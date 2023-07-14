Home
Trending ETFs

Allspring Ultra Short-Term Municipal Income Fund

mutual fund
WFUNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.5 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (SMAIX) Primary A (SMAVX) C (WFUSX) Other (WUSMX) Retirement (WUSRX) A (WFUNX)
WFUNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Ultra Short-Term Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Johns

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal alternative minimum tax (AMT);
up to 20% of the Fund’s  total assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities.
We invest principally in short-term municipal securities of states, territories and possessions of the United States whose interest is exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal AMT. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. We may also invest a portion of the Fund’s  assets in securities whose interest is subject to federal AMT. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be 1 year or less.
We use a combination of top-down and bottom-up research to cover the four main elements of total return: duration management, yield curve positioning, sector and credit quality allocation, and security selection. Our top-down analysis involves an evaluation of macroeconomic factors that may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, inflation, and monetary and fiscal policy. Our bottom-up analysis, which involves intensive research into the credit fundamentals of individual issuers and the relative value of individual issues, is used to uncover solid investment opportunities. Securities are selected based on several factors, including, among others, improving financial trends, positive industry and sector dynamics, improving economic conditions, and specific demographic trends. Securities may be sold based on relative value considerations and could be replaced with a security that presents a better value or risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs.
Read More

WFUNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 62.33%
1 Yr 0.3% -45.4% 15.3% 9.97%
3 Yr -0.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 11.23%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 82.63%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 95.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -76.8% 4.7% 7.29%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 40.76%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 60.94%
1 Yr 0.3% -45.4% 15.1% 3.87%
3 Yr -0.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 13.80%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 72.64%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 94.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -76.8% 4.7% 7.23%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 40.82%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WFUNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFUNX Category Low Category High WFUNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.76 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 22.72%
Number of Holdings 551 1 14000 24.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 246 M -317 M 8.64 B 14.53%
Weighting of Top 10 13.46% 2.4% 101.7% 67.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TEXAS ST 4% 1.82%
  2. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.42% 1.82%
  3. CLIPPER TAX-EXEMPT CTF TR 0.04% 1.66%
  4. J P MORGAN CHASE PUTTERS / DRIVERS TR VAR STS 0.59% 1.64%
  5. MIZUHO FLOATER / RESIDUAL TR VAR STS 0.45% 1.63%
  6. CALIFORNIA ST 0.4% 1.59%
  7. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.2% 1.45%
  8. PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEV FING AUTH SOLID WASTE DISP REV 0.2% 1.43%
  9. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.71% 1.38%
  10. CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE CMNTYS DEV AUTH REV 0.85% 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFUNX % Rank
Bonds 		94.74% 65.51% 150.86% 86.01%
Cash 		5.27% -50.86% 33.96% 13.72%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 87.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 86.86%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 86.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 86.92%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFUNX % Rank
Municipal 		94.73% 44.39% 100.00% 84.61%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.27% 0.00% 33.95% 14.47%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 86.92%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 87.21%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 88.54%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 87.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFUNX % Rank
US 		94.40% 37.86% 142.23% 69.73%
Non US 		0.34% 0.00% 62.14% 64.76%

WFUNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.02% 6.50% 53.63%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.10% 8.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.27%
Administrative Fee 0.16% 0.01% 0.44% 85.43%

Sales Fees

WFUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 283.00% 79.64%

WFUNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFUNX Category Low Category High WFUNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.85% 0.00% 4.45% 81.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFUNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFUNX Category Low Category High WFUNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -0.53% 5.33% 96.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFUNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

WFUNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Johns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Bruce Johns is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, he manages national short to intermediate maturity strategies and certain state-specific mutual funds. Bruce joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management, where he was a senior research analyst covering the health care sector. Prior to taking on the role of research analyst at Strong, his area of responsibility included all fixed income settlements operations. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business and finance from the University of Wisconsin, Parkside. Bruce is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Minnesota Society of Municipal Analysts.

James Randazzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2019

3.18

3.2%

James (Jim) Randazzo is a senior portfolio manager for the Global Liquidity Solutions and Municipal Fixed Income teams at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Jim was with Evergreen or one of its predecessor firms since 2000. Earlier, he served as a financial analyst at KPMG, as a financial advisor for Prudential Securities, and as a trader for HSBC. He began his investment industry career in 1993 at Greenwich Partners, Inc. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Iona College and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Connecticut.

Nicholos Venditti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Nicholos Venditti is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, he was with Thornburg Investment Management as a portfolio manager and head of the municipal bond group. Earlier positions there include serving as a portfolio manager on seven mutual funds and separately managed accounts with total assets of approximately $10 billion. Prior to Thornburg, Nicholos held a variety of roles focused on municipal credit analysis at Financial Security Assurance/Assured Guaranty, where he began his investment industry career in 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theoretical economics from Trinity University; a master’s degree in applied economics from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as an adjunct professor; and a master’s degree in finance from Syracuse University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

