acharya

Fund Description

The Fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in various affiliated and unaffiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“Underlying Funds”) to pursue its investment objective. We seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating up to 55% of its assets to stock funds, up to 45% of its assets to bond funds, up to 25% of its assets to inflation sensitive funds and up to 15% of its assets to alternative investment funds. The Fund’s broad diversification helps to reduce the overall impact of any one asset class underperforming, but may also limit upside potential.
The Fund’s “neutral” target allocation is as follows:
45% of the Fund’s total assets in stock funds;
37% of the Fund’s total assets in bond funds;
14% of the Fund’s total assets in inflation sensitive funds; and
4% of the Fund’s total assets in alternative investment funds.
We may adjust the Fund’s target allocation throughout the year.
The Fund is a diversified portfolio of stock, bond, inflation sensitive, and alternative investment strategy funds, with an emphasis on stocks. Stock holdings are diversified across a wide range of stock fund styles, including large company, small company and international. Bond holdings are diversified across a wide range of bond fund styles that consist of short- to long-term income-producing securities, including U.S. Government obligations, corporate bonds, below investment-grade bonds, and foreign issues. Inflation sensitive holdings are allocated across funds with investment strategies commonly used to protect against the effects of inflation, which may include, but are not limited to, investments in inflation protected bonds, commodities, natural resources, precious metals, or real estate. Alternative investment holdings are allocated across funds that use alternative investment strategies, which may include, but are not limited to, risk premia, managed futures, merger arbitrage, global multi-asset, long-short, market neutral, or other tactical investment strategies. An Underlying Fund that is considered an “inflation sensitive fund” or “alternative investment fund” may hold equity and/or fixed income securities as part of its underlying portfolio holdings. We consider the Underlying Fund’s overall strategy in determining whether it is a “stock fund,” “bond fund,” “inflation sensitive fund,” or “alternative investment fund” for purposes of making investments consistent with the Fund’s target allocations.
We employ both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgments in making tactical allocations among asset classes. Quantitative analysis involves the use of proprietary asset allocation models, which employ various valuation techniques. Qualitative judgments are made based on assessments of a number of factors, including economic conditions, corporate earnings, monetary policy, market valuations, investor sentiment, and market technicals. Changes to effective allocations in the Fund may be implemented with index futures contracts or by buying and selling Underlying Funds, or both.
The Fund incorporates a derivatives overlay strategy that contains three specific risk management components: 1.) Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) Overlay, 2.) Volatility Management Overlay (VMO), and 3.) Tail Risk Management (TRM). Together these strategies will allow the Fund to attempt to manage short-term volatility, mitigate risk and/or improve returns under certain market conditions. To execute this overlay strategy, the Fund invests in long and/or short positions in exchange-traded futures contracts across a variety of asset classes, which include, but are not limited to, stocks, bonds, and currencies.
1. TAA  Overlay seeks to improve the Fund’s risk/return profile through the tactical use of futures contracts. The TAA Overlay uses qualitative and quantitative inputs to guide equity and fixed income exposures in the Fund. Dependent upon market conditions, the TAA Overlay may increase or decrease exposures to a given asset class.
2. VMO  seeks to keep the Fund’s short-term volatility in-line with its strategic long-term target. The VMO uses quantitative inputs and strives to decrease the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is higher than average, and increasing the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is lower than average. The VMO may increase exposures to a given asset class under certain market conditions while decreasing exposure during others.
3. TRM  is a quantitatively driven, structured hedging component developed to help reduce portfolio losses during severe market downturns. TRM will only seek to decrease market exposure under certain market conditions. When a portfolio breaches a certain value on the downside, downside protection (or hedge) may be added to decrease market exposure using futures. This component also systematically takes hedge profit by reducing downside protection after a severe portfolio decline.
Portfolio Asset Allocation
The following table provides the Fund’s neutral allocation and  target ranges.
Asset Class
Neutral Allocation
Range1
Stock Funds
45%
35% to 55%
Bond Funds
37%
25% to 45%
Inflation Sensitive Funds
14%
5% to 25%
Alternative Investment Funds
4%
0% to 15%
Tactical Asset Allocation Overlay
0%
-10% to 10%
Volatility Management Overlay
0%
-10% to 10%
Tail Risk Management
0%
-60% to 0%
WGBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -8.3% 18.1% 50.07%
1 Yr 0.8% -13.3% 143.9% 81.06%
3 Yr -5.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 97.94%
5 Yr -3.7%* -9.8% 24.3% 91.30%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 70.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -34.7% 92.4% 79.37%
2021 0.0% -6.1% 19.5% 82.64%
2020 1.4% -7.5% 11.8% 77.41%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 28.92%
2018 -3.9% -12.6% 0.0% 95.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -11.9% 18.1% 49.80%
1 Yr 0.8% -13.3% 143.9% 80.57%
3 Yr -5.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 97.94%
5 Yr -3.7%* -9.8% 24.3% 94.96%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 67.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -34.7% 92.4% 79.37%
2021 0.0% -6.1% 19.5% 82.64%
2020 1.4% -7.5% 11.8% 77.41%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 28.92%
2018 -3.9% -12.6% 0.2% 96.39%

NAV & Total Return History

WGBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WGBFX Category Low Category High WGBFX % Rank
Net Assets 457 M 658 K 207 B 65.08%
Number of Holdings 43 2 15351 55.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 276 M 660 K 48.5 B 56.54%
Weighting of Top 10 82.20% 8.4% 105.0% 23.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%
  2. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%
  3. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%
  4. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%
  5. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%
  6. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%
  7. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%
  8. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%
  9. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%
  10. Future on S&P500 Mar22 13.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WGBFX % Rank
Stocks 		44.98% 0.00% 99.40% 88.83%
Bonds 		43.86% 0.00% 116.75% 8.86%
Cash 		8.48% -16.75% 81.51% 14.17%
Other 		2.03% -2.51% 25.19% 13.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.61% 0.00% 23.84% 40.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 27.92% 52.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGBFX % Rank
Technology 		19.80% 0.00% 44.21% 46.17%
Financial Services 		14.86% 0.00% 38.77% 47.68%
Healthcare 		12.62% 0.00% 29.35% 73.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.41% 0.00% 19.36% 22.81%
Industrials 		10.52% 0.00% 24.37% 42.90%
Consumer Defense 		7.74% 0.00% 19.93% 25.27%
Communication Services 		7.15% 0.00% 23.67% 50.00%
Energy 		4.79% 0.00% 85.65% 50.41%
Real Estate 		4.47% 0.00% 65.01% 33.20%
Basic Materials 		4.28% 0.00% 33.35% 47.27%
Utilities 		2.35% 0.00% 99.55% 70.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGBFX % Rank
US 		41.27% -1.65% 98.67% 64.44%
Non US 		3.71% 0.00% 37.06% 74.80%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGBFX % Rank
Government 		44.67% 0.00% 97.26% 12.81%
Corporate 		20.20% 0.00% 98.21% 82.97%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.14% 0.14% 100.00% 47.55%
Derivative 		11.31% 0.00% 31.93% 3.68%
Securitized 		10.38% 0.00% 92.13% 71.12%
Municipal 		0.31% 0.00% 24.80% 38.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGBFX % Rank
US 		38.79% 0.00% 62.18% 9.26%
Non US 		5.07% 0.00% 84.73% 28.88%

WGBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.65% 0.01% 17.63% 14.31%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.83% 42.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 76.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

WGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 96.77%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 55.56%

Trading Fees

WGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 120.00% 0.00% 343.00% 87.70%

WGBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WGBFX Category Low Category High WGBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.09% 0.00% 8.35% 81.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WGBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WGBFX Category Low Category High WGBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -2.34% 19.41% 89.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WGBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

WGBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kandarp Acharya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.

Travis Keshemberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2018

3.6

3.6%

Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.

Petros Bocray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

